20+ People Who attended Queen Elizabeth’s wedding

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s wedding was one of the most royal weddings that took place at Westminster Abbey. They met each other in 1934 at the wedding ceremony of Prince George and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. They fell in love, got engaged in June 1947, and ultimately tied the knot on November 20, 1947, in front of a bunch of royal guests. So, here is a list of some royal people who attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Queen Mary (Queen Consort of the UK)

Queen Mary was the Queen of the United Kingdom because she was married to King George V. She was the daughter of Francis, Duke of Teck, and Princess Mary Adelaide of Cambridge. In 1947, she attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip because she was the bride’s grandmother. However, in March 1953, Queen Mary passed away at the age of 85, just weeks before Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

King George VI

King George VI was the King of the United Kingdom and the last Emperor of India until the British Raj was abolished in India. In April 1923, King George VI exchanged vows with Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in Westminster Abbey and had two children, Elizabeth and Margaret. In 1947, King George VI attended the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip because he was the father of the bride.

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was initially known as Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon and became the Queen of the United Kingdom as she was the wife of King George VI. Queen Elizabeth got married to King George VI in April 1923 and had two daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret. In 1947, she attended the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip because she was the bride’s mother. However, in March 2002, she passed away at the age of 101.

King Michael of Romania

King Michael of Romania, or Michael I, was the last king of Romania who ruled the country until the demolition of the monarchy. He was among the royal guests invited to the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in November 1947. Soon after the wedding, he was called to Romania to be forced to abdicate his position as the King of Romania in December 1947. In 1948, he exchanged vows with Princess Anne of Bourbon Poma, whom he met at Queen Elizabeth’s wedding, and had five daughters. However, the King died in 2017 at the age of 96.

King Haakon VII of Norway

King Haakon VII was the King of Norway, born Prince Carl of Denmark. He attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947 and played a key role because he was related to the bride and groom. He was the bride’s great-uncle and the groom’s first cousin. In July 1896, King Haakon VII married Princess Maud of Wales and had a child, Prince Alexander (later King Olav V). However, in 1957, King Haakon VII passed away at the age of 85.

King Frederik IX of Denmark

King Frederick IX was the King of Denmark, who became the King in 1947 after his father’s death. He attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip after he became the King of Denmark. In 1935, he tied the knot with Princess Ingrid of Sweden and the couple had three daughters namely, Benedikte, Margrethe, and Anne-Marie. However, in 1972 King Frederick IX passed away at the Copenhagen municipal hospital and was succeded by his daughter Margrethe.

Queen Ingrid of Denmark

Princess Ingrid of Sweden became the Queen of Denmark when she got married to King Frederick IX of Denmark. She attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947 by appearing alongside her husband. Princess Ingrid exchanged vows with King Frederick IX in 1935 and the couple’s three daughters Margrethe, Benedikte, and Anne-Marie were born afterward. However, in November 2000, Queen Ingrid of Denmark died at the age of 90 years.

Princess Juliana of the Netherlands

Princess Juliana was the Queen of the Netherlands until 1980, when she abdicated in favor of her daughter, Beatrix. In 1947, she attended the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, which took place at Westminster Abbey. In 1937, Princess Juliana tied the knot with Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld, King of the Netherlands. After their marriage, the couple had four children: Irene, Christina, Beatrix, and Margriet. However, in 2004, she died at the age of 94.

Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands

Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld was the Prince Consort of the Netherlands until his wife, Queen Juliana, abdicated in 1980. He and his wife, Queen of the Netherlands, attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947. The couple got married in 1937 and welcomed four daughters into the world: Beatrix, Margriet, Christina, and Irene. He also had two illegitimate daughters, Alicia and Alexia. However, in December 2004, Prince Bernhard died at the age of 93 due to cancer.

Lord Louis Mountbatten

The 1st Lord Louis Mountbatten of Burma, or Lord Mountbatten, was a British royal family relative because he was King George VI’s second cousin. Also, he was the maternal uncle of Prince Philip and played an important role in the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was Mountbatten’s sister. In 1922, Lord Mountbatten got married to Edwina Cynthia Annette Ashley and had two daughters: Patricia Knatchbull and Lady Pamela Hicks. However, in August 1979, Lord Mountbatten was killed in a terrorist attack by the Irish Republican army.

Princess Elisabeth of Luxembourg

Princess Elisabeth of Luxembourg was amongst the royal guests who attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947. She was the daughter of William IV and Infanta Marie Anne of Portugal. In 1922, she exchanged vows with Prince Ludwig Philipp of Thurn and Taxis and welcomed two children together namely, Prince Anselm and Princess Iniga. However, at the age of 49, Princess Elisabeth of Luxembourg died in August 1950.

Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester

Prince Henry was the son of Queen Mary and King George V, who served as the Governor-General of Australia for two years, from 1945 to 1947. He attended the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth of Prince Philip in 1947 as he was an integral part of the princess’s family. Prince Henry got married to Lady Alice Montagu Douglas Scott in 1935, who became the Duchess of Gloucester. However, the Duke of Gloucester died at the age of 74 in 1974.

Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent

Before becoming the Duchess of Kent, Marina was the Princess of Greece and Denmark. Princess Marina attended the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip because she was the first cousin of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth was her niece. In 1934, she got married to Prince George, Duke of Kent, and welcomed three kids namely Michael, Alexandra, and Edward. However, in August 1968, the Duchess of Kent passed away at the age of 61.

Princess Katherine of Greece and Denmark

Princess Katherine was the child of Princess Sophia of Prussia and King Constantine I of Greece and the great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. In April 1947, she got married to Richard Campbell Brandram, and in August of the same year, her father gave her the title of Duke’s daughter. Due to this, she became known as Lady Katherine Brandram. In November 1947, she attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s wedding because she was the groom’s aunt. However, in 2007, Princess Katherine passed away at the age of 94.

Princess Andrew of Greece and Denmark

Princess Andrew of Greece and Denmark was initially known as Princess Alice of Battenberg. But after getting married to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark in 1903, she adopted the style of her husband and became Princess Andrew of Greece and Denmark. The couple had five children: Theodora, Margarita, Philip, Cecilie, and Sophie. In 1947, she attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip because she was the groom’s mother.

Queen Salote of Tonga

Queen Salote of Tonga was the Queen of Tonga until she died in 1965. She was among the queens who served the position for a long time. Due to her royal status, she was invited to attend the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947. She married Villami Tungi Mailefihi in 1917 and gave birth to three children. However, Queen Salote of Tonga passed away in December 1965.

Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester

Princess Alice was the daughter of the 7th Duke of Buccleuch and was invited to attend the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. She was the wife of Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, who was Queen Elizabeth’s uncle. Princess Alice tied the Knot with Prince Henry in November 1935 in a private chapel in Buckingham Palace. After the marriage, the couple had two children, Prince William and Prince Richard.

Princess Alice, Countess of Athlone

Princess Alice was the daughter of Prince Leopold, Duke of Albany, and Princess Helen of Waldeck and Pyrmont. She was a member of the British royal family and was invited to attend the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947 because she was the bride’s great-aunt. In February 1904, Princess Alice exchanged vows with Prince Alexander of Teck and welcomed three children into the world: Princess May, Prince Rupert, and Prince Maurice.

Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon

Princess Margaret was the younger daughter of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and King George VI. In 1947, she attended Queen Elizabeth’s wedding because she was the bride’s younger sister and only sibling. She was a controversial member of the British royal family because she had multiple affairs with numerous people. However, in February 2002, Princess Margaret passed away at the age of 71. At that time, she was 12th in line for the British throne.

The Marquess of Milford Haven

David Mountbatten, the 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven, was the son of George Mountbatten, the 2nd Marquess of Milford Haven. He attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip because he was the groom’s first cousin. David Mountbatten also served as the best man at the 1947 wedding. However, the Marquess of Milford Haven passed away in 1970 at the age of 50.

Lady Mary Cambridge

Lady Mary Cambridge was the only child of the 2nd Marquess of Cambridge and a relative of the British royal family. In 1947, she was invited to attend the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip because she was Queen Elizabeth’s second cousin. In November 1951, Lady Mary married Peter Whitely and gave birth to two children, Sarah Elizabeth Whitley and Charles Francis Peter Whitley.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester

Prince Richard was the son of Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, and Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester. In 1947, he was invited to the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip because he was a member of the British royal family and also the bride’s first cousin. In July 1972, Prince Richard married Birgitte Van Deurs Henriksen, and the couple had three children: Alexander Patrick Gregers Richard Windsor, Lady Davina Elizabeth Alice Benedikte Windsor, and Lady Rose Victoria Birgitte Louise Gilman.

Princess Alexandra, The Honorable Lady Ogilvy

Princess Alexandra was the daughter of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Prince George, Duke of Kent. In 1947, she attended the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip because she was the bride’s first cousin and a member of the British royal family. Alexandra’s mother was also Prince Philip’s first cousin. In 1963, she married Hon. Angus James Bruce Ogilvy and had two children, James and Marina.

Sir Winston Churchill

Sir Winston Churchill was the former prime minister of the United Kingdom and was elected twice. He also served as a Member of Parliament and represented five constituencies. In 1947, he was invited to the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip because he was the Leader of the Opposition at that time. However, in January 1965, Winston Churchill died at the age of 90 and was given a state funeral.