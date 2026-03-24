‘Marty Supreme’ Sets Official HBO Max Release Date

Marty Supreme is now set for its streaming debut after gaining much attention during the awards season.

The sports drama, produced by A24, will be available to watch on HBO Max starting April 24th, 2026.

Released in theatres on December 25th, 2025, Marty Supreme tells the story of Marty Mauser, a determined player of table tennis in 1950s New York who is ready to do anything to become the best in the world.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet in the main role, along with Odessa A’zion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara, Tyler, the Creator, Fran Drescher, Koto Kawaguchi, and Luke Manley.

After a highly talked-about promotional campaign that included special events and themed jackets, with Timothée Chalamet leading the buzz, Marty Supreme had a strong start at the box office. The film earned $27.1 million during the extended Christmas weekend and became the 2nd highest opening for A24. Further, it continued to perform well and eventually became the studio’s top-grossing film worldwide, collecting $147 million.

Before releasing widely, the movie first played in a small number of theatres in NYC and Los Angeles, where it made $875,000 from just 6 screens. This gave it the highest average earnings per theater in 2025 and also set a new record for A24.

Marty Supreme is directed by Josh Safdie, marking his first film made without his brother Benny Safdie after the two had earlier worked together on films such as Good Time and Uncut Gems. Additionally, Josh Safdie co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein. The film is produced by Safdie, Bronstein, Timothée, Anthony Katagas, and Eli Bush.

The film received strong recognition during awards season, earning nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars. At the Golden Globe Awards, the film was nominated for best motion picture (musical or comedy), best screenplay, and best actor for Timothée Chalamet who went on to win for his performance.

It also received nine nominations at the Academy Awards, including best picture, best director for Josh Safdie, and best screenplay for Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, but did not win any awards.

During the awards season, some of Timothée Chalamet’s statements also drew attention and criticism. In one instance, he said he wouldn’t want to be part of an art form that no one cares about, mentioning opera and ballet as examples. These comments were widely discussed and even brought up several times during the Academy Awards broadcast.

If you missed Marty Supreme in theatres or are curious to see why it created so much buzz during the awards season, you’ll soon be able to watch it at home.