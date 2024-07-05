20+ People We Wish Were Still Alive

Famous people are loved worldwide because of their professional and personal lives. But when these famous personalities die, they leave a space in the hearts of many. These famous people could involve anyone, be it actors, actresses, musicians, politicians, etc. So, here is a list of famous people who are remembered by their fans and wish they were still alive.

Whitney Houston

The multi-talented celebrity was loved around the world for her soulful voice. Whitney released numerous songs and albums throughout her career, but her tragic death shook the whole world. The singer was found in an unconscious state in a hotel’s bathtub and was declared dead in 2012 by the doctors on the spot. Her fans around the world still remember the celebrity.

Diana, Princess Of Wales

The member of the British family who is still remembered is Princess Diana, who died at the age of 36. Diana and Prince Charles were divorced in 1996, a year before her death. She, along with other members, killed in a car accident while they were passing through the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France.

Jim Morrison

Jim Morrison is a celebrity who people wish was still alive. The versatile singer passed away in the year 1971 when he was found unconscious in a bathtub of his apartment. The medical officers did not perform an autopsy on him because it was not necessary as per French law. But his cause of death was heart failure.

Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein was the most outstanding scientist of all time whose demise was mourned by the lovers of physics. He died in the year 1955 when he started to experience internal bleeding in his body due to a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm. The doctors advised him to undergo surgery, but he refused to do it as he wanted to end his life without artificial interventions, adhering to his principles. Due to this, he passed away.

John Candy

John Candy is the famous figure whose fans wish he were still alive today. The multi-talented celebrity in the entertainment industry tragically died in 1994 at the age of 43. The actor struggled with health problems all his life and died peacefully while in his sleep. Also, his fans think that he has gone too soon.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman was a widely loved actor popularly known as the Black Panther. The actor’s death sent shockwaves around the world when it was announced in the year 2020. Sadly, the actor was diagnosed with Colon Cancer in the year 2016, which tragically took his life. But until the last days of his life, he kept his disease private and continued to perform in movies until his death.

Bob Ross

Bob Ross was a famous personality who was loved worldwide for his art skills. However, the talented painter tragically died in the year 1995. He was only 52 years old when he died. The painter was addicted to smoking from a very young age, which emerged as a reason why Bob Ross died of lymphoma.

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher was everyone’s sweetheart. The actress appeared in several movies during her time in Hollywood but was cut short due to her death. Carrie Fisher was traveling on a plane when her death occurred, and she was immediately rushed to a hospital. The famous figure’s cause of death was reported as cardiac arrest, but there were some contributing factors. Although several factors were involved in her death, such as sleep apnea and other undetermined factors, alongside findings of drugs in her system.

Robin Williams

The death of Robin Williams is considered one of the most saddest events in Hollywood. The actor sadly died in the year 2014 while he was in his 60s. The famous celebrity was loved by the audience for his comic timing, which also made him a widely known comedian. His death was ruled as a suicide in his autopsy. It was also revealed that he was suffering from Lewy Body Dementia that badly impacted his mental health and created paranoia, confusion, and insomnia.

Sylvia Plath

Sylvia Plath was among those writers whose death sent everyone into a state of mourning. The writer’s tragic death took place in the year 1963 when she was very young. The official cause of her death was ruled as suicide because she battled depression throughout her life. Her admirers think that her life was taken away very soon because she was very talented.

John F. Kennedy

The former President of the United States made a name for himself around the world due to his professional as well as personal life. However, he tragically died in 1963. The 35th President of America was assassinated by former U.S. Marine Lee Harvey Oswald near the Texas School Book Depository while he was in a car with his wife, Jacqueline, Texas Governor John Connally, and Connally’s wife, Nellie. He was rushed to hospital. But the medical officers couldn’t save his life and declared him dead. But he was one of those Presidents who was loved by the Americans.

River Phoenix

River Phoenix was a talented celebrity who people wish was alive today because he had the capability to achieve great fame. During the height of his career, the actor got addicted to drugs and alcohol, which ultimately took his life. River was just 23 years old when he passed away due to drug intoxication in the year 1993.

