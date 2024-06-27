Mel Gibson to Justin Timberlake: 20+ Celebrities Who Got Arrested for Driving Drunk

From Mel Gibson’s infamous roadside tirade to Justin Timberlake’s dance with the breathalyzer, these larger-than-life personalities prove that even the glittering lights of Hollywood can’t shield them from the long arm of the law when they got arrested for driving drunk. Whether it’s a late-night joyride gone awry or a post-party slip-up, these incidents remind us that behind the red carpets and glamorous events, celebrities are human, too—with their fair share of mistakes and misadventures.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready to chuckle, cringe, and maybe even sympathize with the antics of these famous celebs who got arrested for driving drunk. It’s a rollercoaster ride of fame, fortune, and a few too many cocktails!

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson found himself in a storm of controversy when he was charged with misdemeanor drunken driving after speeding on Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway in 2006. The actor-director, famous for “Lethal Weapon” and “Braveheart,” was reportedly caught with a blood-alcohol level of 0.12%, well above the legal limit. Despite his public apologies and ongoing alcohol abuse program, Gibson’s arrest underscored a tumultuous chapter in his career, reminding us that even Hollywood’s biggest stars aren’t immune to a rough ride on the wrong side of the law.

Justin Bieber

In 2014, Justin Bieber’s night in Miami Beach took a wild turn when he was pulled over for allegedly drag racing a yellow Lamborghini. The pop sensation faced charges of drunk driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license. Reportedly, Bieber had a spirited exchange with police during the incident and didn’t quite ace the roadside sobriety test. This celebrity joyride turned heads and sparked headlines, reminding us that even the biggest stars can find themselves in a sticky situation after a night out on the town.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves, the beloved star of “The Matrix,” encountered a hiccup in his Hollywood journey when he was arrested for drunk driving in Los Angeles in 1993. Allegedly caught driving erratically, Reeves didn’t dodge the issue, admitting to the offense to avoid escalating charges. This candid approach may have helped diffuse the situation with law enforcement. While Reeves is known for his cool demeanor on screen, this real-life episode underscores that even the most grounded stars can have a rough night out. It’s a reminder that behind the silver screen, celebrities are just as fallible as the rest of us.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan, who stole our hearts in “The Parent Trap,” also made headlines for brushes with the law. In May 2007, she faced charges of DUI, possession of cocaine, and misdemeanor hit-and-run after a car accident in Beverly Hills. Just two months later, Lohan was arrested again in Santa Monica, CA, this time for DUI, cocaine possession, transporting narcotics, and driving with a suspended license. Despite her troubles, Lohan’s journey serves as a cautionary tale in Hollywood’s high-speed lane of fame and folly.

Khloe Kardashian

In a twist of Kardashian family humor, Khloe Kardashian’s DUI arrest in March 2007 became a memorable family tale. After being charged, Khloe spent a mere three hours in jail due to overcrowding—a brief stint that added a quirky chapter to the family lore. Adding to the jest, both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian proudly displayed Khloe’s mugshot in their homes. This lighthearted family bonding over a not-so-glamorous moment reminds us that even reality TV royalty can find themselves in the occasional real-life drama.

Scott Disick

Scott Disick, known for his appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, faced a DUI charge in 2001 at the age of 18. He pled guilty to the offense, marking a youthful misstep in his early days. Adding a touch of Kardashian flair, Khloe Kardashian playfully celebrated Scott’s birthday by sharing his mugshot alongside hers on Instagram. This tongue-in-cheek gesture from the Kardashian clan serves as a reminder that even reality TV personalities have their share of off-screen adventures and youthful antics.

Vince Vaughn

In a memorable incident near Los Angeles in June 2018, actor Vince Vaughn was stopped at a DUI checkpoint and subsequently arrested. Authorities charged him with obstructing officers and public intoxication. Vaughn’s mugshot, featuring a smiling and somewhat dazed expression, quickly became an online sensation. Known for his comedic roles, Vaughn’s unexpected run-in with the law added a new twist to his off-screen persona. This quirky episode serves as a reminder that even Hollywood’s funnymen can find themselves in unexpected and humorous situations outside of the movies.

Tim Allen

Tim Allen, known for his comedic chops, faced a DUI charge in Birmingham, MI, back in 1997. He received a one-year probation sentence and later sought rehabilitation for alcohol abuse. This incident shed light on a different side of the actor, known for his roles in “Home Improvement” and “Toy Story.” Allen’s journey through legal troubles and personal growth serves as a reminder that even beloved entertainers have their share of real-life challenges beyond the spotlight.

