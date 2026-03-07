PRAGMATA New Trailer Reveals Updated Release Date

The wait is finally over! Capcom has announced the release date of highly anticipated sci-fi action-adventure game PRAGMATA. The Japanese studio also released new images, a trailer and gameplay clips, giving fans a closer look at its futuristic world full of exploration, combat and adventure.

When And Where Will PRAGMATA Be Released?

PRAGMATA, previously scheduled to launch on April 24, 2026, will now release on April 17, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2.

The Trailer shows the game set in the near future, where Hugh and an android named Diana must escape from a research station on the Moon and find a way back to Earth. Players control Hugh in combat while using Diana’s hacking abilities to break through enemy defenses and support battles.

The video also introduces new features in the Shelter, the game’s main base, where Hugh and Diana meet Cabin, a helper robot. Using Cabin Stamp Club, players can exchange Cabin Coins for rewards, with extra bonuses for completing a row. The Shelter also lets players change background music and unlock more tracks as they move forward in the game. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game and the Shelter Variety Pack, which adds extra outfits, a weapon skin, Diana’s gestures, additional music, and artwork.

Players who pre-order the game will receive bonus costumes, including the Neo Bushido outfit for Hugh and the Neo Kunoichi outfit for Diana.

