43 Most Tragic NASCAR Accidents of All Time

NASCAR is famous around the world for its adventurous and thrilling race competitions. But this is not just the case. They have also seen a fair share of tragic accidents that have seriously injured or have taken away the lives of our favorite NASCAR racing drivers. Whenever we go back in time, these accidents remind everyone of how things can go from exciting to tragic in just seconds. So, in this article, we will talk about the 43 most unfortunate NASCAR accidents.

Dale Earnhardt

The first stock car driver who made it to the list of most tragic NASCAR accidents of all time is Dale Earnhardt. He was an American stock car driver who is often called, The Intimidator, Ironhead, and The Man In Black, just because of his aggressive driving skills. In 1975, Dale started his NASCAR career by competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and participated in it until 2001. However, during the 2001 Daytona 500 racing event, the popular racing driver died in a tragic three-car accident. While driving on the Daytona International Speedway, he collided with Sterling Marlin and Ken Schrader.

Joe Weatherly

The Clown Prince of Racing began his car racing career in the 1950s because he used to compete in motorcycle races before that. He was an American stock car racing driver who became a sensation after winning the NASCAR Grand National Series championships in 1962 and 1963. However, the successful professional career of the car racer was cut short when he died in a tragic accident. In January 1964, Joe Weatherly died in a racing accident that took place at the Riverside International Raceway, where his head struck a wall.

Johnny Sauter

Johnny Sauter is among the many stock car drivers involved in the biggest NASCAR accidents ever. He is an American professional racing driver who is widely known as the son of Jim Sauter. In 2016, he became the Truck Series champion and rose to prominence. At Talladega in 2002, he was involved in a major car accident where 33 out of the 43 cars were involved, and 15 were taken out of the race. It was the biggest NASCAR accident that has ever taken place, but luckily, Johnny Sauter survived it.

Larry Mann

Larry Mann was the very first racing car driver who was killed during a NASCAR race. He was an American stock car driver who competed in six races during the 1952 racing season. However, on 14th September 1952, his professional NASCAR career was cut short. He passed away during the 1952 season’s 27th race in Pennsylvania. He was driving his full-size Hudson Hornet on the 211th lap, which tragically crashed through a fence at the racing track. At the time of the accident, Larry Mann was just 28 years old.

Lou Figaro

Lou Figaro was known worldwide as the son of Amanda Bartley and Louis Angelo Figaro. He started his NASCAR career in 1951 by competing in his very first NASCAR Cup Series race. Until 1954, he participated in 17 races and won only one. However, Figaro was involved in a horrific accident during the 1954 Wilkes 160 racing event at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. He was severely injured when his car smashed and overturned. He was taken to the hospital immediately, where he died the next day.

Cotton Priddy

Another race car driver who was involved in a tragic NASCAR accident and lost his life is Cotton Priddy. He was a Kentucky-born racecar driver who participated in his very first NASCAR race in 1953. His last race was in the year 1956, in which he unfortunately lost his life. On 10th June 1956, he passed away in a tragic car accident at the Memphis-Arkansas Speedway. During this time, he was competing in the NASCAR grand-national race when his car hit another car, lost control, and Priddy was thrown out of the car. He was just 27 years old when he passed away.

Bobby Myers

Bobby Myers was a NASCAR racing driver who competed in many races during his professional life. In 1951, he participated in his first racing competition, the NASCAR Grand National Division. At this time, Myers was just 24 years old. His last race was the 1957 Southern 500, in which he tragically lost his precious life. On 2nd September 1957, Bobby Myers was involved in a car accident on lap 27 with Fanty Flock and Paul Goldsmith. In the accident, Goldsmith and Flock received fatal injuries, but Myers lost his life at the age of 30.

