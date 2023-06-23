Is Missing Titanic Submarine Found?

Across various online platforms, discussions are centred around the devastating disappearance of the Titanic submarine. Despite ongoing search missions, the prospects of the five passengers resurfacing alive are incredibly bleak. This unfortunate event has plunged many into mourning, and in the following sections, we delve deeper into this distressing situation.

Whenever news of the missing Titanic submarine reaches individuals, their immediate question is invariable whether the submarine has been recovered. Regrettably, we must inform you that, despite numerous attempts, the team has been unsuccessful in locating and retrieving the submerged vessel. This stark reality further diminishes the chances of the passengers’ survival.

Is there any hope for the recovery of the missing Titanic submarine?

With limited resources and confined space within the submersible, the chances of survival for those on board are slim to none. By the time you read this article, their oxygen supply has likely already depleted, rendering them lifeless within the bolted tube, somewhere in the depths of the ocean. Imagining their condition inside that confined space is truly harrowing. Among the victims were wealthy individuals who paid a significant sum to venture deep into the ocean and witness the Titanic’s ruins. Notably, a Pakistani father-son duo were among the passengers.

Speculation about their survival chances continues, but considering the submersible’s design, the logical conclusion is that they will not return alive.

The submersible measured 6.7 meters in length and had a maximum capacity of accommodating only five passengers. Due to the limited space, passengers were instructed to remain seated in fixed positions to ensure safety. A single commode was provided for waste disposal, with minimal separation from the seating area, and only a curtain to draw for privacy.

The submersible was constructed to reach depths of up to 4,000 meters in the ocean. The oxygen supply was naturally limited, intended to last only a few days. However, its depletion could occur at an accelerated rate depending on breathing rates and the situation inside the sealed tube. The submersible was bolted shut from the outside for safety reasons, making it impossible for those inside to open it.

The critical issue arose when the crew lost contact with the submersible. This posed a significant alarm, as without clear instructions and guidance from the land-based crew, navigating the submarine within the ocean became an impossible task. This lost connection likely contributed to the grave danger faced by the occupants of the submersible.

Related: The Titan Submarine: Specifications, Capabilities, Cost, Safety and Everything We Know

Related: How Much Does a Titanic Submarine Tour Cost?

Can the submersible be retrieved from the ocean?

Simply put, it is impossible to rescue them alive from their current predicament. Perhaps in the future, the submersible may be recovered, but by then, the passengers will have long since perished.

During the ongoing recovery mission, the U.S. Coast Guard reported the discovery of a debris field. Additionally, recent information suggests that sounds were detected, including periodic banging at 30-minute intervals. This indicates that at those times, some passengers may have still been alive, signalling for help.

Numerous individuals are now stepping forward, claiming they had previously warned OceanGate about the dangerous nature of this plan. The design of the watercraft itself was inherently perilous. A viral video circulating on the internet features the CEO of OceanGate explaining the watercraft’s design. Shockingly, the submersible was intended to be manoeuvred using a single remote controller, readily available on Amazon for a mere $30.

The utilization of a single game controller to carry out such a plan has raised widespread concern.

Although accepting this reality is difficult, many experts now believe that the five passengers have most likely succumbed to their circumstances as resources dwindled. We are committed to keeping this site updated with the latest information on the missing Titanic submarine. Don’t forget to bookmark this page for further updates during this distressing time.

Related: 13 Prominent Celebrities Who Passed Away In May 2023