How Famous Celebrities Reacted To Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict

The Former President of the USA, Donald Trump, who weeks ago chose not to testify in the Hush Money Trial is now a convicted criminal. The American politician, who was advised by his legal experts not to stand up in court as a witness in the case of hiding a hush money payment of $130,000 made to Stormy Daniels, has finally been found guilty.

He allegedly made the payment to prevent adult film star, Stormy Daniels from publicly disclosing their alleged sexual encounters to the public during Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for the presidency.

On Thursday, the Manhattan jury found him guilty of all the 34 charges that were made against him in connection to falsifying business records. During this time, Trump was seated between his attorneys, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, completely still and showed no reaction. The trial for the case took seven weeks to get disposed of. The verdict which came on 30th May 2024, made him the first-ever former President of the USA to be convicted of a criminal offense.

After the court’s judgment, Trump now faces a tense period as he awaits his sentencing. There is a possibility that he could be fined or he might even receive a prison sentence that could last up to four years in total. But this will be ultimately decided on the upcoming court date which had been set as 11th July 2024.

In the meantime, celebrities all over the world are sharing their reactions to this significant news on different social media platforms. Platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram are buzzing with celebration as well-known celebrities, musicians and comedians such as Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, Michael Rapaport, and many more are sharing their responses to Donald Trump being convicted as a criminal.

Several celebs like Kevin McHale from Glee have joined hands with the normal public and have just responded to this news by saying GUILTY. So, here are all the reactions of renowned celebrities who have reacted to Donald Trump’s verdict which came out on Thursday!!

Reactions Of Famous Celebrities To Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict

Katty Griffin

Katty Griffin, the 63-year-old comedian whose career declined after a photo controversy in 2017 posted an emotional message on Twitter after she got the news that the 77-year-old politician will now be facing a four-year prison sentence after being convicted of all 34 counts in his Husy Money trial. The comedian stated in a tweet that she felt tears of joy after getting this news.

Thank you for saying that. It was awful and he is awful.

TEARS OF JOY ❤️😭 https://t.co/u8UcKZbwDa — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2024

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the American singer and actress who is popularly known for her stage performances and who has appeared in movies such as A Piece of the Action, To Sleep with Anger, The Distinguished Gentleman, and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit has also responded with much happiness and positivity to the conviction of Donald Trump. The artist wrote on Twitter that a loud expression of joy has broken out from Collect Pond Park.

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 counts he faced. A cheer has erupted from Collect Pond Park. — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) May 30, 2024

Ellen Barkin

Another celebrity who was eager to give her reaction to the news of Donald Trump being convicted is Ellen Barkin. The 70-year-old actress, who was featured in several films including Eddie and the Cruisers, Johnny Handsome, Sea of Love, and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension saw this news as a blessing or good wish for the people of New York. She shared the news of Trump’s conviction and wrote Gold Bless The New York City.

GOD BLESS NEW YORK CITY!!! https://t.co/cEAdCYTG4O — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) May 30, 2024

Stephen Edwin King

Stephen Edwin King who is a well-known author also praised the verdict passed by the court of New York City on Thursday. He immediately responded to the news on Twitter and stated that the Republican candidate who stands in the race for becoming the President of the USA is a convicted felon.

The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2024

Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter who is widely known as Wonder Woman, reacted joyously to the news of Trump being labeled as a convicted felon. After the news came out, the beauty pageant titleholder immediately took to Twitter and wrote that 34 is now her favorite number. This is why because the former President has been convicted on all 34 counts.

34 is now my favorite number. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 30, 2024

Barbara Streisand

Barbara Streisand was the another popular artist who shared her response shortly after the news of Trump’s conviction was made public. She stated in her tweet that the convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, jury, and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. She further stated that he would never understand his accountability for his crimes and that American citizens should not allow him to come near the White House again.

Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again. https://t.co/UcFfAU3bv5 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 30, 2024

John Cusack

Additionally, the American actor John Cusack, who is popularly known for starring in films such as Over Broadway, Con Air, Grosse Pointe Blank, The Thin Red Line, Being John Malkovich, and High Fidelity has also reacted in a tweet by saying that the sentencing of Trump will give Judge Merchant a chance to re-establish the rule of law in American history.