Fireball Roberts

Before becoming a stock car driver, Roberts was an American Legion baseball team pitcher. Because of his fastball skills, he was given the nickname Fireball. After competing in local stock and modified races, he started his professional racing career with NASCAR in 1950 by competing in the Daytona Beach race. His last was the 1964 World 600; throughout his career, he competed in 206 races. However, in July 1964, his racing career ended suddenly. At the World 600 race, he suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns when his car collided with Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson. He was taken to hospital immediately and survived for a few weeks. But suddenly, he slipped into a coma and got pneumonia and sepsis. At the age of 35, he lost his life.

Jimmy Pardue

Jimmy Pardue was a NASCAR driver who died while testing a tire and not while competing in a racing accident. He was an American racecar driver who debuted in the NASCAR in 1955 and finished 28th. In 1964, he participated in his last race, and during his long professional career, he competed in 218 races. However, while doing a tire test in 1964 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., he tragically died. The tire blew up, and Pardue lost control of his car, which resulted in the loss of his life.

Billy Wade

The racing driver from America competed in 70 races during his NASCAR career and only won 4. He participated in his first race in 1962, the Daytona 500. His last race in which he competed was the 1964 Jaycee 300. Unfortunately, the star race driver passed away during a tire test at the Daytona International Speedway. In 1965, he died when a tire blew out and caused his car to crash in the west turn of the speedway. At the time of his death, Wade was just 34 years old.

Buren Skeen

The race car driver was born in North Carolina and was known worldwide for competing in the NASCAR. The 1965 Gwyn Staley 400 was the first NASCAR race in which Buren Skeen competed. His last racing competition, which made him a sensation, was the 1965 Southern 500 held at the Darlington raceway. However, during his last race, he sustained some serious injuries when his car crashed on the 2nd lap. His car spun on the lap, and the driver’s side was fatally hit, which resulted in him getting injured. He was taken to the hospital immediately but lost his life a week later, on 13th September 1965.

Harold Kite

The Grand National Series driver of the NASCAR started his racing career by competing in a 1950 race held at Daytona Beach. In the 1965 National 400, he competed for the last time, and during his five-year NASCAR career, he participated in a total of 6 races. Before becoming a racecar driver, he joined the Armed Forces of the United States. On 17th October 1965, he died when his car was involved in a five-car pileup on the 4th turn of the Charlotte Motor Speedway. In the tragic accident, Harold Kite was injured fatally, and after reaching the hospital, he was declared dead. At the time of his death, he was 43 years old.

Billy Foster

The Canadian race car driver, Billy Foster, lost his life in one of the tragic accidents which took place in the history of NASCAR. During the practice session of the 1967 Motor Trend 500, the driver’s car lost control when the brake drum severely failed. As a result of this, the car hit the wall and rolled over, due to which Billy Foster suffered severe head injuries. On 20th January 1967, he passed away at the age of 29.

Talmadge Prince

Talmadge Prince was a stock car racing driver from America who began his racing career in the 1960s but in the local competition. After becoming a little well-known, he entered NASCAR, and in 1970, he participated in his first major racing event, which was named 1970 Daytona 500 Qualifier 2. However, this was his first and last race. On 19th February 1970, Talmadge Prince died when his engine blew up and went into the slide. Due to this, the racer following him lost control of his car and crashed into his car. Talmadge Prince immediately died at the age of 32.

Friday Hassler

Known worldwide for his exceptional racing skills, Friday Hassler was an American NASCAR race driver. He was popular for competing in the NASCAR Grand National Series and the Winston Cup Series. In the 1960 National 400, he debuted and became an international sensation. Throughout his racing career, Hassler competed in a total of 135 races; the 1972 Winston Wester 500 was his last. On 17th February 1972, he passed away due to the serious head and neck injuries he suffered in a thirteen-car pileup at the 1972 Daytona 500.

Larry Smith

The professional racing driver Larry Smith started his NASCAR Cup Series by debuting in the 1971 World 600 event. After this race, he earned the honor of NASCAR Winston Cup Rookie of the Year in 1973 because of his powerful racing abilities. During his three-year NASCAR career, Smith participated in 38 races, and the 1973 Talladega 500 was his last one. While on the track, his car spun and struck the retaining wall, due to which he suffered major head injuries. As a result of his injuries, Larry Smith died in August 1973 at the age of 31.

