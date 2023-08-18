Kamaru Usman Net Worth 2023: What’s Nigerian Nightmare Worth?

Kamaru Usman is a famous name in the UFC world who has only been defeated once in his pro career. And hence, Kamaru Usman net worth is something everyone is wondering about. After all, after winning 19 times in a row and defeating Jorge Masvidal as well as Colby Covington twice, not to mention all other ventures, like endorsements, he’s made quite the fortune.

Let’s dive into more details on Kamaru Usman net worth and life!

Kamaru Usman Background

Born to Muhammed Usman and Afishetu P. Usman on May 11, 1987, in Auchi, Nigeria, Kamaru Usman has come a long way. During his early years, Kamaru’s father was a part of the Nigerian army while his mom was a teacher.

At the age of 8, he relocated to the United States alongside his family. Throughout his upbringing, Usman displayed a strong inclination for sports, engaging in football and wrestling during his high school years.

Property Value Net Worth $5 million Name Kamaru Usman Date of Birth May 11, 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Height 6 feet 0 inches (1.83 m or 183 cm) Weight 77Kgs (170 lbs) Body Measurements Unknown Annual Salary $0.3 Million Monthly income $25,000+ Profession American-Nigerian mixed martial artist Nationality Nigerian-American

The Nigerian-American mixed martial artist attended William M. Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida, actively participating in wrestling for a span of four years. Following his graduation, he extended his involvement by contributing to coaching activities. This period marked Usman’s initial connection with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), a passion that took root.

Completing his studies at William M. Raines High School in 2005, Usman pursued higher education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Here, he excelled as a wrestler, securing two NCAA Division II National Championships.

Subsequently, he transferred to Iowa State University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in sports sciences. Amidst his academic pursuits, Usman continued his dedicated training as a martial artist, guided by the expertise of UFC veteran Mike Rhodes.

Kamaru Usman’s Wife and Family

The Nigerian Nightmare is married. He also has a daughter Samirah who was born in 2014. Besides this, not much is known about the fighter’s wife and daughter as they like to stay away from the limelight.

Kamaru Usman Net Worth

Currently, Kamaru Usman net worth is around $5 million as of 2023 and is bound to increase as his combat sports career grows. This is thanks to his base salary of more than $600,000 and several endorsement deals with companies such as Reebok and a meal delivery service called Trifecta.

There are many more factors that could facilitate Kamaru Usman net worth including bonuses and pay-per-view. Moreover, the fighter starred in Black Panther 2 in November 2022.

Although specific figures regarding the earnings of the former welterweight champion’s inaugural acting venture remain elusive, what is clear is that up to March 12, 2023, the immensely triumphant Marvel film has accumulated a staggering $453.8 million in the United States and Canada, along with $405 million in various international markets, culminating in a global sum of $858.8 million.

Kamaru Usman Net Worth: Career Earnings

The 36-year-old Nigerian-born fighter has come a long way. When he first won the title of The Ultimate Fighter in 2015, he earned $72,500. Then, in 2019, when he won UFC welterweight title by defeating Tyron Woodley, he earned $380,000.

And in 2021, he managed to earn $692,000 in a rematch defeating Jorge Masvidal once again. This is the highest amount he has ever won in a fight. In his latest fight against Colby Covington, he won $642,000. So, all of these famous fights, along with Kamaru’s other projects, have helped build Kamaru Usman net worth, which is now $3 million.

Kamaru Usman Net Worth Social Media

Kamaru posts frequently on his social media accounts. He has around 3.5 million followers on Instagram, 984.3K followers on Twitter, and a whopping 1million followers on Facebook. These stats are updated as of August, 2023.

Charities

After earning millions of dollars in 2019, Usman declared that he would be starting up a foundation to change the lives of the needy. And so, in 2021, he donated food items for 1000 Nigerian children and became a part of the Lagos State Food Bank Initiative. Besides this, Kamaru Usman has also helped several others.