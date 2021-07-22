You Season 3 – Release Date, Plot and Everything you need to Know

Twist after twist, murder after murder, that’s basically You for you. Based on books by Caroline Kepnes, the thriller show has a way of keeping its viewers hinged to it even though they all know that Joe Goldberg will always find a way to go back to his old villainous habits. So, if you’re here wondering about what’s the progress on your season 3, let us tell you, you’ve come to the right place!

Listed below is everything you need to know about You Season 3, from filming details to cast details.

Your Season 3 Renewal and Release Date

It is no surprise that it was renewed for season 3 in January 2020. After all, season 2 was a huge success. Furthermore, we also have some insider news. According to this, if season 3 is a hit, there will be a season 4.

In addition to this, filming began in November 2020. And by now, it has come to an end. This means final touches are being added to the upcoming season. Besides this, we also have a specific time frame confirmed for the release date of season 3, and it’s all thanks to Netflix’s Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. She had previously revealed that season 3 would be arriving in the fourth quarter of 2021. This means that the adventurous and drama-filled season will be released anytime between October to December of 2021.

Plot

If anything we have understood by now is that Joe is willing to cross all limits to get a hold of his obsession. And these obsessions are not toys or books or any materialistic thing. They are actual living girls (whom Joe falls in love with at first sight and then can’t control himself). This is mainly because Joe doesn’t understand the difference between love and infatuation. In fact, he is hell-bent on getting any girl that he likes. And to do so, he is also willing to take any lives needed and change himself on the exterior for her.

In the previous 2 seasons, we have seen Joe go to any lengths, even kill people to get the girl his heart wants. And season 3 will be no different. Except for this time, he will have to juggle two girls.

Season two Plot

In season 2, we had watched Joe and Love shift to the Suburbs from Los Angeles in an attempt to escape their past. Moreover, Love is also supposedly pregnant with Joe’s baby. If you remember, Love is no different than Joe. Actually, she is equally villainous and will go to all lengths to keep Joe as hers.

While watching all of this, we thought that’s it. Joe got his perfect partner. But no! That’s not how it goes in the world of Joe Goldberg. Just before season two’s last episode ended, we got to witness Joe have a look at his neighbor, aka Natalie, a young beautiful, innocent soul.

So, season 3 will consist of Joe trying to get to know Natalie better while juggling his life with Love. He might even go to the lengths of getting rid of Love because of his recent obsession with Natalie. Viewers will also get to see Love’s mother Dottie more as she will try and put all her attention on her new grandchild, especially after the death of her son Forty in the last season. Besides this, we all know one can’t really escape their past no matter how hard they try. Viewers will probably get glimpses of Joe and Love trying to fight off their past, which will be difficult, especially with blood on their hands.

Your Season 3 Cast

Your Season 3 will feature the old cast along with some new additions. One of these new additions will be Joe’s new obsession. Because obviously, he can’t have a single obsession for more than a season! Here is a list of all the confirmed cast members for the upcoming thrilling season:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn

Michaela McManus as Natalie

Travis Van Winkle as Cary

Scott Speedman as Matthew

Shalita Grant as Sherry

Saffron Burrows as Dottie

Dylan Arnold as Theo

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne

Shannon Chan-Kent as Kiki

Ben Mehl as Dante

Chris O’Shea as Andrew

Christopher Sean as Brandon

Bryan Safi as Jackson

Mackenzie Astin as Gil

Ayelet Zurer as Dr. Chandra

Scott Michael Foster as Ryan

You Season 3 Trailer

Although the series has been renewed for a season 3 and filming has begun, there is no official trailer for You Season 3. But, it will be out very soon because the new season will be up and running by the end of this year. Until then, you can rewatch the previous 2 seasons of You that are available on Netflix.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes will there be in You season 3?

There will be a total of 10 episodes where viewers will get a chance to view the murderous couple, aka Joe and Love, in the suburbs. Each episode will be 44 to 50 minutes long.

Has the filming for You Season 3 ended?

Yes! It confirmed that filming is under the wraps for the upcoming season. And only final touches are being added. So, get ready to watch Joe on your screens very soon.