Sports is a successful career option where one can make significant earnings, especially with some luck. Athletes make a huge amount of money from their games, endorsements, and business ventures. Are you eager to know who earns big in the world of sports?

Forbes released his year’s list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, highlighting their income between May 1, 2023 and May 1, 2024. The on-field earnings included salary, other benefits, and prize money. In contrast, the off-field earnings were an estimate of endorsements, sponsorship deals, appearance fees, and income from other businesses owned by the athlete.

Take a look at the top 43 highest-paid athletes in the world.

43. Cameron Smith

In 2022, Cameron Smith signed with LIV Golf, a significant achievement for the LIV Golf League as Smith was a rising star at only 29 years old, unlike other players who joined the league later. Smith is the only Aussie player on the top 50 list. His total earnings are $48 million. His on-the-field earnings are $44 million, while off-the-field earnings are $4 million.

42. Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a two-time heavyweight boxing world champion who has never lost in 35 pro fights. The only mark on his record is his 2018 match with Deontay Wilder, which ended up in a draw. He has millions of followers on his social media- Instagram, X and Facebook.

His total earnings amount to $50 million, with $42 million coming from on-the-field performance and $8 million from other businesses or endorsements (off-the-field).

41. Brian Burns

Brian Burns is the newest member of the New York Giants. The edge defender of the league’s total earnings is $51.7 million, out of which $51.5 million is from on-the-field performance and $0.2 million is from off-the-field performance.

40. Sadio Mané

The captain and top goal scorer of the Senegalese national soccer team’s has a total income estimated at $52 million. The finalist of 2019’s Ballon d’Or award makes $48 million in on-field revenue; off-field, he earned $4 million.

39. Paul George

The nine-time NBA All-Star and a key player for the Philadelphia 76ers Paul George is the 7th best-paid NBA player for this season (2024-2025), earning around $52.7 million in total, with $45.7 million coming from on-field performance and $7 million from off-court endorsements.

38. Mohamed Salah

Popularly known as the Egyptian King, Mohamed Salah retained his place in the list by earning $53 million in total earnings in 2024. The Liverpool footballer’s on-field earnings are $35 million, while his off-field earnings are $18 million.

37. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is known for his ball-hawking skills, because of which he is nicknamed Klaw or Claw. This six-time All-Star and two-time defensive player of the year has secured $53.7 million, with $45.7 million being his salary and $8 million coming from his endorsements.

36. Chris Jones

Chris Jones played an important part in helping Kansas City win the Super Bowl three times. In 2024, he became the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, with his total earnings of $54.1 million, of which $53.1 million comes from his salary and $1 million is from businesses and endorsements.

35. Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is the three-time All-Star, whose earnings are estimated to be $54.3 million, of which $46.8 million was on-the-field earnings, while $7.5 million was off-field earnings.

34. Luka Doncic

Nicknamed Luka Magic, Luka became the youngest player in the history of the NBA to achieve back-to-back All-NBA First Team honors. The 25-year-old Slovenian player, the most significant European player of all time, has a total income of $40.1 million, with an annual salary of $40.1 million and $15 million from businesses and other endorsements.

33. James Harden

Los Angeles’ Clippers James Harden, considered one of the greatest scorers and shooting guards in NBA history, has a total income estimated at $55.8 million. The 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player’s on-field revenue was $35.8 million, while off-field revenue was estimated at $20 million.

32 Nikola Jokic

The six-time NBA All-Star and three-time winner of NBA Most Valuable Player, Nikola Jokic, earned $56.1 million. The Serbian basketball player’s on-field earnings were reported to be $48.1 million and his off-field earnings are $8 million.

31. Jimmy Butler

The six-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA Team member, Jimmy Butler earned $57.5 million. The 34-year-old Miami Heat player has secured $45.5 million from the on-field earnings and $12 million from off-field earnings.

30. Joel Embiid

The NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers player, a seven-time NBA All-Star, and a two-time NBA scoring champion, has a total income estimated at $57.7 million, including $47.7 million from on-field earnings and $10 million from off-field earnings.

29. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, who is ranked as the world’s top-ranked golfer, is the first player to win the Players Championship in two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. The American golfer, who plays on the PGA Tour, earns $59.2 million. His on-field earnings amount to $39.2 million, while his off-field earnings are $20 million.

28. Max Scherzer

The eight-time MLB all-star, nicknamed Mad Max, is ranked 28th on the list of highest-paid athletes in the world. The 40-year-old baseball pitcher, who plays for the Texas Rangers, has a total income estimated at $59.9 million. His on-field revenue was $58.9 million, while off-field revenue was estimated at $1 million.

27. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is one of soccer’s fastest-rising stars. The Norwegian footballer, who plays as a striker for Premier League club Manchester City and the Norway National Team, has an annual income of $61 million, including $46 million from on-field earnings and $15 million from off-field revenues.

26. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard, one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA, is a global ambassador for the Special Olympics. He also has four studio albums under his rap name, Dame D.O.L.L.A. The dynamic point guard ranks 26th with annual earnings of $61.9 million, including $45.9 million from on-field revenue and $16 million from off-field revenue.

25. Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson is the four-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star. The American basketball player, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks, is a $62.3 million player. His on-field earnings amount to $43.3 million, while the off-field earnings are $19 million.

24. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is ranked 24th on the list of highest-paid athletes in the world. The NFL quarterback, known for being one of the fastest in league history, has a total income of $62.5 million, with $60 million from on-field earnings and $2.5 million from off-field revenue.

23. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, the winner of 15 major tournaments, is considered one of the greatest golfers and one of the most famous athletes in modern history. His estimated total income is $67.2 million, with an annual salary of $12.2 million and $55 million from businesses and other endorsements.

22. Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa is considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman has secured $68 million, with $66.5 million coming from on-field performance and $1.5 million from his endorsements.

21. Lewis Hamilton

The British racing driver Lewis is among the top 25 highest-paid athletes in the world. The seven-time Formula One world champion has total earnings of $69 million, with on-field revenue of $57 million, while off-field revenue was estimated to be $12 million.

20. Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert, one of the league’s most talented quarterbacks, has a total income of $78.7 million, including $67.7 million in on-field earnings and $11 million in off-field earnings.

19. Rory McIlroy

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is the second-highest-paid golfer in the world. His total earnings are estimated to be $80.1 million, with on-field revenue of $35.1 million and off-field revenue of $45 million.

18. Aaron Rodgers

The three-time winner of the Most Valuable Player Award, Aaron Rodgers, is at the 18th spot in the list of highest-paid athletes in the world. The New York Jets quarterback’s net worth is $80.8 million, with $71.8 million being his salary and $9 million coming from his endorsements and other business ventures.

17. Max Verstappen

The Belgian-Dutch Red Bull Racing champion is the world’s highest-paid racing driver. The three-time world champion’s total earnings stand at $81 million, with $76 million on-field earnings and $5 million off-the-field earnings.

16. Anthony Joshua

The former two-times unified heavyweight champion ranks 16th with annual earnings of $83 million, including $75 million from on-field revenue and $8 million from off-field revenue.

15. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, who has the second-highest passer rating in NFL history, is the highest-paid NFL player on the list. The Super Bowl star made $84.4 million, of which $59.4 million was his on-field revenue, and $25 million came from endorsements and business ventures.

14. Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez, the youngest Mexican to win a world title, is among the top 20 highest-paid athletes in the world. The Mexican boxer, an ice cream vendor in his hometown who used to fight for $40, has a multimillion-dollar net worth. The well-known counterpuncher earns a substantial amount of $85 million, including his $75 million on-field earnings and $10 million off-field earnings.

13. Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani comes from an athletic family background. The pitcher and designated hitter signed a lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers to become the highest-paid athlete. His annual earnings are $85.3 million, with $25.3 million from on-field earnings and $60 million from off-field revenue.

12. Kevin Durant

The three-time Olympic Gold Medal winner is in the 12th spot among the highest-paid athletes in the world. The 14-time All-Star’s net worth is $93.3 million, with $47.8 million being his salary and $45.5 million coming from his endorsements and other business ventures.

11. Joe Burrow

Bengal’s quarterback, nicknamed Joe Cool and Joe Brr, reportedly earns an impressive $100 million, including on-field revenue of $96 million and off-field earnings of $4 million.

10. Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar has secured a substantial earning totaling $100.5 million. The youngest player to win the NFL MVP Award earns $98.5 million from on-field with an additional $2 million from off-field revenue.

9. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry, regarded as the greatest shooter, has secured ninth place among the highest-paid athletes in the world. The four-time NBA champion earns $102 million, including $52 million on-court for the Golden State Warriors and $50 million from off-field revenue.

8. Karim Benzema

The Al-Ittihad striker and captain made $106 million in total earnings. Karim, regarded as one of the best strikers of all time and the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, made on-field revenue of $100 million and off-field earnings of $6 million.

7. Neymar

The Brazilian soccer star, who made a surprising move by joining Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal, secured a substantial salary package. He earned a staggering amount of $108 million, with on- and off-field revenues of $80 million and $28 million, respectively.

6. Kylian Mbappé

At sixth place is the French soccer star Kylian, who secured this spot after signing a five-year deal with Real Madrid. The youngest in the top six at 25 years of age reportedly earns $110 million, with $90 million from on-field earnings and $20 million from other endorsements and business ventures.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered one of the league’s greatest players. The Greek-Nigerian basketball player earned an astonishing $111 million, with on- and off-field revenues of $46 million and $65 million, respectively.

4. LeBron James

The iconic basketball player, who has achieved multiple championships and MVP titles, earned $128.2 million, with $48.2 million from on-court earnings and $80 million from off-field revenue.

3. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, known for his excellent skill and consistency on the field, is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players in history. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly earns a total annual income of $135 million, with $65 million from on-field revenue and $70 million from endorsements and other business ventures.

2. Jon Rahm

In second place is Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm, whose annual income is reported to be $218 million. The golfer, who shocked everyone by signing with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, earns a $198 million salary and makes $20 million from endorsements and other business ventures.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, the unbeatable Portuguese footballer, is the number one highest-paid athlete in the world. His estimated total income is a whopping $260 million, with an on-field fee of $200 million and $60 million from endorsements and other business ventures.