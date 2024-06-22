20+ Hollywood’s most iconic power couples

Some famous celebrity couples create a narrative that feels larger than life, which is beyond the glitzy world of Hollywood. While we love them for their work in entertainment, it’s their real-life relationships that really hit home and resonate more deeply. Since the 90s, each year has introduced us to new celebrity power couples who capture our attention with their romance, but they often fade from the spotlight just as fast as possible. So, here’s a list of the 35 most iconic power couples who have left an indelible mark on popular culture.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The Gossip Girl star, Blake Lively, and her husband Ryan Reynolds are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. They met on the set of the film Green Lantern in 2010 in which they played a couple and in 2011 they became a real-life couple. Later, in 2012, the most loved couple got married in a private ceremony, and now they are the proud parents of four children, namely James, Inez, Betty, and a fourth whose name is not known yet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and the British actress Meghan Markle started dating in 2016, and their relationship caused a lot of excitement when it became public. In 2018, the couple got married in a royal wedding that was watched by almost 2 billion people around the world. Megan wore a custom Givenchy gown, which instantly became the most loved wedding dress of that time. After their marriage, they welcomed two kids into this world: a son named Archie and a daughter named Lilibet.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

The most talked-about power couple nowadays is Zendaya and Tom Holland, though they have not got engaged or married yet. The popular actors met on the set of the film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and instantly sparked a connection. However, fans speculated that they were more than friends, and their romantic relationship was made public in 2021. However, the couple tends to keep the details of their relationship out of the public eye.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Another famous power couple in Hollywood is Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, who have stood the test of time. The couple met each other on a passing street in New York in 2004, and since then, their friendship has become stronger. They made their romantic relationship public in 2007 and also became parents to twins Harper and Gideon in 2010 through surrogacy. After this, the couple got married in 2014 in a private ceremony in Italy.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

John Krasinski, who is widely known as Jim from The Office, and Emily Blunt is one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. They both met each other in a restaurant through a mutual friend in the year 2008. They immediately felt a connection and got engaged the following year. In 2010, the couple tied the knot with each other at George Clooney’s villa in Lake Como and since then, they have become parents to two lovely daughters named Hazel and Violet.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The most iconic couple in Hollywood who has been together for more than 20 years now, is Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The powerful singers got married to each other in a secret yet lavish wedding ceremony in New York in the year 2008. The couple has been together ever since and has welcomed three children together namely Rumi and Blue Ivy, and son Sir.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are regarded as one of the most famous couples because before becoming the President and First Lady of the United States, they both met each other while working for a law firm. After meeting each other, they got married in the year 1992 and have been together since then. They have also welcomed two daughters together, Malia and Sasha. During Obama’s tenure as the President of the United States, Michelle was his ardent supporter.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

The celebrity couple who is considered the most powerful in the sports industry is Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. The soccer player and the basketball player met each other and started dating each other in 2016. But their romantic relationship was made public in the year 2017. The couple also became the first ever same-sex couple to get featured on ESPN’s The Body Issue cover. Also, in the year 2020, the couple announced their engagement.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem

The Spanish actress, Penélope Cruz met Javier Bardem in the year 1992 when they were filming the movie Jamón Jamón together. After this movie, the pair became successful and starred in three more movies and developed a romantic connection. The couple started dating in 2007 and got married to each other in 2010 at their friend’s private home in the Bahamas. After this, they became proud parents of two children.

George and Amal Clooney

The most iconic couple, George Clooney and Amal Clooney met each other for the first time in 2013, at a dinner party which was hosted by George at his Lake Como villa. They immediately felt that they had many similarities and developed a romantic connection later that year. In 2014, the couple got married to each other at a luxurious wedding in Venice and also welcomed two kids, twins Alexander and Ella in the year 2017.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Another celebrity who was once considered the power couple of Hollywood is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, but they have now called it quits. The couple started dating each other in the year 2016 and got engaged the following year. Initially, they held a secret wedding in Las Vegan in 2019 in a chapel, but one of their guests live-streamed it and due to this, they had to hold another ceremony in South of France in the following month. After their wedding, they welcomed two daughters, namely, Willa and Delphine. But now, the couple has divorced each other in 2023.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

