New Lord Of The Rings RPG Officially Announced

The world of The Lord of the Rings has been loved by fans ever since J.R.R Tolkien first introduced it in 1954. Over the years, it has grown into a huge franchise with books, movies, TV shows, and many games.

Even today, its popularity is still strong, and fans continue to enjoy new stories from Middle-earth. Now, there’s more exciting news, a new Lord of the Rings tabletop strategy game has been announced, giving fans a new way to experience Middle-earth on the tabletop. So here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming game.

When Will The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict Come Out?

The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict is set to release on November 6th, 2026. It is a strategy-based dice game made for 2 to 4 players and takes place during the Third Age of Middle-earth. The game is set during a time of war between different nations, where the fate of the One Ring is at stake. Players will compete against each other, leading both the Shadow and the Free Peoples as the fate of the One Ring hangs in the balance.

The game uses a unique battle system where players must manage both sides carefully and think smart to defeat their opponents. It includes eight custom dice, four battle boards, player boards, dry-erase markers, a Ring board, and a special Gollum token. With its replayable gameplay, it offers a fun experience for both Lord of the Rings fans and tabletop game lovers.

How does Circle of Conflict handle good and evil?

In this new Lord of the Rings game, Each player controls both the Shadow and the Free Peoples at the same time. Players will need to use a smart strategy, plan and manage their dice carefully to change the balance between good and evil. You can choose to help the forces of good win or push the world toward darkness, but it’s completely up to you. The game brings famous characters and groups from The Lord of the Rings into a fast and competitive tabletop experience.

Published by Office Dog, it has an average playtime of about 60 minutes, making it a great option to enjoy with friends over the weekend. While it is not a video game, it offers LOTR fans a new tabletop experience. it still lets you enjoy the world of The Lord of the Rings in a fun and simple way while fans wait for new video games.