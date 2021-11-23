Mick Rock, Photographer Behind Iconic Images of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Dead at 72

The Man Who photographed in the 70’s era, most famous photographer, Mick Rock passed away at the age of 72.

This information was confirmed by an official verdict from his Twitter account. Along with that his Instagram account showed that Mick Rock was a poet of photographs. He was a true blessing of nature who loved to spend his time doing what he always wanted, in his own gracefully outrageous way as always.

He was best known as the official lifetime photographer to David Bowie. He also was the director of several of Bowie’s music videos which included Space Oddity and Life On Mars.

The British-born photographer also shot musicians which included Lou Reed, Debbie Harry and Blondie, Syd Barrett, and Iggy Pop of the Pink Floyd band. The Bohemian Rhapsody music video which was inspired by the album cover for Queen II was indeed shot by Mick Rock.

He was titled with The Man Who Shot The Seventies because of the popularity he had during the 1970s.

Mick Rock had also worked with stars like Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, and Daft Punk.

His art also includes 70s-punk-inspired Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts in 2020. Miley tweeted her sorrow saying that it was not even a year when she sat with Mick by the window listening to Bowie’s stories.

Mick Rock Is Addressed as a Mystic Creature!!

Mick Rock had published many photobooks which included Glam! An Eye-Witness Account. It also featured a foreword by David Bowie and the Mick Rock Exposed retrospective.

Mick Rock has been the subject of multiple art exhibitions. He was also the subject of the 2016 documentary SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra Of Rock. In 2017, he talked about Rolling Stone in a documentary about his life and career called Barnaby Clay.

From1972 to 1979, Mick’s photography took a new turn, and he covered some famous covers. Along with that, his videography had some other effects on the first music videos of the entire era.

Some of his favorite art consists of Queen II, Transformer, and Raw Power.

One of his portraits of David Bowie was printed on the cover of Rolling Stone’s November 9’s issue in 1972.

He lived as a prolific artist, whose works were remembered for decades and generations. The news of his demise addressed the unique manner where he captured the essence of his subjects in films and portraits.

Not only his photography but his videography skills were of great value and were loved by his audience. As he worked as an official photographer and videographer of Bowie’s, reworked one of their videos. Life On Mars in 2011.

Mike Rock Had Spent the Best of His Life in Photography

He even had discussed with Rolling Stone his early pre-MTV videos and what he thought of all other videos. He mentioned that he was never interested in videos that were overproduced. It was all about the new raw energy he got which made the videos that mattered to him. Keeping it simple with lighting, atmosphere, and textures, was what kept him interested in the field.

He was also famous for the man who was obsessed with images. His lens is used to capture visual beings. He kept himself completely involved in the art which resulted in the most extraordinary images anyone could have ever seen.

He always had a unique vibe of his subjects which used to energize him. He always intended to be intense and focus only on his subjects. He was just like a mythical creature and like such a creature which we will never see again.