Leonardo Da Vinci

The versatile personality who was known for his exceptional skills unfortunately died in 1519. He was most commonly known for painting the picture of the Last Supper and the Mona Lisa. However, his tragic death from the effects of a stroke was mourned by people around the world. Leonardo was considered a treasure in the art industry, and he is still remembered by people who love art.

Bernie Mac

The loss of Bernie Mac in 2008 shook the entire entertainment industry. The popular figure passed away, unfortunately, due to an illness that he had been battling for a very long time. Bernie was in his 50s when he died, and fans still think that he should have been alive now because he had the ability to become a star.

Elvis Presley

The singer, who was known for his professional and personal life, left this world too soon. Elvis Presley was a versatile performer who used to act and sing. However, he died in the year 1977 after his health started to deteriorate due to his addiction to drugs. Though he was advised to take complete rest before his death, but he used to fulfill his work commitments.

James Dean

James Dean was an American actor whose sudden death shook everyone to their core. The popular actor unfortunately died in 1955 in a terrible car accident. James was very fond of cars and used to participate in many competitions. But one day, when he was competing in a competition, his car lost control, and this resulted in his death.

Stan Lee

At the age of 95, Stan Lee said goodbye to the whole world. The popular comic book writer, who became famous for Marvel Comics, died in 2018. Stan Lee was loved by people around the world for his professional career, which spanned over decades. However, his decades-long career was cut short due to his death, which was the result of heart failure.

Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith was one of the most prominent celebrities in the entertainment industry. However, she died in 2007 due to taking multiple drugs at a time. The death of the celebrity was very sudden because she was excelling in her professional life.

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain was an American musician who became famous for his presence in the music industry. The multi-talented celebrity developed the habit of taking drugs, which impacted his health. He died regrettably in the year 1994 by taking his own life. The famous figure’s body was found at his home by an electrician, and he also found a suicide note.

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury is one of those celebrities whose legacy lives until today. The rock singer tested positive for HIV/AIDS in the early days of 1982. The singer, who was well-known for having a versatile voice, died in 1991 due to pneumonia, which was the direct result of his illness. As of now, he is still remembered by his fans, who wish he was alive today.

Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. was among those politicians who were assassinated by his enemies. At the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Martin was fatally shot. The politician died in the year 1968 when he was only 39 years old. Martin is still remembered by his admirers because he was an ardent supporter of civil rights.

Alan Rickman

The Harry Potter famed actor Alan Rickman, tragically died in 2016. He was a multi-talented celebrity who used to also work as a director in Hollywood. However, the professional life of Alan was cut short because of his death, which was the result of pancreatic cancer.

Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger was a popular actor in the Australian entertainment industry. He became a sensational celebrity when he started acting in Hollywood. Heath became a well-known figure after playing the role of Joker in The Dark Knight. However, he sadly died in 2008 of an accidental overdose.

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was a prominent celebrity in the American entertainment industry. She was well-known because of both her professional as well as personal life. However, she passed away in 1962 due to an overdose of certain drugs. Also, the death of Marilyn Monroe was ruled as a possible suicide.

John Lennon

Another celebrity who is still remembered by the people is John Lennon, who died in 1980. The famous musician was a member of The Beatles, who was tragically assassinated by some people while he was standing at the entrance of his New York home.

Steve Irwin

Steve Irwin is among those famous figures who are still remembered. The zookeeper from Australia suddenly died in 2006 when he was bitten by a stingray. At the time of his death, Steve was filming for a television program in the water when a stingray attacked and killed him.

Bruce Lee

The death of Bruce Lee brought everyone into a state of mourning. The popular actor and martial artist died in the year 1973 when he was just 32 years old. Bruce Lee was diagnosed with cerebral edema when he collapsed on the ground while dubbing his voice for a movie.

