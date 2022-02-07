Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Game

After the huge popularity of Marvel’s Spider-Man game on PS4 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it is now officially announced that the Spider-Man 2 game will be released soon. The popularity of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 was such that it sold more than 15 million copies and Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold more than 6.5 million games.

The game will be officially and exclusively available on PS5. The same was announced during PlayStation Showcase 2021 and a trailer for the same was shown to show the gamers what they can expect.

From the trailer, it was clear that both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be marking their appearance in the game and it is expected that there will be a new villain for sure. The trailer did not reveal much but provided enough information to keep the discussion going amongst the player.

Even though the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was revealed during PlayStation Showcase 2021, according to sources the player will be launched finally in PS5 in 2023. The game will be developed by Insomniac Games and belongs to the action-adventure genre. The rating is pending and will be informed to the gamers in the upcoming time.

Trailer

The trailer that was launched during Sony’s 2021 PlayStation Showcase even showed Miles Morales and Peter Parker in action. The released trailer was one-and-half minutes long. At the very end of the trailer, one could see Venom joining the fight.

Peter Parker will again be seen as the friendly neighborhood superhero and with Miles Morales in the picture, one can say that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a wonderful single-player adventure. Even though Venom has made his appearance towards the end, it is still yet unknown the side that Venom is on.

The voice of Venom will be played by Tony Todd, the horror icon. Brittney M.Morris, the writer behind Marvel’s Spider-Man Morales’ has joined the team of Insomniac Games.

Venom is one of the most popular ant-hero, and it is unknown whether Venom will serve only as a villa or a mixture of a villain or a hero too. Additional casts that will join Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still yet unknown.

Everything We Know So Far

Even though the gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has not been revealed yet, speculations about the same have been made. According to sources, new Spidey suits will be available for both Miles and Peter in the game and the same is expected to add an additional layer of death in the game.

The suits will also play a key role in both traversal and combat. The new suit introduced in the game will have a symbiote variant version. This will enable the player to experience a new mixture of games that comes with the unique powerplay.

It is also speculated that Green Goblin might join Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The players are also wondering whether co-op mode will be available in the game as it features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. However, according to reports, there perhaps will be no two-player mode in the game. Currently, according to reports Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available to the players as an only single-player experience.

It is expected that Marve;’s Spider-Man 2 will show the darker side of the Spider-Man game that the gamers were long awaiting. During the This Week in Marvel Podcast, Bill Rosemann, Marvel’s Creative Vice President said that the Spider-Man game could be compared to Star Wars and Spider-Man 2 game can be compared to Empire and the games become a bit darker.

With the new twist in the picture, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be distinct in its own way and it will be a welcome variation from the family version of previous games.

Bring in pictures, Todd for the voice of Venom also indicates that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a horror-themed game and one will get to hear the sinister voice of Todd. In The game, Yuri Lowenthal will again be playing the role of Peter and Nadji Jeter will reprise the role of Miles again.

It is confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be exclusively available on PS5 in 2023. Cross-platform titles will not be available in the game and one will need to upgrade the device to play the game.