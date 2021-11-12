Love Hard 2 Already Renewed?

Starring Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Darren Barnet, Love Hard is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy movie.

Its sentimental plot had fans laughing, crying, and grinning all at once! Apart from the spectacular cast and plot, the movie beats its competitors due to its sensational production. Hence, the demand for Love Hard 2 is extremely high, and not making it is almost going to be a crime!

So is Netflix going to give its viewers another part of their favorite rom-com? Or should fans lose all hope of seeing Nina return as Natalie? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Love Hard 2.

Love Hard 2 Release Date

Love Hard premiered on Netflix quite recently, on November 5, 2021. Hence, it is no surprise that the directors haven’t given us any hints about a sequel.

Since most movies get a sequel based on their popularity, Love Hard will likely be renewed by Netflix for a second part.

The series was critically acclaimed and received praises from all around the world. Its high level of relatability and stomach hurting comedy made millions of people from all around the world fall in love with it.

Additionally, Love Hard had an open ending. In the finale, Natalie’s voiceover announces that her love story has only just begun. This could mean that we may get another movie or two that deals with Natalia and Josh’s romance.

Since the script for Love Hard 2 needs to be written, the sequel will probably take a few years to make. Keeping this in mind, the movie may premiere anywhere between 2024 to 2025.

Plot

In the first movie’s finale, Josh and Natalie finally embrace each other and begin their love story.

The second movie will pick up the plot from here. We will probably see Josh and Natalie struggling to maintain their relationship. They may even break up and realize they’re not right for each other.

Alternatively, Tag, the guy who Josh pretends to be, may make an entrance and woo Natalie away. All in all, Love Hard 2 will probably be filled with loads of family drama and awkward love stories.

Love Hard 2 Cast

The main cast of Love Hard will return to star in the second part including,

Nina Dobrev -Natalie- The female lead who struggles with online dating.

Jimmy O. Yang -Josh- The male lead who catfished Natalie using pictures of another boy.

Darren Barnet -Tag- The side character whose pictures Josh uses to get Natalie.

Harry Shum Jr. -Owen- Josh’s brother who loves to show off.

James Saito -Bob- Josh’s dad.

Mikaela Hoover -Chelsea- Owen’s wife.

Rebecca Staab -Barb- Josh’s stepmom.

Takayo Fischer – June- Josh’s fun grandmother.

Love Hard 2 Trailer

The trailer for Love Hard 2 won’t be out for quite some time. Fans may have to wait for more than a year to get their first look at the second part of Love Hard.

This is because the movie has to be renewed for a sequel. And it will take some time for filming to begin and end. Hence, until then, fans can rewatch Love Hard on Netflix.