Erased Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, trailer & All

Amongst all the hidden anime gems on Netflix, ‘Erased’ is a special loved one by the fans. Although it’s a really short anime with only 12 episodes, its unique storyline leaves the viewers wanting more. Ever since its premiere on the streaming giant, fans can’t stop wondering when a sequel, i.e., Erased season 2, will come?

Season 1 of Erased was released five years ago. To date, no official confirmation has been given for the renewal for Erased season 2. Fans are still waiting anxiously for an official renewal of the anime for a sequel. So, to answer a few of the fans’ queries, we’re going to share some details regarding Erased season 2.

So, what are you waiting for? Continue reading to enlighten yourself!

What’s the Renewal Status of Erased Season 2: When Can We Expect a Release Date?

Sadly, there is no official confirmation about Erased season 2 yet. However, don’t be sad because we have got good news up our sleeves. At the start of 2021, they unofficially announce that Erased season 2 will come out by the end of 2021 or in the mid of 2022.

Eight volumes of the novel are out until now, along with a spin-off of the main Manga Novel. These novels are the work of Kei Sanbe and are known as Boku Dake Inai Machi in Japan.

You must know that the Erased anime premiered on Crunchyroll, Daisuki, and Funimation in 2016. A-1 Pictures is the animation agency responsible for creating the series, and currently, they’re busy with other projects. However, a recent discussion between fans and other sources on different online communities revealed that maybe Netflix will work on a spin-off or the second season of Erased.

However, as there are no official updates about season 2, we can’t surely say when you can expect to see season 2. But based on the pattern, we can say that it will take at least some years to come out.

The Plot: What will happen?

The anime doesn’t entirely stick to the manga’s storyline. Still, it did solve the murder mystery and resolving the loose ends. This leaves us with the question that if Erased season 2 will come, what will it cover? Well, there’s no need to worry because there’s still plenty of stuff that needs covering even from the eight volumes of the main novel. But if they don’t want to do it, they can always create a series revolving around the spin-off novel. Or they can even create completely new stories about Satoru’s time-traveling experiences out of the source material.

But according to us, the chances for Erased season 2 to follow the spin-off novel’s plot are pretty high. The spin-off novel Boku Ga Inai Machi: Refocuses on Kayo Hinazuki, one of the original child victims. This creates many new prospects for the story to continue despite the main one being over.

Who Can Be in the Cast Next Season?

At the moment, we can’t say for sure who will be in the cast of a potential Erased Season 2. It will entirely depend on the plot that they are following to see who the new characters will be. So, you can say it’s still a mystery who will be in Erased season 2.

Based on this analysis, we can safely say that in season 2, we will be hearing new voice artists, unlike the old ones Ben Diskin and Michelle Ruff.

But who knows, maybe they both are back voicing new characters?

Is an Erased Season 2 Trailer Available?

Unfortunately, as the anime has not yet been officially given a renewal, there’s no progress towards its production. Therefore, currently, no trailer for season 2 is available.

But hold on tight and keep following our blog for all the latest Anime and entertainment-related news. As you can surely trust us being Okatu ourselves, we know how much updates mean to you all!