WWE Releases 8 Superstars Including John Morrison and Drake Maverick

Recently it was announced that WWE will be releasing a total of 9 professional wrestlers. These wrestlers will be confirmed and will be in the latest rounds. Also, it was in the news that in this month itself the company had released eighteen wrestlers.

WWE even declared its budget planned for the latest round this Friday. Along with that, this showed that a total of 8 wrestlers were going to be released even before their contract was completed.

Other than that in this month, the head of WWE Vince McMahon announced that they will be releasing 18 other wrestlers and those were also included these famous stars such as Scarlett Boudreaux, Keith Leem, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, etc.

After the announcement was released for the 2nd round all the wrestlers who were going to be out were also declared. Furthermore, WWE even had Hit Row, John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne, and Drake Maverick.

Among all these wrestlers the most famous who was released among the 9 wrestlers was John Morrison. He was a 10-time champion in all the earlier WWE.

The Shocking Release of John Morrison and Drake Maverick’s

John had made his WWE debut in the year 2005. John Morrison was Intercontinental Champion in WWE 3 times in a row. He also was a Tag Team Champion for 6 times, and ECW Heavyweight Champion for 1 time.

Morris was famous for his friendship with The Miz. Also, they were in a constant fight with Bad Bunny earlier this year. He was last seen in the ring during the main event of WWE on 15th November 15, 202. And in that event, he was defeated by Jinder Mahal. His being released was a matter of shock for all the wrestling fans.

Other than this there was one more shocking release done by WWE. When WWE released Drake Maverick every fan of his was in shock. As he was a WWE 24/7 title winner 8 times. Other than that he recently won his 8th championship.

He was against Reggie in the Raw night episode of WWE on 8th November 2021. He had gained this title after facing various defeats and finally succeeded. However, later on, he was released just after winning the show and that took everyone by shock

A Total of 125 Wrestlers Were Released by Vince Mcmahon Since 2020

As per the news, a total of 125 wrestlers were released on WWE after the COVID-19 pandemic started. All the important wrestlers such as Zelina Vega, Zack Ryder, Cain Velasquez, Mike Rotunda were also released in the year 2020.

At the same time this year, all the other stars such as Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Fandango, Bobby Fish, Ric Flair, Mercedes Martinez were also some of the wrestlers who were released by WWE in 2021.

Till now we have been updated about all these wrestlers and we will keep you updated once we get any updates further. Till then stay tuned with us and share your views in the comments below.