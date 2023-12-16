Matthew Perry Died From ‘Acute Effects of Ketamine’

The death news of F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ sensation Matthew Perry left people dejected across the globe. The actor played a significant role in shaping generations, and no fan ever imagined bidding farewell to him. This tragic news left many seeking information about Matthew Perry cause of death. There were no immediate answers to this question. Some time has passed, and the official report has been made public regarding what claimed F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ Chandler Bing’s life.

Matthew Perry Cause of Death

Matthew Perry cause of death was acute effects of ketamine. The official report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has finally revealed the reason behind Perry‘s passing. According to the report, it was an accident, and other factors like drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine also contributed to his sudden passing.

Matthew Perry’s autopsy report further shed light on buprenorphine, which is an “opioid-like drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction as well as acute and chronic pain.”

Contrary to what many believe, Perry did not pass away due to foul play or any fatal trauma. The toxicology report also confirmed that there were no traces of drugs in his system, like methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, or fentanyl. Moreover, further investigation disclosed that when Matthew was discovered, there were no signs of pills, drugs, or any medication around his pool.

Tragically, the late actor was found lifeless and face-down in the “heated end” of his pool on October 28, 2023. His Pacific Palisades home was soon visited by firefighters, who found “an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi.” These firefighters further confirmed that Perry had passed away before the respondents could help him.

It was a normal day for Perry, and the last person to talk to him was his assistant, who would live with the late actor. During the period in which Perry passed away, the live-in assistant was out running errands for the home. Sadly, he returned to an unresponsive master.

Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion treatment, which provided some relief but came with its own set of side effects. Like any drug, it had its drawbacks, including a dissociative side effect. In simpler terms, it separated the mind from the body, which plunged the consumer into a state of hallucinations. An overdose of this drug could have lethal effects, leading to unconsciousness and alarmingly slowed breathing.

Matthew Perry and His Past with Drug Addiction

The autopsy report following Perry’s passing outlined him as an individual with a dark history of drug use, but he had remained clean for 19 months. Although he had been a heavy tobacco consumer, he was not actively smoking at that time. Also, the ketamine infusion therapy was part of his efforts to deal with anxiety and depression.

Perry was quite vocal about his tumultuous relationship with drugs. In his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” which was released last year, he detailed his journey. In the book, the actor did not shy away from showing the ugly side of drug abuse. He went so far as to describe this addiction as a disease.

Perry had indulged in alcoholism at the age of 14. After a jetski incident, he was on painkillers. And in his own words, he was a ‘ready-made, just-add-water addict.’

Even with Matthew Perry’s passing, his most beloved character, Chandler Bing, will forever reside in our hearts. We are indebted to him, as he brought laughter into our lives numerous times, especially during challenging phases. The sudden departure of the 54-year-old actor marked the end of an era.

