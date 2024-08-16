52 Most Beautiful Athletes of Paris Olympic 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 has been in the news since its inception. The Summer Olympics Games recently culminated and the closing ceremony also made headlines. Several athletes won big at this big event. Apart from their talent on the track, some female athletes impressed the world with their charm and style. Take a look at the list of the most beautiful athletes of the Paris Olympics.

Parker Valby

Parker Valby (21), who is from Florida, is an American track and field and cross-country athlete. She is one of the youngest competitors in the field. The six-time NCAA champion, stunned everyone at the Paris Olympics by finishing in 11th place in the women’s 10,000m final.

Alica Schmidt

Alicia Schmidt (25) is a German runner. She had competed in the women’s 4x400m relay event, where she finished in 7th place, but failed to make it to the final. Alicia has huge social media followers and is known as ‘World’s sexiest athlete’. Apart from her athletic skills, her striking blue eyes and fit physique are what make her one of the most beautiful athletes.

Sunisa Lee

Sunisa Lee (21), an American gymnast, grabbed headlines after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. At the Paris Olympics, she made history as the first American woman to win two medals in the uneven bars. Despite facing physical and emotional challenges due to two kidney disease diagnoses, she remained determined and competed this year, securing her place in Olympic history. Apart from her athletic prowess, her striking beauty has drawn everyone’s attention. She had recently starred in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line.

Daria Bilodid

Daria Bilodid (23) is a Ukrainian judoka, who grabbed eyeballs not only with her amazing skills on the mat but also with her stunning beauty. She bagged a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Gennadiy Bilodid is her father, who is a former Olympian and World Champion judoka, won the two European Championship titles.

Shino Matsuda

Shino Matsuda (22) from Japan is a surfer. She won a gold medal for Japan at the 2019 World Surfing Games. She made waves at the Paris Olympics with her impressive performance. Beyond her athletic skills, she captured everyone’s attention as one of the most beautiful athletes at the Olympics.

Gabby Thomas

American sprinter Gabby Thomas (27) is known as one of the hottest Olympians. Also dubbed as one of the fastest women in the world, she grabbed a gold medal in the women’s 200m race at the recently held Paris Olympics. The five-time Olympic medalist holds a degree in neurobiology from Harvard University, and a master’s degree in public health.

Yuliya (Yuliia) Levchenko

Yuliya Levchenko (26), a Ukrainian high jumper, is known as one of the most beautiful Paris Olympic athletes. She made a significant impact at the Paris Olympics. At the 2017 World Championships in London, she won a silver medal. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she had grabbed the fourth place.

Ami Yuasa

Ami Yuasa (25) is a Japanese breakdancer. Her big victory was when she won the BC One World Final in 2018. She also won a doubles competition with her sister Ayu in 2016. She won gold media at the Paris Olympics. Ami has a killer fashion sense that matches her impressive dancing skills, which makes her one of the beautiful athletes.

Miho Nonaka

Miho Nonaka (27) is a Japanese climbing star. She won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She took up sports at the age of nine, and started focusing on bouldering at the age of 17. She is influenced by her dad, who is a keen mountain climber. She is one of the beautiful female athletes at the Summer Olympics 2024. It is said that she is known for changing her hair color before each big competition and also hair styles that complement her overall look.

Kim Ye-ji

Kim Ye-ji (27) is a Korean sharpshooter who went viral on social media for “coolest” Olympic athlete. This beautiful star won silver in the women’s 10m air pistol event at Paris Olympics 2024.

Ashleigh Johnson

American water polo player Ashleigh Johnson (29), is the first African-American woman to make the US Olympic team in water polo. She won a gold medal in 2015 World Aquatics Championships. A two-time Olympic champion is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. At the 2024 Summer Olympics, she (team USA) finished in the fourth place at the Women’s Water Polo event.

Alexis Holmes

Alexis Holmes (24) is an American sprinter, who is known for her remarkable speed and agility on track. She finished in 6th place in the 400m event and bagged a gold medal in 4×400m relay.

Alexandra Walsh

Alexandra Walsh (23) is an American swimmer. At the 2019 Pan American Games, she bagged three gold medals. At the 2024 Summer Olympics, she finished in 3rd place in the 200m individual medley, but was disqualified and lost the bronze medal.

Anicka Delgado

Anicka Delgado (22) is an American-Ecuadorian swimmer. At the Paris Olympics, she represented Ecuador and competed in the 50m freestyle. Although she finished second, she failed to advance to the semi-finales. She recently went viral on social media for her post-Summer Games pictures.

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker (22) from India is known for her exceptional shooting skills. She bagged two medals for the country in shooting at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After showcasing her talent in the Olympics, she became a poster girl, with as many as 40 brands chasing her (worth crores) for endorsement.

