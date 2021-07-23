Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2- Everything You Need To Know

A chance to see magic in another way is something viewers on Netflix have always loved. And it’s no surprise Fate: The Winx Saga has received such an immense amount of love and appreciation in just season 1. So, is Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 happening? When will it be released? Has the cast been confirmed? Well, the answers to all your questions lie below!

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Renewal and Release Date

The hit show was renewed for a season 2 in February 2021. And if you ask us, it was really no surprise looking at what a hit season 1 was. Appreciating this success, Abigail Cowan aka Bloom had stated:

“It’s a crazy thing to see people respond so, so well to something that you poured so much into and is just a project that’s really close to your heart. Before it comes out, it’s a nerve-racking thing — then when it comes out, and you have this kind of response, it’s a really wonderful feeling.”

Moreover, since the show has been renewed, everything has been happening quite fast. This is because as of now, new cast members have been decided. In July 2021, filming also began in Ireland and has been going smoothly.

So, it will be no surprise if the upcoming much awaited season two shows up on everyone’s screens by the beginning of 2022.

Plot

Fate: The Winx Saga is based on an animated version of the show aka Winx Club which was quite a big thing in the 2000s. It shows viewers another world besides earth that features magic, fairies and witches. And in the centre of all of this is Alfea, a school where fairies from all the universe come to learn magic.

This might make you think of unicorns and all things good. But, that is not how this magical world functions.

In Season 1, viewers got to witness Bloom get stronger as her wings sprout (which is one thing fairies have been unable to do for many years). Viewers also got to see the winx come across the Burned Ones and thankfully defeat them.

This only means that season 2 is going to be grand. As more enemies will come in the way of the fairies at Alfea especially the winx. Moreover, we will probably get to see how other fairies at Alfea also learn to activate their wings. Afterall, once bloom has done it, it will only be a matter of time until the others figure out how to do so. This will help all the fairies get more strong and powerful as they will be able to tap into ancient magic.

Besides this, Rosalind had taken over the role of headmistress in the first season. Her character will grow much more in season 2 as she will prepare the fairies for the upcoming war.

Fans might also get a chance to see The Trix aka Icy, Darcy and Stormy in season 2. As they were a major part of the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon. And were always giving the fairies at Alfea a tough time.

Whatever happens, we will be sure to keep you updated with all the plot details regarding season 2.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Cast

The previous cast members of season 1 will be joined by a couple new members who will help make the show even better. Afterall, it will be a new year at Alfea which automatically means new faces are bound to show. Till now, the confirmed list of cast members for the upcoming season is as follows:

Abigail Cowen as Bloom

Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella

Precious Mustapha as Aisha

Eliot Salt as Terra

Elisha Applebaum as Musa

Sadie Soverall as Beatrix

Freddie Thorp as Riven

Danny Griffin as Sky

Theo Graham as Dane

Jacob Dudman as Sam

Leslie Sharp as Rosalind

Ken Duken as Andreas

Rob James Collier as Silva

Brandon Grace as Grey

Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian

Paulina Chavez as Flora

Trailer

The trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 is yet to be released. This is because filming has just recently begun in Ireland and there is still a lot of time before the actual season airs. And the trailer will arrive only a couple days before the actual season premieres on Netflix.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes will be there in Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2?

Instead of 6 episodes like in the first season, season two will have 8 episodes (that is 2 more episodes of magic, drama and adventure). Each episode will be around an hour long. While confirming this, the writer and executive producer for the season aka Brian Young said the following statement:

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term.”

What to watch while you wait for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2?

Worry not! Because Netflix has so many other options of the same genre for fans of the show to binge watch until season 2 releases. These include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Magicians and The order.