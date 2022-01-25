Jackass Forever Final Release Date: Latest Updates on Trailer, Cast, and Plot

Maybe the 2000s trend is going to be redefined as Jackass is back. Director Jeff Tremaine is coming out with his fourth installment of the film Jackass which is going to be a more mature film.

The Jackass franchise always excels in giving what the adults and kids love to watch. Having a talented cast, audiences are hoping to see the cast reunite again for this film. The new release is named Jackass Forever and we can see the original cast playing their roles.

Jackass Forever Trailer

The Jackass Forever trailer is already out and we will be seeing the reunion of old friends. The trailer took us back on a journey to the past since glimpses from the previous installments were shown. Soon the trailer jumps to the present day where we can see the friends recreating wild stunts. So, a lot of fun is packed in the whole movie and we are hoping to see more of it.

Jackass Forever Plot

Just like the old films, Jackass Forever will surely have some reckless antics. However, the plot is still not clear according to the trailer but the skits are going to be one of a kind.

There is a huge gap of 11 years between the third and fourth installments of the film. True fans of the original series will know about all that fun that the cast has recreated over the years.

However, it seems some of them wanted more recklessness. Wee-Man in an interview with the popular podcast, The Nine Club mentioned it was “Jackass Forever” that “hurt the most”. So, audiences can expect the fun parameter to be higher than ever.

Johnny Knoxville was also seen to have a face-to-face fight with a bull and this is the fourth time we are going to witness in the Jackass film series. You can say it to be a kind of homage to the previous skits. Besides, there will be frequent appearances of Knoxville playing his Bad Grandpa character.

Jackass Forever Cast

Now, most of the cast members are in their 40’s and 50’s so the OG members are going to be back. Johnny Knoxville mentioned adding new members to the team in a 2018 AltPress interview. He specifically mentioned to “bring in some fresh blood into it”.

Already popular faces namely Eric Andre, a new member Jasper Dolphin who was in Odd Future, rapper Machine Gun Kelly and many more are on the list of cases. Raab, Himself will be there but he will be giving a cameo appearance and so will the Finnish stunt group, The Dudesons. Some professional skateboarders will be there as well including Tony Hawk. You may remember him from the first Jackass film.

As for the original cast, the characters who will return are Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuna, Preston Lacy, Dave England, Ehren “Danger Ehren” McGehey, Chris “Party Boy” Pontius, Brandon DiCamillo, and Loomis Fall.

But some members could not reappear. Ryann Dunn has tragically lost his life during a car accident back in 2011. Also, CKY creator Brandon Margera will be missing since he is constantly in and out of his rehab.

There have been multiple delays in the release date due to a lawsuit filed by Margera. Initially, it was dated for March 2021 release.

But there has been a change in plans and was rescheduled for July 2021, then the shift was to September, October and finally it is said to release on February 4th, 2022. So, the wait is over since the new release date is final and fans are hoping to see their old casts in a new fun light.