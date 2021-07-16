Power Book II: Ghost Confirms That It Will Be Back Soon

Power Book II is the sequel of the record-breaking TV series Power, which followed the story of James St. Patrick, aka Ghost, as he struggled to lead his double life as a drug lord and a popular nightclub owner. He is killed by his own son, Tariq St. Patrick, in the final season’s finale. Power Book II picks up Tariq’s story after his father’s death as he tries to balance his drug world life with his normal teenage life, which includes high school, love affairs, and family.

The spin-off is full of jaw-dropping plot twists and constantly has us gripping the edges of our seats as we see Tariq navigating his life through complicated situations. The first season aired in September 2020 and generated so much buzz that not getting a second season almost seems like a crime. Fortunately, the producers have released some details about Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, and you can find them all down below.

Power Book II Season 2 Renewal and Release Date

As soon as Power Book II Season 1 made its debut, the producers officially announced the renewal of the series for a second season. The announcement was made on the series official social pages with the caption:

“We thought we told you that we wouldn’t stop. Season 2 is about to be even more (fire emoji).”

Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact release date, but we think Season 2 will premiere in September 2021, a year after it was officially confirmed.

Cast

The main cast will be returning for Season 2, including

Michael Rainey Jr- Tariq St. Patrick- The main character is Ghost’s son and follows in his footsteps into becoming a powerful drug dealer.

Mary J Blige- Monet Tejada- A major drug lord’s wife who is also actively involved in this ‘family business. She becomes like a second mother for Tariq.

Berto Colon- Lorenzo Tejada- The leader of the Tejada drug business who is serving time in prison.

Alix Lapri- Effie Morales- A Yale student who helps Tariq in selling drugs.

Shane Johnson- Cooper Saxe- The attorney who is trying to get Tasha prosecuted.

Gianni Paolo- Brayden Weston- Tariq’s best friend who is also involved in selling drugs.

Quincy Tyler Bernstine- Tameika Washington- One of Saxe’s acquaintances and fellow attorney.

Paige Hurd – Lauren Baldwin- Tariq’s classmate who is also his love interest.

– Lauren Baldwin- Tariq’s classmate who is also his love interest. Naturin Naughton- Tasha- Tariq’s mom who is currently in a protection program

Plot

In the previous season, we saw Tariq killing his professor Jabari for figuring out his involvement with drug dealers. He thought he had gotten rid of all his liabilities, but he left behind some evidence that is going to get caught by someone important. As confirmed by Justin McManus (the actor who plays Jabari’s role in the series). The actor said, “Season two, I can’t say anything, but I will say this: Whoever finds Jabari’s computer is going to have a lot of information.”

In addition to this, we will also see Tariq struggling to contact his mother after he puts her in a protection program to save her life. He will also get more deeply involved with the Tejada’s. Who will face some issues of their own as Lorenzo and Monet disagree on how the business runs.

The new season will be way more challenging for Tariq as he will try to escape getting caught for murder. He will also expand his drug-selling business as he follows the footsteps of his father, Ghost.

Power Book II Season 2 Trailer

There isn’t a trailer for Power Book II Season 2 as of yet. However, filming for the show is almost complete, and thus, we may be getting one quite soon.