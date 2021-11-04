Austin Powers 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Austin Powers in Goldmember was released 18 years ago, and a fourth Austin Powers feature has been rumoured for nearly as long. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), Austin Powers: The Espionage Who Shagged Me (1999), and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2001) are three American action comedy films. Mike Myers, who also appeared as the main character, and Dr Evil, created and wrote the flicks. Jay Roach directed them, and New Line Cinema released them. Mike Myers stated in 2005, just three years after the release of the third picture, “there is hope” for a fourth, stating that he missed the characters and that he missed them. We can only imagine how much he’s missed them over the years, but Austin Powers 4 is now closer than ever to becoming a reality.

As it chronicles a British spy’s desire to bring his foe down, the franchise parodies various films and characters, including the James Bond series and Jason King. It features a variety of other aspects of mainstream culture. Although the show is not well-known, fans of the comedy-drama film appreciate it and eagerly anticipate the fourth instalment release. There are a lot of Austin Powers 4 rumours floating around the internet for so long, but how many of them are true? Let us check all the probabilities of Austin Powers 4 in detail.

Austin Powers 4 Release Date

As far as the release date is concerned, nothing is officially disclosed on this. Moreover, we consider the chances of Austin Powers 4. It also seems vague. It is somewhat apparent that we will not get to the next chapter of the story. However, Myers had shown hope for the fourth instalment, but it also seems negligible considering the gap.

There is the absence of official confirmation, which invites speculations. It has been predicted for so long that the series will come with the next part in 2020. But it did not happen, and in the coming years, there is no assurance for part 4. If the makers decided to come back with the fourth instalment, it might hit the screens in the fall of 2022 or before. We will keep updating the space as we get more information on this.

Austin Powers 4 Cast

As we already know that the chances are pretty more minor for the fourth instalment. If the makers reversed the decision, we would witness the original cast.

Mike Myers will reprise his role as Austin Powers. Elizabeth Hurley played Vanessa Kensington in the first two films to have come back in the story. From the second and third Powers films, Heather Graham and Beyonce may play their parts as Felicity Shagwell and Foxxy Cleopatra, respectively. Other cast members in all three Austin Powers films as Basil Exposition, Number 2, Frau Farbissina, and Scott Evil, are Michael York, Robert Wagner, Mindy Sterling, and Seth Green. But that’s about all we know about the fourth instalment’s roster.

To add some charm and entertainment to the story, the makers could bring some additional characters. But all this can be assured if the makers announce the 4th part ahead.

Austin Powers 4 Plot

The official synopsis of the story is not revealed. It is still on the waiting list. Hence the chances are partial. If the story had arrived, it would happen only if everyone accepted the premise, and this would not be a cash-in sequel.

“For the past 15 years, we have been discussing the possibility of making the fourth picture. We have also always indicated that we wouldn’t do it unless we can develop something that stays true to our beliefs. It probably will not happen until Mike considers he has a fourth-tier concept, “According to filmmaker Jay Roach, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

And it appears that the spotlight will shift from Austin Powers to his arch-enemy Dr Evil. “I would love to make a film with Dr Evil’s point of view. Dr Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, that is how I would roll. “Myers revealed this to Entertainment Tonight.

Austin Powers 4 Trailer

The trailer for Austin Power 4 is not out yet. It is believed that the show would not return for the next instalment. Perhaps, this part was the end, so we should not expect the trailer in the meantime. However, if the makers decide to come back with the same verticals, we might have another season and the respective trailer of that. You can enjoy the last parts and other spy comedy stories. We will be back with more levels, so stay connected with us.