Tiny Lund

The American car racer Tiny Lund started his professional NASCAR Cup Series career by competing in the 1955 LeHi 300. His racing career saw a massive turn when he was named the season champion in the NASCAR Grand American Series. Throughout his career, Lund competed in 303 races and earned several awards and honors including the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. But in 1975, he unfortunately lost his life in one of the biggest NASCAR accidents. During the Talladega 500, his car collided with J. D. McDuffie’s car, and as a result of this, other cars on the track also scrambled. One of the cars hit the driver’s side of Lund’s car, resulting in massive internal and chest injuries. Due to these injuries, he lost his life at the age of 45.

Ricky Knotts

Ricky Knotts was another race car driver who passed away in a tragic NASCAR accident in 1980. The American NASCAR Winston Cup and ASA driver began his racing career in 1966, and throughout his professional career, he competed in only 3 NASCAR Cup series races. However, on 14th February 1980, the professional career of the racer was cut short when he was at the Daytona International Speedway. He was there to qualify for the Daytona 500, but suddenly, his car lost control and hit the outside wall. As a result of the accident, Ricky Knotts passed away at the young age of 28.

Bruce Jacobi

The next race car driver who passed away in a tragic NASCAR accident is Bruce Jacobi. He was an American racer who competed in the 1975 Daytona 500 and made his NASCAR Cup Series debut. Jacobi had a six-year-long career during which he appeared in 20 races. The 1981 Mountain Dew 500 was his last race in which he competed. However, the professional racing career of Jacobi was cut short when he sustained serious head injuries in 1983 at the Daytona International Speedway. Due to these injuries, he passed away in February 1987.

Rick Baldwin

Rick Baldwin was a famous racing driver from America who majorly competed in NASCAR. After participating in several local car races, he competed in the 1981 Budweiser NASCAR 400 and became a household name. During his five-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series, he competed in 11 races, and the 1980 Budweiser 500 was his last. However, in 1986, when he was competing in the Miller American 400 as a substitute for Buddy Arrington, he sustained severe head injuries. During the event, the car spun and hit the wall, due to which he got injured in the head. In 1997, he passed away after being in a coma for 11 years.

Terry Schoonover

At 16, Terry Schoonover began racing in the drag and dirt tracks, which eventually helped him make his NASCAR Cup Series debut. In the 1984 Warner W. Hodgdon American 500, he made his debut and became a famous stock car racing driver after finishing at the 21st place. However, the professional career of the racer was very short because it only lasted one year. In the 1984 Atlanta Journal 500, he was involved in a tragic car accident on the track and suffered massive injuries. After reaching the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Grant Adcox

Grant Adcox, a popular race car driver from America, became known for his involvement in a tragic NASCAR accident. He is also known worldwide for competing in the NASCAR and Xfinity Series. He started his career in 1974 by competing in the 1974 Carolina 500. During his 11 years in the NASCAR Cup series, he participated in a total of 60 races. In 1989, he appeared in his last race, the Atlanta Journal 500. During this race, he suffered major chest and head injuries when his car crashed heavily on the track. As a result, he died, and it was reported that because of the accident, he also had a cardiac arrest.

J. D. McDuffie

J. D. McDuffie was involved in one of the most massive NASCAR accidents ever. He was an American racecar driver who died in August 1991 at 51. At the 1991 Budweiser at The Glen, J. D. McDuffie’s car collided with Jimmy Means’ car after encountering a mechanical failure. The car spindle broke down, the brakes failed, and as a result, it rebounded in the air and rotated at 180 degrees. Due to this, McDuffie sustained serious injuries and passed away.

Neil Bonnett

The American race driver Neil Bonnett had an 18-year-long career during which he appeared in 362 NASCAR Cup Series and 13 Xfinity Series races. In 1974, he competed in his first race, the Winston 500. Also, during his spectacular career, he has earned many awards and honors, including the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. The professional career of the racer was interrupted when he suffered a brain injury in 1990. However, in 1994, while practicing for the Daytona 500, he died in an accident.

