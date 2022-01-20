Picard Season 2 Release Date Along With Paramount+ Series [Latest Update]

Welcome back Fam! Today we have some interesting and amusing news about you regarding Star Trek. Star Trek has made a very bold move which was never expected from them! Well after a lot of waiting and a lot of discussion on this matter Star Trek is finally back with the entire year of release. Yes, you read it right! Star Trek has finally announced its release dates for the Star Trek: Strange new world. So keep reading on and you will get everything you need to know about the upcoming Star Trek. So let’s dive in and see what we have in our pockets for you

List of Star Trek Other Seasons That Will Be Released in 2022

Star Trek is going to release 5 back to back seasons this year. Below is mentioned the list of all the Star Trek series that is going to be out in 2022:

The next part of that is Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery

The other part of 1st season of Star Trek: Prodigy l

The second season of Star Trek: Picard

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks

I know you are also amused just like I am as this has happened for the very first time in the entire history of Star Trek. Other than Marvel there is no other sci-fi or fantasy series that has been released in such a way back to back in just 1 year. However, this ongoing series of Star Trek has also done this once in the 90s.

During that time they had released the shows such as the Next Generation and all the episodes released at the same interval of time such as for Deep Space Nine. In the year 2020, we have seen Star Trek be releasing three shows back to back. These 3 shoes include season 1 of Picard, season 1 Lower Deck, and season 3 of discovery. However, releasing 5 seasons back to the back season is a big thing

What Is the Schedule of Star Trek: Prodigy and Discovery of the Year 2022?

This animated series of this part is showing all-new episodes every Thursday. The show is being released on Paramount+ and this will be continued till the 3rd February. On 3rd February the 10th episode will be released. However, later on, it was announced by Paramount that the other 10 episodes for the show will be released in the second half of the year 2022 on Paramount+.

In the same week of 10th of February Star Trek: Discovery for the 4th Season is going to be continued starting from episode 8. And we are hoping that our questions regarding Zora and DMA will be answered before March! Other than that we are expecting this season to end before the 3rd of March as on that date the one more Trek series is going to be released.

Release Date: Season 2 of Picard

Even though the show was first going to be released in February of 2022. This most awaited series of Picard will now be released on 3rd March 2022. And the release date for this season has already been set on Paramount+

Season 2 of Picard is expected to have a storyline of Jean-Luc and the Mermaid; the crew has all planned to return to Earth of the 21st century to undo this nightmare. The showrunner of the second season of Picard is Terry Matalas, and thus it is very much alright to expect that this season is going to be a mindblowing trek.

As it already has been 2 years for the 1st season to end and the second season has been delayed so much. To compensate for the same. The 3rd season is also being shot along with the 2nd season. Excited much? So are we!

Release date: Strange new worlds

This season was last declared in the year 2020 and now finally it has a release date. This season is going to be released on 5th May 2022. This show will be released just after the 10 episodes of season 2 of Picard ends. And what does this mean? This means we are going to have a mind-boggling summer this year with the all-new Star Trek series.

As said by the co-showrunners Henry Alonso Myers, and Akiva Goldsman l, Strange new worlds are going to have a lot more episodes than earlier. All these recent shows are going to be back in a much more adventurous way. This new Trek series will work simultaneously as a prequel to The original series and spin-off of Discovery. This show will show us a time in the 2250s, and has a whole set of new adventures of Captain Pike along with Number one and Spock.

The series is going to have a classic set of ’60s Trek characters, which also includes Dr. M’Benga, Nyota Uhura, Nurse Chapel. Other than that the entire group of stars is going to be back for the show.

Release Date: Season 3 of Lower Decks

How can we ever forget our favorite Lower Deckers! Season 3 of Mike McMahan’s animated comedy is going to be back once again. For now, no official announcement has been made for the exact release date. However, it is believed that season 3 of lower decks is going to be back with us by August 2022. given the track record of Lower decks, August 2022 is a good bet. As far as we remember the second season has ended in a cliffhanger and we are expecting this season to be up to the mark.

Is There Any Future for Season 5 Discovery?

The press release held by Paramount made sure that Discovery is approved for the 5th season. Other than that it might be released in 2023. The next year could also be a year full of releases for Star Trek. However, for now, 2022 is the biggest year with so many releases. Until any further updates stay tuned with us for mind-blowing updates regarding your favorite shows and favorite characters.