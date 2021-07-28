Locke and Key Season 2 Isn’t Releasing in August 2021

Based on the same name comic book series, Locke and Key have been one of Netflix’s most popular supernatural horror drama series. The series will have you quaking in your boots as you witness all the terrifying situations that the Locke family face after their father’s death. Full of drama, family love, and magical secrets, this Netflix original show currently has one season, which aired in 2020 and stole the hearts of millions of people. Now, fans are demanding a second season which may or may not already be in the making. Are the rumors of this spectacular show getting another season true? Has there been any official news? You can find out all about Locke and Key Season 2, including its renewal status, release date, and plot.

Locke and Key Season 2 Release Date

After about twelve years of the Locke and Key comic series coming out, the books were finally given a TV show adaptation. This was released in February 2021. Just like the comics, the series turned out to be an absolute hit, with people from all around the world loving the first season. Since the viewership was great and the source material was abundant. There was no reason for the producers not to renew the series for a second season. Thus, they officially renewed Locke and Key for season 2. This was only one month after the first season made its debut. It began production in September 2020, and filming is complete now. Only some post-production work is left, which will be completed in a month or two.

Netflix has announced the official release date for Locke and Key Season 2. The streaming platform didn’t give us an exact day, but it has confirmed that the second season will premiere in October 2021. It posted a tweet on its official Twitter account that said: “ What secrets will the keys unlock next? Here’s your first look at Lock & Key Season 2, coming in October! #GeekedWeek.” The caption was paired with a few pictures that gave us our very first look at Season 2.

Locke and Key Season 2 Plot

As Nina, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode move into the Key House. They find several dark secrets and cross paths with a dangerous demonic entity called Dodge, who enters into their world from the Black door to get his hands on the Omega Key. In the season finale, we see the Locke siblings throw Dodge’s body back into the Black Door. Unfortunately for them, Dodge tricked them by using the identity key to make Ellie Whedon look like the female version of him. Thus, Dodge is still free and ready to possess and hurt others.

Season 2 will deal with Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode trying to throw the actual Dodge in the Black Door while trying to save Ellie. Additionally, Dodge also uses the identity key to make himself look like Gabe, who Kinsey is in love with. As she doesn’t know this as of yet, she thinks he is her friend and helper. This will endanger her siblings and her life in season 2. Will Gabe, aka Dodge, be able to kill the Locke siblings and get his hands on the Omega Key? Or will he be caught and sent back to the hell he came from?

Moreover, in Season 2, the siblings must take down Dodge and another demon that escaped in the last episode of Season 1. A few new magical keys will also be added, but the producers have refused to tell us their abilities. All in all, the second season will feature more horrors, more dangers, and more trouble for the Lockes.

Locke and Key Season 2 Cast

The cast of Locke and Key will remain mostly the same with a few new additions. The actors and actresses starring in Season 2 are

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke- Mother of Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode.

Connor Jessup-Tyler Locke- The oldest sibling who is quite depressed and cynical after his father’s death.

Emilia Jones -Kinsey Locke– The bravest Locke sibling who is the middle child.

Jackson Robert Scott -Bode Locke- The free-spirited Locke sibling who will do the opposite of what you tell him to do.

Laysla De Oliveira -Dodge- The evil spirit looks like a beautiful woman even though he is a boy.

Petrice Jones -Scot Cavendish- A Matheson resident who has feelings for Kinsey.

Hallea Jones- Eden Hawkins- Kinsey’s bully who gets possessed by another demon.

Sherri Saum -Ellie Whedon- A close friend of the Lockes.

Aaron Ashmore- Duncan Locke- The uncle of Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, who helps them learn more about the keys and their powers.

Coby Bird -Rufus Whedon- Ellie Whedon’s son.

Griffin Gluck -Gabe- Kinsey’s love interest.

Brendan Hines -Josh Bennett- An outwardly charming history teacher who has his own sinister plans.

Maya Misaljevic- Molly- A new character about whom we don’t know much as of yet.

Tara Nicodemo -Mrs. Lafferty- Another new character who will be making an appearance in Season 2.

Locke and Key Season 2 Trailer

Surprisingly, Netflix has not released a teaser or trailer for the second season. Even though filming for the season is complete. However, only a few weeks are left for Season 2 to hit out screens, and thus, we will probably be getting a trailer sometime soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will there be a third season?

Luckily for fans, the producers have confirmed that there will be a Season 3 even before the second season’s premiere.

How many episodes will Season 2 have?

Season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes.

Will Sam Lesser become a ghost forever?

Same Lesser, the killer of the Locke patriarch, becomes a ghost in Season 1 after he crosses the ghost door and is locked in there. He will probably be stuck in there forever as a ghost.