The sports couple who have a soft corner in everyone’s heart is Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens who met each other in the year 2020 on a celebrity dating app called Raya. Since then, the couple has been vocal about each other, and Jonathan has supported Simone when she withdrew from tournaments due to her mental health. The couple got married in a secret ceremony in 2023 at a Houston courthouse after Jonathan proposed to her in 2022.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The love story of Prince William and Kate Middleton is a real-life fairytale because they met each other when they were in college and began dating in the year 2003. However, they split up briefly for a period in 2004 but reconciled afterward. However, in 2010, Prince William proposed to her while they were on a vacation with Princess Diana’s engagement ring and they got married in 2011. Since then, the couple has been together and has become proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

The romantic relationship between Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick is one of everyone’s favorites because they are one of the longest-married couples in Hollywood. The couple met on the set of Lemon Sky in 1988 and got married in the same year. After this, they also got featured in four more movies and welcomed two children into this world named Travis and Sofia.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Another celebrity power couple who has been married for the longest time in Hollywood is Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and their love story is epic. They met each other on the set of the TV show Bosom Buddies in 1981 and again on the set of the film Volunteers. They immediately felt a connection and got married in 1988 and have been together ever since. After their marriage, they welcomed two children together, Chet and Truman, although Tom Hanks already had two kids from his previous marriage.

Elton John and David Furnish

The popular singer, Elton John initially opened up about being bisexual, but he later confirmed that he is gay. After this revelation, he started dating David Furnish in the year 1993 and they became the first same-sex couples to form a civil partnership after the Civil Partnership Act was introduced in the UK. The couple got married on the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership after same-sex marriage was legalized in the UK in the year 2014. Since then, they have been together and welcomed two sons through surrogacy named, Zachary and Elijah.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

Viola Davis, an award-winning actress is considered one of the most influential actresses in Hollywood. But out of the professional world, she is also considered most iconic because of her personal life. She has been married to Julius Tennon since the year 2003 and have been together ever since. Also, the couple adopted a daughter named Genesis in the year 2011.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, the iconic celebrity couple, are known for having one of the most amazing wedding ceremonies in Hollywood. The couple hosted a Christian ceremony as well as a traditional Hindu ceremony and wedding receptions in the USA and India. The couple met each other in 2018 and got married by the end of it. After four years, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra, into this world through surrogacy.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

The son of former President of the United States met Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in the year 1992 and the couple started dating each other in 1994. The duo became engaged after the model moved into John F. Kennedy Jr’s home in New York. The couple got married in a secret wedding in 1996 on the secluded Georgia island of Cumberland. However, their love story came to a horrific end when they both died in a plane crash in 1999.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The fate of Joh Legend and Chrissy Teigen brought them together in the most unexpected way when they both met each other while filming a music video for John’s song Stereo in the year 2006. The couple started to develop a strong connection and began dating a year later. In 2011, John Legend proposed to her and they ultimately got married in 2013 in a dreamy Italian wedding ceremony. The couple has been together ever since and have also become the proud parents of four kids, two daughters and two sons.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson

The fairytale-type love story of LeBron James and Savannah Brinson never fails to make everyone swoon away. The couple met each other when they were 16 years old and attending high school. James invited her to a basketball game and afterward took her on a dinner date. The couple started dating immediately after and got married in the year 2013 in California. Since then, the couple has welcomed two sons and one daughter into this world.

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash

June Carter Cash had a positive influence on Johnny’s life and the couple is remembered for their supporting attitude towards one another. The renowned musical artists met each other for the first time backstage however, after thirteen years, Johnny proposed to her in Canada while his performance was going on. After this, they got married in 1968 and welcomed one child together in this world. However, the love story was cut short due to June Carter Cash’s death in 2003.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

The relationship between Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor is loved by many people around the world. The American Crime Story actress met Holland at a dinner party and the couple started dating in the year 2015 after being reconnected through social media. The couple has been together ever since and is often seen attending several events and red carpets together.