Flo Rida

Flo Rida, the South Florida rapper, found himself in a lyrical twist when Miami Beach police arrested him in June 2011. Allegedly swerving erratically in the early hours, he faced charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license. During a field sobriety test, Flo Rida humorously told officers, “Officer, I can’t do this,” and confessed, “I don’t feel like I can walk a straight line.” Known for his upbeat hits, this real-life episode added a surprising verse to his repertoire, reminding fans that even chart-topping artists can hit a bump on the road.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, the heiress known for her glamorous lifestyle, faced a bump on the road to In-N-Out Burger in September 2006 when she was arrested for DUI in Hollywood. Officials cited erratic driving behavior as the reason for her arrest. Hilton explained the mishap by mentioning she had a margarita on an empty stomach and then got hungry—a quirky detail that added a dash of Hollywood intrigue to the incident. This escapade serves as a reminder that even the stars sometimes mix cocktails and cravings in unexpected ways.

Mischa Barton

Before a viral backyard video captured her infamous rant, Mischa Barton, known for her role on The O.C., faced a DUI arrest in West Hollywood in 2007. Allegedly weaving between lanes around 2:46 a.m., she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and without a license. This early morning escapade added a dramatic twist to Barton’s Hollywood tale, showcasing a moment of off-screen drama that temporarily overshadowed her on-screen charm. It’s a reminder that even California dream girls can find themselves navigating the wrong kind of spotlight in Tinseltown.

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez, known for her role in Lost, faced a DUI charge in Hawaii in 2006. Given a choice between 240 hours of community service or paying a $500 fine and spending five days in jail, Rodriguez opted for the latter. Her decision made headlines, adding a dash of Hollywood drama to the incident. In 2008, she was released early from a Los Angeles County jail sentence due to overcrowding after serving 18 days out of a 180-day term for probation violation. This legal rollercoaster highlighted a turbulent chapter for the actress, showcasing a blend of defiance and consequence in the spotlight.

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie, known for her role on reality TV and fashion ventures, encountered legal turbulence with DUI charges in 2003 and 2006. The latter incident saw her pulled over for driving on the wrong side of a California highway, where officers discovered her parked in the carpool lane. Richie pled guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge, adding a twist to her public persona. These episodes remind us that even celebs like Richie can have their share of traffic mishaps and courtroom drama in the fast lane of fame.

Jamie Pressly

Jamie Pressly, the actress known for her roles on TV and in film, faced a DUI charge in January 2011 in Santa Monica. The incident coincided with her divorce from entertainment lawyer Simran Singh, sparking rumors of a connection between the two. Pressly addressed the speculation on Extra, clarifying that the DUI and divorce were separate events. Her candid remarks added a touch of Hollywood intrigue to the narrative, reminding fans that even in the world of glitz and glamour, celebrities navigate personal and legal challenges with their own unique twists and turns.

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes, known for her roles on Nickelodeon, faced legal troubles with DUI arrests in 2012 and 2014. In April 2012, she allegedly sideswiped a police cruiser in West Hollywood before her DUI arrest. Two years later, in Sherman Oaks, CA, Bynes faced another arrest for driving under the influence of drugs after failing field sobriety tests. These incidents added a dramatic chapter to Bynes’ Hollywood journey, showcasing a turbulent period off-screen. Despite her early fame as a child star, Bynes’ run-ins with the law highlighted the challenges of navigating adulthood in the public eye.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, renowned for his golfing prowess, faced a DUI arrest in May 2017 in Jupiter, FL, under unusual circumstances. Found asleep in his running car with flat tires and minor damage, Woods confessed to taking medications and later attributed his behavior to an unexpected reaction. The incident shed light on his personal challenges, prompting Woods to seek “professional help” the following month, as he shared on Twitter. Even golf legends like Woods encounter rough patches off the green, reminding fans that fame comes with its fair share of rough drives and unexpected hazards.

John Stamos

John Stamos, beloved for his role as Uncle Jesse on Full House, faced a legal hiccup in June 2015 when he was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. Opting to plead no contest, Stamos received a misdemeanor DUI charge and was handed three years of probation along with counseling. The incident provided a surprising twist for fans of the sitcom heartthrob, reminding everyone that even TV’s favorite uncle can find himself in a real-life plot twist off-screen. Stamos’ journey through the legal system showcased a blend of humility and resolution, adding a unique chapter to his Hollywood story.

