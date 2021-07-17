Katla Season 2 Updates: Is the show Canceled or Renewed?

Katla, the Netflix original sci-fi series, was an immediate hit among the subscribers. Naturally, after its release, fans had many questions regarding the Katla Season 2.

The Icelandic mystery series caught our attention too. Consequently, we decided to do some research on season 2’s updates. And here is everything that you need to know about Katla’s renewal status, its new cast members, possible storylines, and inside reports too!

So, let’s get started!

Is Katla Season 2 in the making?

Netflix hasn’t greenlit the show yet! But don’t be disappointed because the show premiered in June of 2021, so there is still ample time left for Netflix to decide on the show’s renewal.

Usually, Netflix and the show producers analyze the first month’s ratings, and if the show is doing good, they don’t waste any time announcing the sequel. Considering that it has been only a few weeks since the show’s debut, the series must do good in viewership. Else, its chances of getting dropped will increase.

Moreover, the show was not released as a mini-series, which means that there might be more seasons. The cancelation/renewal news is expected to come in August but considering that the show can be a hidden gem, Netflix might delay the decision.

But these are just assumptions!

What is the official release date for Katla Season 2?

As said before, Netflix has not announced anything regarding the show’s cancellation or renewal. This means that there is no release date for it either.

However, if the writers have a good enough plot in mind, then the creators won’t take long to announce the release date. If all things work out and the show’s pre-production phase starts in 2021, expect the show to come out in late 2022 or early 2023.

The official release dates are usually announced 3 to 4 months before the show’s premiere, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer for that, but hopefully, it will be worth it.

Will the original cast come back for the sequel of Katla?

If season 2 makes the final cut, we are sure that the show’s protagonists will remain unchanged. Depending on the storyline, there might be some new additions to the cast, but we’ll only know about that when Katla’s social media accounts post about it.

But for now, expect GudrunYr Eyfjord, Iris Tanja Flygenring, and Thorsteinn Bachman to return in the show’s sequel. Dead characters won’t be coming back unless they appear in some flashback scenes. So don’t expect the changeling version of Asa, Gunhild, and Grima to star in the second installment of Katla.

What will the plot of the second installment of Katla explore?

Katla’s season 1 did not have a conclusive ending, meaning that it did not give the show a proper ending. This might be the writers’ way of hinting at a second season.

The mysterious show revolves around people living in volcanic areas of Iceland. It is set in Vik, where things started going downhill after a volcanic eruption. The inhabitants blame all the supernatural activities on the natural disaster. The series also explores the famous folktales and local myths of Iceland.

Season 2 of the show will most probably give viewers a better understanding of the subglacial ash people’s folklore. It will explore how people can produce their duplicates. So that is one interesting plot that will keep the viewers engaged!

As it was shown in Katla, the doubles of characters are all gone now! Will now show the only surviving final group helping others to cope up with their past.

If the show is renewed, it will revolve around the theme of the 5 stages of grief. This also gives away the dark setting of the second season.

We will get to know more about the plot once Netflix releases teasers or trailers for the sequel of Katla.

Is there any trailer for Katla Season 2?

Sorry, but our answer is once again no. The show hasn’t been confirmed for a sequel yet, so naturally, there is no trailer or even a teaser for the 2nd installment.

But if the show gets a renewal, then the official trailer is likely to come out 3 to 4 months before the official release, so that will be somewhere in late 2022 or early 2023. Rest assured, if Netflix or the showrunners drop any details regarding the trailer, then we will be the first to let you know.

If you can’t wait any longer for the second season of Katla to be released. Then don’t worry, we got you covered because another Netflix series, “Dark,” has a similar theme to the show, and you’ll find a lot of similarities in it. So, in the meantime, watch that!

