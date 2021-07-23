Batwoman Season 3- Everything You Need to Know

Batwoman is a much-needed show in the 21st Century where women empowerment is a key topic. And batwoman symbolizes just that as we get to see her fight for justice and protect the city of Gotham. The female caped hero is appreciated by many as season 2 just reached its end. But what is the future for Batwoman season 3? When is it releasing? Who will all be a part of Batwoman season 3? And most importantly, what is the plot for the upcoming season?

Listed below are the answers to all these questions and many more!

Batwoman Season 3 Renewal

Batwoman was renewed for a season 3 quite early. In fact, the CW Arrowverse superhero universe had renewed the show for another season only after aired 3 episodes of season 2. Explaining this move of theirs, The CW Ceo and Chairman aka Mark Pedowitz, had said the following: “Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,”

However, as this news makes us, along with many other fans, happy, there is a negative rumor that has been around according to which season 3 might be the last season for the woman-led show. But, we would advise everyone to enjoy the good news and not worry about whether there will be a batwoman season 4 or not.

Release Date

We have an official release date for Batwoman season 3. After season 2 began in January 2021, most viewers assumed that season 3 would air next year. But, CW has good news for all its viewers because Batwoman season 3 is releasing sooner than most of you would have expected.

The official release date, along with timings, is out. Season 3 will air for the very first time on October 13, 2021, at 9/8c. In addition to this, the show will air new episodes every Wednesday instead of Sunday (that’s how the previous 2 seasons aired). We hope this change will turn out positive and attract many more viewers.

Plot

The second season of Batwoman ended with a bang as viewers got to experience the defeat of Black Mask in Gotham by none other than Ryan, Alice, and the rest of the Bat team. Viewers also got to see Kate Kane leave Gotham for good (to search for her cousin, aka Batman) after restored her memories.

But this is not all! Viewers also got to witness Luke take on his role as Batwing. And then there was also the release of Batman’s belongings into the public. These belongings were the weapons he had used, such as Mad Hatter’s hat, Poison Ivy’s growing vine, and Penguin’s umbrella.

This means that anyone and everyone can get a hold of them and use them as their heart pleases. And this will probably be the plot of Season 3. Batwoman, along with her team of superheroes, will have to come across these people and villains who are willing to go to any limits to get what they want. Time and again, Ryan will also come across face to face with the False Face Society as her battle for justice continues.

Furthermore, the plot of Batwoman season 3 will also be full of family drama. This is because Batwoman, aka Ryan’s biological mother, isn’t dead. And viewers will for sure get to look at Ryan’s biological mom and how their relationship takes off in the series.

Batwoman Season 3 Cast

The Batwoman will remain the same in Batwoman Season 3, unlike what happened previously in the season. Moreover, many other old cast members will be repeating once again. A crossover will also be occurring as Victoria Cartagena will be appearing in season 3 as Renee Montoya. She has confirmed this news as she tweeted the following statement on Twitter:

“I guess #Reneemontoya, and I have some unfinished business❤ So very excited to join this new group of talented artists, writers & crew who are doing their thing over here! They have welcomed me wholeheartedly! Grateful, humbled, hype AF….” Listed below is a list of all the confirmed cast members for the upcoming season:

Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman

Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore

Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox/Batwing

Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya

Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton

Rachel Skarsten as Alice/Beth Kane

Robin Givens as Jada Jet

Batwoman Season 3 Trailer

Unfortunately, the trailer for Batwoman season 3 isn’t out yet. Although, fans won’t have to wait very long for its release as it will be premiering approximately one month before the actual season airs, i.e., in September 2021. Also, there is one more thing that we can confirm about the trailer, i.e., It will be full of mind-blowing one-liners and fights that will make you even more eager for the season to air.