David Bowie and Iman

David Bowie, a legendary musician and artist, and Iman, a stunning model shared a romantic life that was as beautiful as their individual professional careers. They were considered one of the most cherished couples in Hollywood and were celebrated for their love and kindness. They met each other on a blind date, which was set up by their friends in 1990, and immediately connected to each other. They got married in 1992 and also welcomed their daughter in the year 2000. However, their love story came to an end when David Bowie died in 2016 due to cancer.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar

The popular couple met each other on the set of the film, Know What You Did Last Summer which was released in 1997, however, they did not start their romantic relationship until 2000. After some time, they got married to each other in 2002 in Mexico and starred together in many more films following their wedding. The couple has since welcomed two kids into this world, a daughter named Charlotte and a son named Rocky.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, the most iconic couple have been together for more than 30 years now and have not made their relationship official through marriage. The couple met each other for the first time on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in the year 1966. But they didn’t feel a connection until they met again on a different set. After this, they started dating in 1983 and have been together ever since. The couple has welcomed one child into this world who is named, Wyatt Russell.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

The first African-American billionaire, Oprah Winfrey fell in love with her longtime partner Stedman Graham before she became a household name. The couple began dating each other in the year 1986 and even got engaged in 1992. However, they have not got married to each other because Oprah had some doubts and realized that she does not want a marriage.

David and Victoria Beckham

The most powerful couple in Hollywood, David Beckham, and Victoria Beckham, met each other at a charity soccer event and immediately started dating in 1997. They got engaged in 1998 and were labeled as Posh and Becks by their fans. After this, they got married in a lavish wedding in an Irish castle which was attended by their oldest son, Brooklyn. However, the couple has been together ever since and has also welcomed three more kids into this world namely, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The popular on-screen couple from That ’70s Show developed feelings for each while their time on this particular show. The couple portrayed Kelso and Jackie on the show and shared their first kiss which was captured on the camera. They began dating in the year 2012 when they felt that they were strongly connected. Afterward, they got married in 2015 and have two children together, a son named Dimitri Portwood and a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle.

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan

The iconic couple, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan met each other when they were cast in the sitcom, Family Ties and immediately they developed feelings for each other and got married in the year 1988. The couple has been together ever since and has welcomed four children into this world namely, Sam Fox, Aquinnah Fox, Schuyler Fox, and Esmé Fox.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

The wedding of one of the most celebrated couples in Hollywood, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams was officiated by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple connected to each other through social media when Hyland messaged Adams on Instagram. The couple fell in love and got married to each other at a vineyard in Santa Ynez, California in the year 2022. The couple has been together since then but has not welcomed any kids as of now.

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The most-loved celebrity couple in Hollywood, whose wedding was officiated by the famous playwright Tony Kushner, is Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple got engaged to each other in 2012 after dating for a period of two years. Further, they got married in the year 2013 and have since welcomed two kids into this world through a surrogate carrier.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick met each other through Matthew’s brother when they all performed in the same theatre company. After some time, they developed a strong connection and got married in the year 1997 in New York City. The couple has been together for a very long time and has welcomed three children together namely, James, Marion, and Tabitha.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

The American actor Matthew McConaughey met Camila Alves at a Los Angeles Club in 2006 and immediately fell in love. They started dating immediately and welcomed two kids into this world before getting officially married. However, the couple got married in 2012 at their home in Austin after Matthew proposed to Camila a year before. Since then, they have welcomed their third child into this world, who was born just a year later.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

The popular actress Julia Roberts’s real-life love story is as amazing as her on-screen love story. She met Danny for the very first time on the set of the film The Mexican, which was released in 2000. At that time, they both were in relationships with different people. However, they felt a spark and got married in 2002 and welcomed three kids together: Hazel Patricia, Phinnaeus Finn Walter, and Henry Daniel.