Mike Fleiss Shares His 2024 Film Prediction — and Quentin Tarantino Fans Will Be Gutted

It’s not Pulp Fiction: Director Quentin Tarantino has hinted for years that he would retire by age 60. And fellow Hollywood creative Mike Fleiss believes him. In fact, it’s his only 2024 movie prediction.

“I’ll say I believe Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be the last, or I believe Quentin Tarantino when he says this next movie will be his last. That’s all I’ll say,” Mike Fleiss shares.

Tarantino turned 60 in March. As the pop culture phenomenon reached this milestone, speculation and anticipation are mounting about what his final project will entail and how it will cap off an illustrious career that’s resulted in two Academy Awards and an arsenal of cult films including Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, Reservoir Dogs, Django Unchained, Jackie Brown, Inglourious Basterds, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As of right now, much of the film and its actual launch date remains shrouded in mystery. Tarantino has said the title will be The Movie Critic but little else is known for sure, with different outlets reporting varying snippets of information, like the possibility of Leonardo DiCaprio being attached to the project.

Quentin Tarantino: ‘It’s Not Pretty’

Tarantino’s films are characterized by their unique dialogue, nonlinear storylines, stylized violence, extended dialogue scenes, ensemble casts, and references to popular culture and other films. From martial arts to spaghetti Westerns to extreme gore, Tarantino has never been afraid to do exactly what he wants.

With a desire to stay relevant until his final take, Tarantino let Playboy know 11 years ago he wanted to go out on top and not stay at the Hollywood party too long.

“I want to stop at a certain point. Directors don’t get better as they get older,” Tarantino shared. “Usually, the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end. I am all about my filmography, and one bad film f–ks up three good ones. I don’t want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, ‘Oh man, he still thinks it’s 20 years ago.’ When directors get out of date, it’s not pretty.”

The Mike Fleiss-Quentin Tarantino Connection

Tarantino and Fleiss have a horrible history together — literally.

“We worked on the Hostel movie together,” reveals Fleiss, who produced three of the horror franchise flicks.

Tarantino’s involvement in the inaugural first Hostel in 2005 was significant, although he didn’t direct it. The movie was directed by Mike Fleiss’ friend Eli Roth, while Tarantino scored an executive producer credit.

Gamespot.com reports that Tarantino urged Roth to make the film about two American backpackers traveling through Europe who are lured to a Slovakian hostel by a stranger’s promise of encounters with beautiful women. Upon arrival, they fall prey to a sinister operation where wealthy clients pay to torture and kill kidnapped tourists.

There’s another Holly-weird connection between Mike Fleiss, Eli Roth, and Quentin Tarantino. Back in 2007, Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse double feature included a parody trailer for an unmade slasher flick — which made it to cinemas this year as Roth’s latest, Thanksgiving.