Jeffrey Donovan

Jeffrey Donovan, known for his roles on television and film, encountered a legal bump in Miami Beach in July 2009. Allegedly nearly colliding with a police car after leaving a hotel, Donovan’s Audi drew attention for its sudden maneuvers. Police noted watery, bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol during the stop. According to reports, Donovan humorously quipped to the arresting officer, “The only mistake I made tonight was drinking Benadryl with three glasses of wine.” This incident added a quirky twist to Donovan’s Hollywood tale, showcasing a moment of unexpected humor amid legal proceedings.

Nick Carter

Nick Carter, famous for his role in the Backstreet Boys, faced a DUI arrest in 2005 after leaving a restaurant in Huntington Beach, CA. Police flagged him down for erratic driving, leading to his brief detainment for four hours before release. The incident added a temporary note of discord to the pop star’s harmonious career, highlighting a night of unexpected twists offstage. Despite the mishap, Carter’s journey through the legal process offered a glimpse into the challenges of fame and the occasional wrong turn in the spotlight.

Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys, found himself in legal trouble in July 2017 in Cornelia, GA, facing charges of DUI and possession of marijuana. The incident drew attention after Nick publicly supported Aaron on Twitter, but Aaron reportedly preferred a private conversation over public support. The arrest added a dramatic twist to Aaron’s journey in the public eye, showcasing the complexities of sibling dynamics under the spotlight. Despite the legal turbulence, Aaron’s openness about his challenges offered a candid glimpse into the highs and lows of celebrity life.

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham, known for her role on Teen Mom, faced a DUI arrest in March 2013 after narrowly avoiding a collision with a police car in Omaha, NE. She underwent a field sobriety test, which reports claimed she did not pass. According to TMZ, Abraham’s Breathalyzer test revealed a .147, nearly twice the legal limit in the state. The incident added a surprising twist to Abraham’s reality TV journey, highlighting a moment of misadventure off-screen. Despite the legal hiccup, Abraham’s candid experience offered fans a glimpse into the challenges of balancing fame with personal missteps.

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf found himself in a Hollywood spotlight of a different kind in July 2008 after an early morning crash. Responding officers noted the actor’s intoxication was evident at the scene. Allegedly attempting a left turn that resulted in a rollover crash, LaBeouf was subsequently arrested for drunk driving. The incident added a dramatic twist to LaBeouf’s on-screen persona, showcasing a real-life plot twist that momentarily overshadowed his cinematic exploits. Despite the mishap, LaBeouf’s journey through the legal system offered a glimpse into the complexities of celebrity life under the influence of unexpected turns.

Craig Robinson

Craig Robinson, famed for his roles in The Office and Pineapple Express, encountered a sticky situation during a traffic stop in Culver City, CA, back in 2008. Police alleged the actor had ecstasy and methamphetamine in his possession and appeared under the influence of amphetamines, cocaine, and cannabis. Consequently, Robinson faced charges of drug possession alongside a misdemeanor DUI. The incident added an unexpected plot twist to Robinson’s comedic career, briefly shifting attention from his on-screen wit to real-life legal woes. Despite the mishap, Robinson’s subsequent journey through the legal system provided a candid glimpse into the complexities of fame and its occasional pitfalls.

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps, renowned for his Olympic triumphs, encountered a speed bump in September 2014 when he was arrested for driving under the influence in Baltimore. Authorities clocked him at 84 mph in a 45 mph zone. Reflecting on the incident later on NBC’s Today, Phelps attributed the arrest to a challenging period in his life, calling it a “downward spiral” that prompted him to reassess. Despite the setback, Phelps found a silver lining, viewing it as a turning point that compelled him to take control. The incident briefly diverted attention from his swimming prowess to his personal journey of reflection and resilience.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart, known for his comedic chops, found himself in a high-speed encounter with the law in Los Angeles. Witnesses reported he nearly collided with a gas tanker before being stopped by police. Following a failed field sobriety test, Hart took to Twitter with a candid response: “This is a wake-up call for me. I have to be smarter, and last night I wasn’t… everything happens for a reason…” The incident served as a humorous reminder that even comedians aren’t immune to traffic mishaps and the occasional run-in with the law.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson, the legendary former boxer, found himself in a bout with the law after leaving a nightclub in Scottsdale, AZ, back in December 2006. Admitting to being under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, Tyson pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession and drunken driving. Despite his prowess in the ring, this incident proved that even champions can stumble outside it.

