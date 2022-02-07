Original Cast Is Returning to Screen for Criminal Minds Season 16

Criminal Minds which started airing on CBS at the beginning of 2005 have successfully completed 15 seasons. Season 16 of Criminal Minds will see the original cast members and negotiation for the same is taking place. The season finale was aired in February 2020.

Over the years, the characters of the series around which the series was centered have been changing constantly but the original main cast included Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Kristen Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Shemar Moore.

After a year, the final episode went off the air, Paramount+ has finally announced that they are thinking of revival of Criminal Minds for season 16. Even after the announcement, a lot of discussions were taking place, no action was there and it was believed that the project was scrapped.

However, recently the streaming platform has confirmed that Criminal Minds Season 16 is currently in development and this has cleared a lot of confusion. The delay of the new season of Criminal Minds is said to be nothing dramatic by Tanya Gills, Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming.

It is expected that instead of an all-new beginning of Criminal Minds, the Criminal Minds Season 16 will be a continuation of the series. Currently, Paramount+ is in negotiation with Erica Messer, the creator of Criminal Minds and the original casts.

The last episode of 15 Season of Criminal Minds was aired on February 19, 2020, and it is expected that Criminal Minds Season 16 will be aired either in late 2022 or by 2023. The exact streaming date of Criminal Minds Season 16 is still not announced.

Casts Of Criminal Minds Season 16

It is expected that Criminal Minds Season 16 will be a mixture of old faces and new faces. According to reports, negotiation is taking place with the casts of Criminal Minds who were in Season 15 and this includes Joe Mantegna, Kristen Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez.

The protagonists who have not confirmed their return include Matthew Gray Gubler who previously said that he was done with his role and Daniel Henney who has previously starred in The Wheel Of Time.

According to reports of Deadline, Erica Messer is still working with the negotiation of the deal and until that deal is clear, the deal with the actors is also on hold.

What Will Be Criminal Minds Season 16 Be About And Trailer

Just like the previous seasons of Criminal Minds, the Criminal Minds Season 16 will also be about the profilers who will work in the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI. The characters will be seen analyzing behavior and will be working towards tracking down criminals who have committed federal crimes.

Before knowing about Criminal Minds Season 16, it is important to review the finale episode of Criminal Minds. In the finale episode of Criminal Minds Season 15, the Chameleon was killed in a jet blow. None of the team members of BAU died in the process.

However, Rossi was shown injured in the finale episode but his recovery was shown too. Later, a retirement party was celebrated by Rossi at his home. However, it was later revealed that it was not a retirement party but a going away party for Gracia. Currently, no spoiler of Criminal Minds Season 16 was shown. There is no trailer of Criminal Minds Season 16 yet.

Where Is Criminal Minds Streaming?

The first 12 seasons of Criminal Minds are available on Netflix and the 13 to 16 seasons of Criminal Minds are available on Hulu. The upcoming seasons of Criminal Minds will be streaming on Paramount+.

According to the latest reports by Deadline, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, A.J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez, Kristen Vangsness and Joe Mantegna have agreed to join Criminal Minds Season 16.

Criminal Minds has always been a popular series and it was one of the most popular series on Netflix in 2021, the same is visible from the fact that it accounted for 33.9 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix.