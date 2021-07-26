Legends of Tomorrow Season 7: Will Matt Ryan Return For The Show?

The Arrowverse franchise is like a gift that keeps on giving. Good news for the DC fandom because Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 is confirmed! When will it air? You’ll read about it below.

The action-adventure series is a CW show produced by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer. The show is like a spin-off that features characters from the entire Arrowverse. This is one of the reasons why it is so popular!

At the San Diego Comic-Con panel, many details were revealed about the show’s seventh season. Good news for the fans: Matt Ryan will return to the franchise in the upcoming season and a new character.

After a good amount of research, we have concluded the following updates regarding the seventh season! So, let’s begin.

What is the official release date for Legends of Tomorrow Season 7?

The CW confirmed the renewal in February of 2021. However, the filming of the seventh season started recently in June, and it is expected to end in December. So, does that mean that the upcoming season will come out next year?

No! Because the seventh season will premiere on 13th October 2021 exclusively on CW. So, mark the date!

Will the original cast come back for the seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow?

We don’t have an official line-up for the show yet, but the main protagonists are expected to reprise their respective old roles.

If our assumptions are correct, then expect the following characters (and the actors playing them) in the following season:

Caity Lotz (as Sara Lance or White Canary)

Tala Ashe (as Zari Tarazi)

Jes Macallan (as Ava Sharpe)

Olivia Swann (as Astra Logue)

Adam Tsekhman (as Gary Green)

Shayan Sobhian (as Behrad Tarazi)

Lisseth Chavez (as Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz)

Amy Louise Pemberton (as Gideon)

Nick Zano (as Nate Heywood or Steel)

Matt Ryan will play a character who is not originally from DC Comics. His character, Gwyn Price, might help the gang of heroes travel back to their desired year.

The afore-mentioned list contained names of all the possible cast members. But there might be some new faces in the upcoming season. Who are they? We’ll know when CW announces their characters’ details!

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Plot

The plot depends solely on how the sixth season ends. The upcoming season will follow the same events as the preceding installment.

Although there is no official information about the upcoming season yet, we assume that this season will be crucial for the gang. Astra Logue and Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz’s friendship will be further developed as per the showrunners. Both had a complicated past. They have nothing in common except the trauma that binds them together.

It will be nice to see the two characters helping each other in coping with their problems. The upcoming season will also mark the comeback of Kayla, whom Rory considers dead. The reunion of Rory and Kayla will definitely make your eyes teary.

The Tech-bro Bishop will not sit in peace. He’ll attack the wedding of Ava Sharpe and Sara Lance. And the Legends will have to fight him! This will be the most exciting episode of the upcoming season.

Season 7 Trailer

There is no trailer for the seventh season yet. But the 6th season is available on CW! If you haven’t watched it yet, consider this as a sign to binge-watch the best DC show before its new season drops.

Up till now, these were all the official details that were revealed from the showrunners themselves. In case there are any more leaks or information reveals, we will update this site! So, stay tuned.