Rodney Orr

Rodney Orr is an American race car driver who lost his life in a tragic NASCAR accident. During the practice session of the second round of his first race, the 1994 Daytona 500, his car lifted and struck the outside wall, due to which he suffered serious injuries. Although the team tried to save him, they could not save his life. On 14th February 1994, he succumbed to his severe head and chest injuries. At the time of his death, he was just 31 years old.

Kenny Irwin Jr.

The stock car racing driver from America is known for competing in three NASCAR national touring series. He had a long professional career, but he only has two victories in his name, both in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In 1996, he competed in his first professional race, the Chevy Desert Star Classic. Also, he has earned many awards and honors including the 1998 Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year. However, in July 2000, during the practice session of a race, he suffered a basilar skull fracture and died instantly.

Gwyn Staley

The NASCAR Cup Seris driver from America made a name for himself after competing in the 1951 Southern 500 racing event. Staley had an 8-year-long NASCAR career during which he competed in a total of 69 races, out of which he only won 3. However, the star racer’s professional career was cut short when he passed away in a tragic accident. At the 100-mile race of the NASCAR Convertible Division in 1958, he met with an accident and lost his life.

Habe Haberling

In the 1950s, Habe Haberling started his racing career by competing in local racing events. After becoming a little famous, he leaped NASCAR and competed in the 1957 NASCAR modified race held at Daytona Beach. Also, in 1959, he finished in the 13th position at the inaugural modified race and became more well-known. However, during the 250-mile Sportsman Modified race practice session in 1961, he suffered serious injuries in a tragic racing accident. As a result, Habe passed away at the age of 33.

Ray Platte

Ray Platte was an American race car driver who only competed once in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 1955, he started his professional career by participating in the Southern 500 and finished in the 25th position. However, in 1963, the popular racer lost his life in a tragic NASCAR accident. During a 100-lap race, which was held at the South Boston Speedway, his car collided, and he suffered a massive skull fracture. The next day, he passed away at the age of 37.

Don MacTavish

Another race car driver who died after getting involved in one of the biggest NASCAR accidents of all time is Don MacTavish. He started his career at age 15 by driving the demolition derby cars and appearing on the Wide World of Sports. He later transitioned to NASCAR and competed in a 1969 race at the Daytona International Speedway. However, his car collided with Bob James’s and Sam Sommers’s car during the race. He suffered serious injuries and died immediately. He was just 28 years old at that time.

Sonny Easley

Sonny Easley was a race car driver popular worldwide for participating in the Winston and NASCAR Cup Series. He earned several awards and honors for his exceptional career, including the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame. However, on January 15, 1978, he passed away after getting involved in a tragic accident. During the practice session for the NASCAR modified sportsman race, his car slid on the racing track. Eventually, he lost his life at the age of 38.

Richie Evans

The professional race car driver entered NASCAR competitions after becoming successful in street and drag racing. He was a National Modified Champion of NASCAR who won 9 championships, of which eight were in a row. Because of this achievement, Evans was honored with the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011. However, in October 1985, he tragically died when his car crashed heavily. At this time, he was practicing for the Winn-Dixie 500 Modified Feature. Due to the serious injuries, Evans lost his life.

Charlie Jarzombek

He was a New York-born racecar driver who started racing in 1962 by competing on the Long Island tracks. After this, he participated in various racing competitions at the Thompson International Speedway and Stafford Speedway. He was also popular for participating in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. However, in March 1987, he died from injuries that he suffered in a racing accident at the Martinsville Speedway. He was 44 years old at that time.

David Gaines

The next NASCAR race car driver who died in one of the most tragic accidents is David Gaines. He was an American racer who majorly competed in the NASCAR Limited Sportsman Division. However, the professional racing career of Gaines was cut short when he unfortunately died in 1990. During a practice session at the Lowes Motor Speedway, his car was involved in a 5-car crash. In the accident, Gaines suffered massive injuries and eventually died.