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson (24) is an American track and field sprinter bagged two medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics- a gold medal at the women’s 4×100m relay and a silver medal at the women’s 100m event. During women’s 4X100m relay, just before finishing it, she stared at her right to make sure that she was in the first place, and that stare or the picture of hers went viral and people started calling it “Iconic ‘Sha’Carri Stare.” Also, her “nail art” looks were in the spotlight at the Olympics.

Keely Hodgkinson

Keely Hodgkinson (22) is an English middle-distance runner. The gorgeous and talented athlete made history as the first British woman to win a gold medal in the 800m event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Post Olympics, she was seen enjoying a holiday with her family and friends on the Spanish coast, where she was seen flaunting her toned physique in a bikini. Last month, she was seen as a cover star of ELLE magazine.

Luana Alonso

Luana Alonso is a Paraguayan swimmer, who finished in 6th place in the women’s 100m butterfly event at the Summer Olympics, but failed to make it to the semifinals. It is said that she was asked to leave the Olympics village for creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay. Allegedly, she was socializing with other athletes and her attire distracted others. However, Luana denied it. She announced her retirement from competitive swimming after Olympics.

Tiffany Hayes

Tiffany Hayes (34) is an American-Azerbaijani professional basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces of the Women’s National Basketball Association. Representing Azerbaijani, she competed in the women’s 3×3 basketball event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Along with her athletic prowess, her casual and classy fashion style is what grabbed everyone’s attention at the Olympics.

Lolo Jones

Lolo Jones (42) is a hurdler and bobsledder who competed for the United States and specialized in the 60m and 100m hurdles. The two-time Olympian, is known as the most attractive female athletes.

Molly Caudery

Britain’s Molly Caudery is a pole vaulter, who competed for England and Great Britain. Although she entered the event at 4.55m – 35cm higher than the other athletes, she was eliminated on her third vault. Beyond her athletic career, she also works as a model.

Lieke Klaver

Lieke Klaver is a Dutch Sprinter. At the Paris Olympics, she won a gold medal for the Netherlands in the mixed 4 x 400m relay. She has immense followers on Instagram. Lieke is often seen sharing videos of her training and photoshoot with sponsors.

Ingrid Oliveira

Ingrid Oliveira (28) is a Brazilian diver, has competed in two Olympic Games apart from qualifying for the 2024 Paris Games. This beauty from Rio de Janeiro is a silver medalist from the Pan American Games.

Hena Kurtagić

Hena Kurtagić (19) is a Serbian volleyball player. She is a middle blocker in Vero Volley Milano (Italy). This talented beauty, who is known for her commanding presence at the net, won a silver medal at the 2023 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.

Elizabeth Cui

Elizabeth Cui Roussel (27) is a New Zealander diver. With sharp focus and undeniable skill, this beautiful and talented diver is a five-time national champion and holds multiple records. At the Paris Olympics 2024, she participated in the women’s 3m springboard event.

Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter (28) is a British tennis player. In 2024, she won her first WTA 500 title and was among the top 30 list. Before entering the Paris Olympics, she had made an impact with her Grand Slam success by reaching the third round at the US Open and Wimbledon. At the Summer Olympics 2024, she lost in the first round of singles. Apart from tennis, this talented beauty had appeared on Vogue.

Alysha Newman

Alysha Newman (30), Canada’s pole vaulter, won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2021, this talented beauty was named Maxim’s Hot 100 Women.

Oumaima El-Bouchti

Oumaima El-Bouchti (23) is a taekwondo practitioner from Morocco. She is a four-time gold medalist at the African Taekwondo Championships. This Moroccan beauty also secured silver at the African Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

Eve Thomas

Eve Thomas (23), who hails from New Zealand, is a swimmer. In 2019, she bagged the New Zealand Emerging Swimmer of the Year Award. At the Paris Olympics, she finished in 5th place in the women’s 800m freestyle event, in 6th place in the women’s 1500m freestyle event and in 8th place in the women’s 400m freestyle event

Hailey Van Lith

Hailey Van Lith (22) is an American basketball player. She has won two gold medals and several college awards. At the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup, she was named MVP. At the Paris Olympics, she bagged a bronze medal for team USA in 3×3 basketball event. She is athletic, stylish and graceful, which makes her stand out.

Anneli Maley

Anneli Maley (25) is an Australian basketball player. While playing for Bendigo Spirit in 2022, she was recognized as the WNBL Most Valuable Player. She dazzled at the 2024 Paris Olympics in 3×3 basketball.

Petra Senánszky

Petra Senánszky (30) is a Hungarian swimmer. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she finished in 8th place in the women’s 50m freestyle event and at 6th place in women’s 4×100m freestyle relay for her team Hungary.

Brandie Wilkerson

Brandie Wilkerson (32) is from Toranto and is a Canadian beach volleyball player. She plays as a right-hand blocker. She was recognized as the 2018 FIVB Best Blocker. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she competed with her partner Melissa Humana-Paredes and won a silver medal for their country.