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix was a multi-talented musician whose main professional career only spanned four years. The talented singer died in the year 1970 when he was found unconscious in his home. Soon after, he was taken to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead. The cause of his death was revealed as an asphyxia along with a barbiturate overdose.

Amy Winehouse

The talented musician who had a signature hairstyle is still remembered by her fans. The versatile singer died in the year 2011 due to her addiction to drugs and alcohol. Amy Winehouse’s official cause of death was revealed as alcohol poisoning by the medical officers.

Johnny Cash

The singer, who made headlines due to his professional as well as personal life, died at the age of 71. Johnny had a soulful voice, which was clearly demonstrated in his career. However, he died in 2003, just four months after his wife’s death. In the autopsy, it was revealed that he died due to complications from diabetes.

Anton Yelchin

The American actor Anton Yelchin died at a very young age, and his fans wish that he was alive today. Anton became famous for playing different roles in distinct movies and shows. However, he died in 2016 due to an accident which happened outside his house.

George Harrison

George Harrison was a famous musician who made a for himself in the music industry because of his professional career. However, he was a lifelong cigarette smoker who died in 2001. The talented musician died due to multiple cancers at the age of 58, after two years when he successfully survived a knife attack by an intruder at his house.

Sid Vicious

The multi-talented musician Sid Vicious tragically died at the age of 21 in 1979 due to drug overdose. Sid was very popular in the 1970s as a member of the band Sex Pistols. However, his professional career was cut short because of his untimely demise.

Gene Wilder

The famous figure, Gene Wilder, who worked in various fields in the entertainment industry, died in 2016. However, he achieved most of his fame by being an exceptional comedian. Gene passed away due to Alzheimer’s at the age of 83 and kept his illness a secret for a very long time.

Anne Frank

The Jewish girl, Anne Frank, became popular for keeping a journal of her life during the Nazi period. She was a widely known diarist who used to describe her daily life. However, her death in 1945 at the age of 15 shook the world. She died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Keith Moon

The famous drummer Keith Moon had exceptional drumming skills, which made him a widely known celebrity. However, he unfortunately died at the age of 32 in the year 1978 due to a drug overdose. Keith battled with drug addiction throughout his life.

Mark Twain

The popular figure, Mark Twain, tragically died in the year 1910 due to a heart attack. He was a famous writer who used his humor in his novels and writings. However, his successful professional career was cut short due to his unfortunate death.

Paul Walker

Another famous figure whose death sent everyone into a state of sadness was Paul Walker. The American actor died in the year 2013 in a horrific car accident. The body of Paul Walker was burnt fully, and his family members were not able to recognize him.

Janis Joplin

The rock performer Janis Joplin was a very famous singer during her time in the American music industry. However, she died in the year 1970 after she was found dead on the floor of her room. It was reported by the medical officers that her death was caused by a heroin overdose.

Patrick Swayze

The multi-talented celebrity Patrick Swayze became famous for playing a wide variety of roles in films and shows. However, he died in the year 2009 due to pancreatic cancer. At the time of his death, he was only 57 years old.

Betty White

Betty White was a beautiful actress who became popular for appearing in multiple sitcoms, reality shows, and much more. However, she died suddenly in 2021 due to a stroke. At the time of her death, Betty White was 99 years old.

Tupac Shakur

The fans of Tupac Shakur wish that he was still alive today because he had the potential to become a sensation. The American rapper unfortunately died in 1996 while he was in his 20s. He was killed in a drive-by shooting while he was visiting Los Angeles.

Bob Marley

Another famous figure who died at a young age and whose fans wish he was alive today is Bob Marley. The versatile musician had a different songwriting style which made him very popular. But he died in 1981 due to melanoma under the nail of his right toe. He was diagnosed with this in 1977, and four years after he passed away.

Biggie Smalls

The unfortunate death of rapper Biggie Smalls was one of the saddest moments in the hip-hop world. He died in a drive-by shooting which took place in the year 1997. The incident happened in Las Vegas where he was shot multiple times by the culprits.