The sentencing of Trump will give Judge Merchant the greatest platform in American history to re new re establish the rule of law. His words on that day will reverberate though the years to come – if we succeed in beating the fascism that has taken over a party and the… — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 30, 2024

John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo, the American actor and comedian who has starred in nearly 100 films and documentaries responded immediately to the news of Donald Trump’s conviction on Twitter. He shared a video in which some people can be seen cheering and stated that no one is above the law and everybody is cheering for justice.

George Takei

Another celebrity who reacted to the news of Donald Trump’s conviction with so much happiness and joy is George Takei. The 87-year-old actor and author who is widely known for his appearance in Hikaru Sulu and the Star Trek franchise wrote in his tweet that we should start referring to the former President as 34 rather than 45.

We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 30, 2024

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill, a Star Wars actor who has recently made his appearance at the White House to show his support for the current American President, Joe Biden, shared a picture in his tweet featuring the word guilty written in red color 34 times.

Bette Midler

Bette Midler, the 78-year-old celebrity who is known worldwide for being a singer, actress, and comedian also posted a tweet on her official account acknowledging that the former President has been found guilty of all the charges that were made against him in connection with the Hush Money Trial.

Ana Gasteyer

The 57-year-old Ana Gasteyer who is also a renowned actress and comedian reacted to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict with much positivity and happiness. The actress, who is known for appearing in Saturday Night Live posted on Twitter that she is glad that in retrospect, she did not drink every time the court said guilty because if that had happened, she would not have made it through dinner.

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown, the American actress who is known for starring in the NBC sitcom Community as Shirley Bennett has also reacted to the news of Trump being convicted as a felon on Twitter. The actress stated in her tweet that no one is above the law. She mentioned Donal Trump Jr in her tweet and said that his daddy had been a felon over thirty-four times. She also emphasized that they both brought this embarrassment to themselves.

NO ONE is above the law. Not even your CRIMINAL pappy @DonaldJTrumpJr! You daddy is a FELON thirty four times over!#LockHerUp seems silly now, doesn’t it, little buddy? It’s almost like you and your daddy brought this embarrassment on yourselves. Haman in the story of… — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 30, 2024

Michael Rapaport

Michael Rapaport, the comedian who is widely known for talking about contemporary issues in his stage shows has also responded strongly to the verdict of Manhattan’s jury. He stated in his tweet that four more years have just recently been turned into four years in prison after the jury’s verdict.

4 More Years just turned into 4 Years in Prison.

Dick Stain is OFFICIALLY off the Table pic.twitter.com/790Qs5LkVl — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 30, 2024

Rob Reiner

Another artist who made his remarks in connection with Trump’s conviction is the well-known filmmaker, Rob Reiner. The 77-year-old actor who made his name by appearing in the sitcom All in the Family, recently posted in his tweet that if the election officials are still willing to support Trump after he has been convicted, then he is sure that they will have no problem with him using the N-word.

If Trump becomes a convicted felon and elected officials are still willing to support him, I’m sure they’ll have no problem with him having used the N-word. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 30, 2024

David Simon

David Simon, the well-known journalist, and author who is popularly known for producing the well-known work The Wire, posted a tweet in which he stated that Trump got involved with an adult movie star, then paid him hush money, and deceived the voters of America, created false papers to hide the transaction and even evaded taxes. Now, the jury has seen the right side of him.

This man fucked a pornstar, then paid hush money to avoid the stain and deceive voters, then created false paperwork to hide the payment and cheat on his taxes and you want to find martyrology in that. Cool. But I know a lying, grifting shitheel when I see him. So did a jury. https://t.co/JWNJ5XdGRX — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 30, 2024

In the meantime, Katy Perry, the well-known singer reacted to the news with excitement and posted a brief message on her official Twitter account after the judgement was announced.

Caitlyn Jenner

However, in the end, not everyone was happy about this news. Caitlyn Jenner expressed her disapproval and sadness by writing that this is an outrageous day for the American people and the whole process is outrageous. The reality star also expressed her shame on the state of New York and the DOJ.

An outrageous day for America. The entire process has been outrageous, of course. Shame on the state of New York. Shame on the corrupt DOJ. https://t.co/84IJ4Bqw5W — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 30, 2024

After the guilty verdict of Donald Trump, it is still unclear if this will impact the re-election or not. Some officials have stated that this judgment will definitely impact the 2024 election campaign and a significant amount of voters will now consider Trump’s conviction before casting their vote in the elections.

A poll conducted by Marquette Law School indicates that 44% of voters were ready to vote for Donald Trump only if he is not found guilty in the Hush Money trial and only 38% were in support of the current American President, Joe Biden.