Torri Huske

Torri Huske (21), an American swimming sensation, has impressed everyone with her talent and vibrant smile. At the Paris Olympics, she bagged 3 gold and 2 silver medals.

Siobhán Haughey

Siobhán Haughey (26) is a Hong Kong swimmer who made waves with her amazing talent and infectious smile at Paris Olympics. She won two bronze medals in the women’s 200m freestyle and the women’s 100m freestyle events.

Barbora Seemanová

Barbora Seemanová (24) is a Czech swimmer, who impressed everyone with her outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics. She finished in 8th place in the women’s 200m individual medley event and 100m freestyle, and 6th place at both 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly events.

Ajla Tomljanović

Ajla Tomljanović (31) is an Australian tennis player. This tennis dynamo won four singles and three doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit. She featured in Vogue Australia 2023.

Lucille Gicquel

Lucille Gicquel (26) is a French international volleyball player. She had qualified to play as an outside spiker at 2024 Paris Olympics. She has appeared in the 2019 Women’s European Volleyball Championship and various European Volleyball Golden Leagues.

Gretchen Walsh

Gretchen Walsh (21) is an American swimmer. The stunning and talented athlete holds world records in the 100m butterfly, 4×100m medley relay, and mixed gender 4×100m medley relay. At Paris Olympics, she bagged two gold medals in mixed 4×100m medley relay and women’s 4×100m medley relay, and two silver medals in 100m butterfly and 4×100m freestyle relay events.

Kornelia Fiedkiewicz

Kornelia Fiedkiewicz (23) is a Polish freestyle swimmer. She has impressed the world with her grace and talent at the Paris Olympics. She finished in 6th place in the women’s 50m freestyle event and in 7th place in the women’s 100m freestyle event. She also participated for her country Poland in mixed 4×100m medley relay and women’s 4×100m freestyle relay events, where they finished in 6th place.

Apsara Sakbun

Apsara Sakbun (23) is an American-Cambodian swimmer and masters both at freestyle and backstroke. At the Paris Olympics 2024, she finished in 6th place in the women’s 50m freestyle event

Shayna Jack

Shayna Jack (25) is an Australian swimmer, who is known for her freestyle prowess. She set new records by grabbing gold medals at the 2018 and 2023 World Championships. At the Paris Olympics 2024, she finished in 6th place in the women’s 50m freestyle event. She bagged two gold medals in the women’s 4×100m freestyle relay and 4×200m freestyle relay events.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher (28) is an American rugby union player. She is a member of the US women’s national rugby sevens team and bagged a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. She is known as a TikTok queen and has immense fan followers on Instagram. Reportedly, she is the most followed rugby player in the world on Instagram.

Tara Davis-Woodhall

Tara Davis-Woodhall (25) is a track and field athlete from the U.S. This long jump star bagged a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Regine Tugade

Regine Tugade (26) is a Guamanian sprinter. She was a standout track and field star at the Naval Academy and is a three-time Olympian. At 2024 Paris Olympics, she completed in 8th place in the women’s 100m event.

Ewa Swoboda

Ewa Swoboda (27) is a Polish Sprinter. She is a three-time European Indoor Championships medallist in the 60m, and won the gold medal in 2019 and silver medals in 2017 and 2023. At the Paris Olympics, she finished in 4th place in the women’s 100m event and in 5th place for her country in the women’s 4×100m relay event.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (22) is a Ukrainian high jumper. She holds a women’s high jump world record. At Paris Olympics 2024, she won a gold medal. She was known as a sleeping beauty as she was seen napping or meditating between jumps.

Eva Okaro

Eva Okaro (17) is a British swimmer. She is this year’s youngest member of the Team GB swimming team and the first black woman to represent the team at an Olympics Games. At the Paris Olympics, she participated in the women’s 4×100m freestyle relay event.

Sky Brown

Sky Brown (16) is a British-Japanese skateboarder and surfer. She holds the title of the youngest professional skateboarder in the world. At the 2020 Summar Olympics, Sky represented Great Britain injury and won bronze medal in the event park. This teenager won a bronze medal in skateboarding at the Paris Olympics.

Phoebe Gill

Phoebe Gill is a middle-distance runner from Great Britain. She is just 17 years old and holds records already. At the Paris Olympics, she finished in 4th place in the women’s 100m event.

Kaylia Nemour

Kaylia Nemour (17) is a French-Algerian gymnast. She won silver on the uneven bars at the 2023 World Championships, which made her first African gymnast to win a medal at World Championships. At Paris Olympics 2024, she won Algeria’s first gymnastics gold medal.

Tatjana Smith

Tatjana Smith (27) is a South African swimmer. She specializes in breaststroke events. This talented beauty is a two-time Olympic Champion and is termed the most decorated South African Olympian in history. At the Paris Olympics, she won a gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke event and silver medal in the women’s 200m breaststroke event.