The Old Guard 2- Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, and More

A much-needed action thriller movie with LGBTQ+ superheroes, The Old Guard, was an immediate hit and managed to be in the top 10 list on Netflix for a long time. In fact, according to sources, 78 million people checked out the movie in its first month. It’s no surprise that viewers are looking forward to its sequel, aka The Old Guard 2. After all, it has been a while now, and no pictures related to filming have surfaced. So, if you are one of those people who are looking forward to finding out more about this exciting sequel, continue reading!

The Old Guard 2 Renewal and Release Date

The Old Guard’s first part was released in 2020. At that time, Gina Prince-Bythewood, the director of the movie, had said the following,

“I know that Greg Rucka, who wrote the graphic novel in the script, always envisioned this as a trilogy. I know where the story goes, and it’s pretty great. So if the audience is eager for it, there’s definitely more stories to tell.”

This clearly indicated that if the film was going to be a hit, a sequel was a definite future. And indeed, The Old Guard stood out from all other action movies on Netflix and created a big name for itself with a devoted fan following. However, the movie was not immediately renewed for a sequel.

Now, after a very long wait, Charlize Theron has recently revealed that The Old Guard 2 is in the works as the script has been completely prepared. Moreover, Theron also revealed that filming would begin at the beginning of 2022. This means that the movie will probably be released by the beginning of 2023. Although fans will have to wait for a long time to watch the movie, it is good news that the sequel has been officially confirmed. And if Greg Rucka, the writer of the first movie’s script and the original writer of the books, has also written the script for part 2, the movie will definitely be worth the wait.

The Old Guard 2 Cast

The Old Guard, Chapter Two: Force Multiplied will feature almost all the cast members from its first part.

Charlize Theron as Andy

KiKi Layne as the Nile

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley

Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker

Marwan Kenzari as Joe

Harry Melling as Merrick

Luca Marinelli as Nicky

Veronica Ngo as Quynh

Synopsis

After the first part, there is one thing viewers can expect for sure that the plot for The Old Guard 2 is going to be nothing less than exciting and nerve-wracking. It will be sure to make you sit on the edge of your seats, always trying to anticipate what will happen next.

The first part ends with Booker finding Qunyh unexpectedly at his apartment in Paris. Quynh has somehow managed to escape from the depths of the ocean after so many years. Furthermore, it seems that she is unhappy to find out that there are more immortals like her in the world. Besides this, she greets Booker in an unfriendly tone by saying,” Booker. It’s nice to meet you finally.” Booker. It’s nice to meet you finally.” This clearly indicates that her intentions aren’t good at all.

With such an ending, we can expect Qunyh to try and take revenge on the group. After all, she was left to rot at the bottom of the ocean for hundreds of years. Moreover, since Andy is no longer an immortal, it would be interesting to see what Qunyh will do with this information. However, if you can’t wait for the second part, you can read the comic novels of the same name. The movie won’t be an exact copy, but you will get a rough idea of what to expect. And it will be a great way to feel more connected to the squad.

Trailer

There is no trailer for the sequel yet. Since the filming for the sequel will begin next year, a trailer can be expected at the beginning of 2023, just sometime before the movie releases.

Where to watch The Old Guard 2?

The Old Guard 2 hasn’t even begun filming yet. Hence, there is a lot of time left before it is available for people to watch. But one thing is for sure. Once it becomes available, viewers can watch it on Netflix.