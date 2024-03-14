Jackie Chan’s 4 Iconic Films

Among the long list of masterpieces that Jackie Chan has been part of, there are four classic titles that stand out. The Hong Kong-born superstar is one of the most recognizable faces across multiple continents. In addition, he is one of the few stars hailing from Asia who has had a colossal impact on the American market, which is notoriously difficult for non-Americans to break into.

Although Jackie might be a familiar face for many, some people might only recognize him from one or two films and could be unaware of his rich and deep filmography. Let’s explore some of the top classics that feature the superstar.

4. Rush Hour 3 (2007)

This is perhaps the most underrated installment of the Rush Hour franchise. While the highly anticipated blockbuster was roundly panned when it first hit the cinema in 2007, some polarized critics felt it was misunderstood.

Making significant profits at the box office, Rush Hour 3 follows the dynamic duo of Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan on more crime-fighting adventures. Much like the first two installments, there’s a casino-heavy plot, with multiple scenes taking place inside or beginning at the casino.

The iconic scene involving James Carter (Chris Tucker) and his struggles to play baccarat illustrates the incredible dynamic between comedy, crime and the mystique of casino gaming. It is one of the oldest card games still widely played in casinos throughout the world and was undoubtedly helped along by its presence in this film.

3. Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Sticking to the action-packed, casino-based, quirky adventures of Carter and Lee, Rush Hour 2 was a huge success both commercially and critically. For many fans, it is the best installment of the entire franchise, perfectly capturing the physical comedy of Tucker and the mesmerizing stunts of Jackie Chan, which he famously performs himself.

The franchise’s highest-grossing film features several memorable scenes, including Carter’s rendition of Michael Jackson and the famous outtakes that feature in the film’s credits. Although Chan was already a massive name in the United States, Rush Hour 2 endeared him to a new generation of film fans, and it is arguably the film he is best known for among millennial film buffs.

2. The Karate Kid (2010)

Although the most prominent films in this franchise were released in the 1980s, this remake starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan was a solid attempt at rebranding the iconic set of films for a new generation. As a master of multiple martial arts and somebody who completes all his own stunts, it seemed as though it was a role designed for the megastar.

With another film reportedly in the pipeline, Jackie is still showing no signs of slowing down despite his age, and his commitment to continue doing his own stunts is remarkable. Given that he turns 70 this year and remains in excellent condition, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that we will have another decade of Jackie Chan stunts to look forward to on the big screen. Other massive releases, like Kung Fu Panda 4 are projected for later this year, so it looks like another big year is in store for one of the world’s highest-grossing film stars.

1. Police Story (1985)

While Rush Hour might be the film that millions of people most commonly associate with Jackie Chan, it was the critically acclaimed, smash-hit Police Story franchise from the mid-1980s that truly catapulted him to superstardom. It is considered one of the top martial arts films of all time and one of the finest of Chan’s entire, highly decorated filmography. It was the first time he showcased his incredible stuntman skills to the world, and he also wrote and directed it.

Although the later chapters of Police Story would fail to ignite and capture cinema audiences in quite the same fashion, it has grossed more than a quarter of a billion dollars at the box office, ranking near some of the most successful film franchises of the 1980s.

Conclusion

Today’s list could have been twice as long, but we thought we’d give you the tip of the iceberg regarding the top Jackie Chan blockbusters. Having starred in more than 150 films, he is one of the most prolific actors of all time, and the fact that he continues to star, write, direct and perform his own stunts is a testament to the man and his commitment to keeping us all entertained. He is a true icon and a master of his profession.