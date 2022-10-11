One Punch Man season 3 Release Date is Official After Three Years

All the One Punch Man fans are delighted to know that they will finally be getting One Punch Man season 3. The announcement regarding the same was made on August 18, 2022, on the official website of the series. While making the announcement regarding One Punch Man season 3, it was revealed that currently, the series is in its production phase. According to sources, there are enough sources in the manga to cover the series for the next two seasons. During the break, the manga made impressive progress and now is the chance to animate the arcs. Let us know everything that we know about the upcoming season.

One Punch Man season 3: Release Date

According to the latest update regarding One Punch Man season 3, the series is currently in the production phase. The first season was announced back in March 2015, and it premiered in October 2015. The announcement of the second season was announced in 2016, and it was released in 2019. The making of the second season took some time because the studio, as well as the directors for the series, underwent a change.

We hope that One Punch Man season 3 will not undergo any such series. Even though there is no announcement regarding the official release date of the series, we believe it will be out in the second half of the next year.

What To Expect From The Upcoming Season?

The previous two seasons only housed 12 episodes in total. We believe that the same format will continue for ​​One Punch Man season 3. Season 1 covered 41 chapters of the manga, and the second season covered 43 chapters. The third season will begin with Chapter 85 and will continue with the Monsters Association arc. T is only possible for the episode to adapt 87 episodes if it houses 24 episodes which we know will not be the case.

Plot

We believe that the primary focus of One Punch Man season 3 will be on Garou. In the upcoming episodes, we can see that the Monsters Association creates mass havoc. On the other hand, the heroes will be busy planning an invasion in their hideouts. Also, we can expect all the heroes who are introduced in the series to share more screen time to show their powers to the fans. Chances are also high that Zombiean will be introduced in the upcoming season. Additionally, we will get to see Orochi, the leader of the Monsters Association, making his debut in One Punch Man season 3. According to sources, God, an unknown entity, will also be introduced in Season 3.

Expect A Major Cliffhanger

You can expect a better conclusion of One Punch Man season 3 compared to the previous season. You are also in for a major cliffhanger at the end of the series. If the upcoming season covers the entire Monsters Association arc and supports 24 episodes, you can see a clash between Garou and Bang and Garou vs. Saitama.

One Punch Man season 3: Casts

If the primary casts return for the upcoming season, you can expect:

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama

Kaito Ishikawa as Genos

Max Mittelman as Saitama

Zach Aguilar as Genos

Hiromichi Tezuka

Robbie Daymond

Kyle Hebert

We will let you know the new casts who will be joining the upcoming season as soon as we have information regarding it.

Trailer

Neither a trailer nor a teaser is available at the time of writing. We have very little idea when the makers will release a clip of the upcoming episode. However, we can expect a trailer coming in the first half of 2023 if the series’ release date is somewhere in the latter half of 2023.

Wrap Up

One Punch Man season 3 has been announced, but there is no official release date yet. Keep checking this section for the latest information as the development of the series progresses.