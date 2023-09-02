What is John Elway net worth?

John Elway, synonymous with football superstardom, has left an indelible mark on the sport as a former NFL quarterback and executive. His impact extends beyond the gridiron, encompassing diverse business endeavors that have contributed significantly to his net worth. This article delves into John Elway’s net worth as of 2023.

John Elway’s Impressive Net Worth

According to Sportskeeda, John Elway’s net worth is approximately $145 million, primarily accumulated through his illustrious football career. His financial portfolio comprises a multifaceted income stream, with the bulk originating from his substantial NFL salary, estimated at around 200 million USD, and a series of lucrative endorsement agreements.

Transition to Coaching and Management

After retiring from active play, John Elway ventured into football coaching and management. He embraced a coaching role within the esteemed Denver Broncos franchise, a team deeply entrenched in his heart. As of now, he remains dedicated to this managerial responsibility. Notably, his contract spans a decade, boasting a substantial value of 30 million dollars, translating to an annual salary of approximately 3 million.

Endorsements and Philanthropic Efforts

John Elway’s status as one of the premier quarterbacks in NFL history attracted numerous endorsement deals from renowned brands. Notable names such as Nestle, Neptune Krill Oil, Sprint, Chevrolet, and Shriners Hospitals sought to align themselves with his illustrious persona.

In 2019, Elway embarked on a partnership with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. with a greater purpose in mind – raising awareness about Dupuytren’s contracture, a rare hand condition diagnosed over a decade ago. This endeavor underscores his commitment to the world of sports, creating awareness and making a positive impact beyond the game.

Investment Ventures

During the 1990s, Elway ventured into the world of auto dealerships, becoming the owner of several establishments. In 1997, he made a significant sale, parting with some of these dealerships for a substantial sum of $82.5 million to AutoNation Inc. Presently, he retains ownership of a select few dealerships, including two Toyota Scion, one Chevrolet, a Chrysler Jeep, and a Cadillac franchise, strategically located across various states.

Additionally, from 2002 to 2008, Elway took ownership of the Colorado Crush, an Arena Football team, further diversifying his investments. He also made strides in the restaurant industry, establishing a chain of steakhouse restaurants under the “Elway’s” banner in Colorado.

In 2008, he assumed the role of spokesperson for OpenSports.com. Beyond his football career, he ventured into the realm of sports media, becoming a commentator on a radio show broadcast on 87.7 The Ticket in Denver, with his appearances typically scheduled for Fridays.

Early Life and Personal Journey

Born on June 20, 1960, in Port Angeles, Washington, John Albert Elway Jr. emerged as a prominent figure in the National Football League, following in the footsteps of his father, Jack Elway, a football coach. A nomadic lifestyle characterized John’s upbringing as his father’s coaching career led the family to various locations across the United States.

John’s journey to football stardom commenced at Stanford University, where he excelled as a quarterback. His remarkable skills culminated in him being selected as the first overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, later traded to the Denver Broncos. This marked the beginning of his legendary football career.

In 1984, John Elway entered into matrimony with Janet Buchan, a fellow Stanford University student and a member of its swimming team. Unfortunately, their union faced challenges, resulting in separation in 2002 and divorce in 2003. They share four children: Jessica Elway, Jordan Elway, Jack Elway, and Juliana Elway.

In 2005, John Elway crossed paths with Paige Green, a former Oakland Raiders cheerleader, during a celebrity golf event. Their connection blossomed, leading to an engagement in Italy in 2008 and their subsequent wedding in August 2009.

Conclusion

John Elway’s journey from an NFL quarterback to a successful businessman underscores his versatility and unwavering determination. His net worth is a testament to his on-field achievements and his strategic investments, business ventures, endorsement deals, and commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of sports.