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom, known for his career in the NBA and ties to the Kardashian family, had a run-in with the law in August 2013 when he was arrested on DUI charges. According to officers, Lamar was driving in a “serpentine manner at 50 mph,” a term that sparked curiosity and some chuckles among fans. Despite his skills on the court, this incident showed that handling a vehicle can be a different ball game. He later faced probation, alcohol counseling, fines, and a year-long suspension of his license—a tough break even for a seasoned player like Lamar.

Chris Pine

Chris Pine, known for his roles in various films, encountered a bump in the road when he was pulled over by police in New Zealand at a DUI checkpoint in March 2014. Reports say he had just left a wrap party for a movie before hopping into his car around 2:30 a.m. Despite the late hour, Chris reportedly handled the situation with charm, even signing autographs for fans during his hearing. The star ultimately pleaded guilty to the charge, reminding fans that even celebrities can find themselves in need of a designated driver.

Debby Ryan

Debby Ryan, once a beloved face on Disney Channel, faced a serious legal issue when she was charged with felony DUI after a car crash in Los Angeles in April 2016. Authorities reported her blood alcohol level was .11, above the legal limit of .08. Reflecting on her actions, Debby took to Twitter to express remorse, admitting she should have made better choices. The incident served as a reminder that even former child stars are not immune to the consequences of impaired driving, urging fans to prioritize safety behind the wheel.

Chris Soules

Chris Soules, known for his role on “The Bachelor,” faced legal troubles stemming from a DUI incident in 2005. However, his life took a more serious turn in April 2017 when he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Iowa. Reports indicated that Chris called 911, administered CPR to the other driver, and stayed at the scene until emergency responders arrived. Despite these efforts, he left before officials arrived, leading to charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Prosecutors alleged he had purchased beer before the crash, and alcohol containers were found in his truck. The case highlighted the serious consequences of impaired driving.

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland, known for his iconic roles in ’80s and ’90s films like Young Guns and Flatliners, gained further fame in the 21st century as the lead in TV’s Designated Survivor. However, his off-screen escapades also made headlines. In December 2007, in Glendale, California, Sutherland was arrested for suspected drunk driving—his second offense. He later admitted guilt and spent 48 days in jail. Despite this, he remains a beloved figure in Hollywood, reminding us that even stars have their moments of misadventure.

Nick Nolte

Nick Nolte, renowned for his roles in films like 48 Hrs., The Prince of Tides and Affliction found himself in a real-life drama in September 2002. Driving under the influence of GHB, Nolte’s black Mercedes took an unexpected detour into oncoming lanes in Malibu, California. After pleading no contest, he was placed on three years’ probation and ordered to attend alcohol and drug counseling. Despite the mishap, Nolte continues to be celebrated for his acting prowess, proving that even Hollywood’s seasoned stars can have their share of off-screen adventures.

Haley Joel Osment

Haley Joel Osment, known for ’90s hits like Forrest Gump and The Sixth Sense, earning him an Oscar nod, made headlines in July 2006 after a late-night crash that flipped his car and involved a mailbox. Charged with drunk driving twice the legal limit and marijuana possession, Osment pleaded no contest. He received three years probation, attended 60 hours of alcohol rehab, and committed to 26 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Despite the incident, Osment remains a respected actor, showcasing resilience and continuing to captivate audiences in Hollywood.

Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith, celebrated as a dazzling Guess model, actor, and reality TV icon, encountered a legal hiccup in Houston, Texas, on September 21, 1989, when she was arrested for driving drunk. Her misadventure behind the wheel added a chapter of intrigue to her larger-than-life persona.

Justin Timberlake

In a headline-grabbing incident, Justin Timberlake landed in hot water after being pulled over in the Hamptons, where he claimed to have had “just one martini” before hitting the road. The pop sensation faced charges of driving while intoxicated after failing field sobriety tests, leading to his arrest. Despite his plea of not guilty, Timberlake’s night out turned into a sobering reminder that even stars like him can find themselves facing the music when party plans take an unexpected detour. This tale from the tony enclave of Long Island serves as yet another chapter in the unfolding saga of celebrities and their run-ins with the law.