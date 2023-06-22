What is Hamish Harding Net Worth? And Who is His Wife?

Hamish Harding, a British billionaire, was aboard the OceanGate submersible on its way to explore the Titanic ruins. However, the submersible is currently lost under the sea, and the authorities are deploying their best technologies to find Harding and four other passengers. The ticket for this adventure cost around $250,000, and only the richest of the lot could afford to go on it. So how did Hamish Harding amass his spectacular wealth? What is Hamish Harding’s net worth? Find out below.

Hamish Harding Net Worth

Unfortunately, we do not know the exact value of Hamish Harding’s net worth at the moment. However, we do know that he is widely known as a multi-billionaire. Harding is the chairman of Action Aviation. He is also a passionate explorer and goes on ridiculously expensive trips all the time, making us believe that he does indeed earn billions of dollars!

The famous billionaire also uses his funds for scientific research. The OceanGate trip alone cost approximately $250,000.

Hamish Harding’s Career

Hamish Harding is the chairman of Action Aviation and has a spectacular resume. He holds three world records for his daring voyages. He has journeyed to the deepest point in the ocean, completed the fastest circumnavigation of the Earth, and even gone to space on the Blue Origin flight.

Harding founded his aviation company in 2004. It specializes in aircraft management, brokerage, and financing. He is also the chairperson of the Middle East chapter of the Explorers Club and is highly dedicated to advancing scientific exploration.

Who is Hamish Harding?

Hamish Harding is a renowned British businessman, explorer, and pilot. He recently made headlines due to his mysterious disappearance when traveling aboard the OceanGate submersible that was on its way to explore the ruins of the Titanic.

Harding was born in Britain on 24th June 1964. After completing his primary education, Harding went to Pembroke College in Cambridge for his higher studies. Here, he successfully obtained both his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

Harding has a strong educational background and ventured into various fields that showed his passion for exploration.

Unfortunately, on his current adventure, tragedy struck, and he went missing in the vast North Atlantic Ocean. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unknown, leaving his family extremely upset and concerned as they worry about his well-being and safety.

Harding is currently 58 years old, and he is a steadfast Christian.

Hamish Harding’s Wife

Hamish Harding is an extremely committed family man. He is married to Linda Harding, and they have two children, Rory and Giles. Additionally, Hamish is also a stepfather to Brian Szasz and Lauren, Linda’s children.

We don’t know much about Hamish Harding’s wife at the moment, as she is a very private woman. She even made her son Brian delete several social media posts to protect their family’s privacy.

Currently, Linda and Hamish reside in the United Arab Emirates as this is where Hamish’s company’s headquarters is located. They first shared their relationship in August 2011 on Facebook. So, this is probably when the two got married.