Clifford Allison

Clifford Allison was a stock car racing driver from America known around the world for being the son of Bobby Allison. In 1990, he competed in the Goody’s 300 race and became well-known. He had a three-year NASCAR career during which he participated in 22 races. However, in August 1992, while practicing for the NASCAR Busch Series race, his car lost its control. He suffered serious injuries and lost his life at the age of 27.

Joe Booher

The next biggest accident in the history of NASCAR involved race car driver Joe Booher. He started his NASCAR Cup Series by competing in the 1978 Gwyn Staley 400. He had a fourteen-year-long career during which he participated in 21 races. However, in 1993, while competing in the Goody’s Dash Cup Florida 200, he was killed in a tragic car accident. The racing event was held at the Daytona International Speedway, where his car collided and went out of control. He was taken to the hospital and declared dead because of his severe injuries.

Russell Phillips

The NASCAR Sportsman Division driver, Russell Phillips, was popular worldwide for his powerful driving skills. He started his professional career with NASCAR in 1990 and competed in various races until 1995. Because of his large, bulky, and intimidating stature, his fans lovingly called him Bubbly. However, during the 1995 Winston 100, he met with a horrid accident on lap 17. While he was on the track, Steven Howard hit his car. Russell’s car smashed the retaining wall, killing him immediately. At the time of his death, he was just 26 years old.

John Nemechek

The famous racing driver from America, John Nemechek, is popular worldwide for competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Also, he was known for being the younger brother of Joe Nemechek. He started his professional career in the Craftsman Truck Series in 1995 by participating in the Skoal Bandit Copper World Classic. He had a three-year-long career in it, appearing in 43 races. In the Xfinity Series, he competed in the 1994 Kroger 200. However, in 1997, he lost his life in a big NASCAR accident. While racing at the speedway, his car lost control, and he suffered head injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

Adam Petty

The stock car racing driver was born in New Jersey and was famous worldwide for being a member of the Petty Racing family. He started his career in 1998 and eventually leaped to NASCAR in 1999 to compete in the Xfinity Series. In addition, he also participated in the Craftsman Truck Series, but during his one year, he only competed in two races. However, his professional racing career was cut short when he died in May 2000. While practicing for the Busch 200 race, his car met with a horrific accident. He suffered a basilar skull fracture from the accident, which took away his life.

Tony Roper

A tragic NASCAR accident still remembered by racing fans involves Tony Roper. He was a stock car racing driver who majorly competed in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. Roper began in racing career in 1995 by participating in the Sears Auto Center 125. However, in October 2000, he passed away at the age of 35. At the O’Reilly 400 racing event, he was involved in a horrific car accident when he attempted to make a pass to fellow racers. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. It was reported that he died a day after his accident.

Tom Baldwin Sr.

He was a modified race driver in NASCAR who started his professional racing career in 1985. He competed in various racing events until 2004 and won a total of 6 races. However, in August 2004, Tom Baldwin Sr. tragically died in a horrific accident that took place at the Thompson International Speedway. At the time of his death, he was just 57 years old.

John Blewett III

John Blewett III was another race car driver from America who passed away in a horrific accident. He was a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver who competed in 1996 in the Stevens Beil/Genuine Parts 200. He had a three-year-long racing career during which he only participated in four races. However, in 2007, when Blewett was competing in the Whelen Modified race, he tragically died in a car accident. His car was hit in the driver’s side by his brother’s car, which resulted in severe injuries.

Carlos Pardo

Carlos Pardo was a racing driver from Mexico who became known worldwide after winning the NASCAR Mexico Corona Series. He was the 1st Mexican driver to win the series. In 2009, the famous race car driver died in a tragic car accident that occurred during the 100-lap NASCAR Mexico Corona Series race. The accident happened when Jorge Goeters attempted to overtake Pardo’s car. But when he tried to block his way, both the cars collided, and Pardo was heavily injured. He was taken to hospital but was declared dead.