David Bowie

David Bowie’s death was one of the most significant events that took place in the American music industry. He died in the year 2016 after battling liver cancer for a very long time. The popular musician battled liver cancer for a total of 18 months before calling it quits.

Chris Farley

The famous figure, Chris Farley, had a vibrant and loud persona that is remembered by his fans until now. However, Chris, unfortunately, died in 1997 due to a drug overdose. His autopsy stated that his body contained a combination of morphine and cocaine at the time of his death.

Nikola Tesla

People around the world felt the loss of Nikola Tesla, a very intelligent engineer. Nicola died on 7 January 1943 owing to coronary thrombosis in a hotel room in Manhattan, New York City. He never married at any point in his life, as he believed that his masculinity always helped him to gain a deep knowledge of science.

Buddy Holly

Buddy Holly was a famous figure whose death is still mourned by his fans after so many years. The multi-talented singer died in 1959 when he was in his 20s. Buddy’s death occurred in a plane crash in which he and his fellow musician friends were traveling.

Steve Jobs

The tech giant Steve Jobs is known around the world for being the former CEO of Apple. However, he suddenly died in October 2011 after battling complications created by pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (pNET) for a long time. The admirers of Steve Jobs still remember him and wish he was alive today.

Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy, a popular celebrity in Hollywood, was loved by her fans around the world. But her death in December 2009 sent everyone into a state of mourning. Brittany died at the age of 32 after she was found lying in her bathroom. Her cause of death was revealed as pneumonia along with severe iron deficiency and drug intoxication by the medical officers.

George Washington

George Washington was the first President of the United States, and he died in 1799. During his tenure in the White House, he was praised by the American people for all the reforms he brought. However, his death occurred due to a throat infection, which deteriorated his health.

Steve McQueen

Steve McQueen was a famous celebrity who performed as an actor in Hollywood. His death was one of the saddest moments in the history of Hollywood. Steve tragically died due to a heart attack in the year 1980, though he underwent surgery to remove his neck and abdomen tumors just hours before his death.

Cory Monteith

Cory Monteith was a famous celebrity who struggled with substance abuse from a very early age. The multi-talented actor passed away due to an overdose of heroin and alcohol. Cory’s death was mourned by his fans because he died at the age of 31.

Brandon Lee

Another celebrity whose death sent shockwaves around the world was Brandon Lee. He was the son of Bruce Lee, who proved to the world that he was talented in his own right. However, Brandon Lee died in 1993 when he was shot accidentally on a film set. At the time of his death, he was filming for The Crow.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson was a multi-talented celebrity who was labeled as the best-selling musical artist many times. However, his death in June 2009 was mourned throughout the world. Michael Jackson died at the age of 50 due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication that led to cardiac arrest. Also, his doctor was found guilty and convicted of involuntary manslaughter because he gave him certain lethal medications.

Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek was a famous game show host who used to present a quiz game show, Jeopardy! However, he died in November 2020, after struggling with pancreatic cancer for a long time. The television personality battled his disease for a total of 20 months but called it quits afterward.

Richard Pryor

The multi-talented celebrity, Richard Pryor’s death was mourned by his fans around the world. The American actor died in December 2005 after suffering a heart attack. After his death, medical officers revealed that it was his third heart attack which his body could not handle.

Bran Renfro

Another American actor whose fans wish that he was alive today is Bran Renfro. The Client actor died in January 2008 due to an accidental overdose of drugs including heroin and morphine. Bran Renfro was dealing with substance abuse throughout his lifetime because he had problems in his personal life.

Jim Henson

The creator of the Muppets, Jim Henson, died in May 1990 due to an organ failure. His death sent people around the world into a state of sadness because he was loved for his puppeteering skills.

Stevie Ray Vaughan

The popular musician Stevie Ray Vaughan’s fans wish that he could be alive today because he had the potential to achieve more fame. Stevie died in August 1990 in a helicopter crash. Also, it was not only Stevie who was killed in the crash there were four more persons who died in the accident.