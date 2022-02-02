Halo’ Trailer: Master Chief Gears Up for Battle in Paramount Plus’ Video Game Adaptation

Paramount+ began its work on the adaptation of “Halo” quite some time ago but now we finally have major details about it surfacing. The game was enjoyed by everyone in their childhood and now that it is getting its own TV Show the fans have been delighted. To know more about the plot details and the release date of Halo continue reading the article.

For those of you who don’t know, the upcoming show is based on Xbox Game Studios’ best-selling series “Halo”. The story is set in the future (26th century) and it will follow the story of Master Chief who is in command of protecting humanity under the instructions of the United Nations Space Command. Although little is known about its plot details, we are sure of the fact that it will focus on the war between UNSC and the Covenant.

As mentioned earlier the project has been under production for quite some time. It all began back in 2013 but due to the problems with XBOX Entertainment Studios, the production had to be stopped. Then the show was passed on to Showtime but they couldn’t keep up with the expensive 10 episodes long show.

So, in the end, Paramount+ took the responsibility for Halo. And despite the pandemic-related issues, things are now looking smooth for the future. Make sure to read on to find out about Halo’s trailer and the Easter eggs in it!

If you’ve played the game then the setting of the show will also seem similar to you. The Spartans (soldiers) are inventions of the genius Dr.Halsey who will go to any heights in order to protect humanity from the Covenants. The story will revolve around the main character Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Pablo Schreiber).

The Halo media franchise is not new! In fact, in the past, it has had a lot of novels and spin-offs. However, the upcoming project might be the mainstream one. And as the response to Halo’s trailer was phenomenal we are expecting the show to garner positive reviews not just from the audience but the critics as well.

Whatever trailers we have right now do not go in-depth of the story due to which we do not have a definite idea of what to expect from the series. But all that we could summarize from the available content is mentioned down below! So, let’s begin!

Halo’s trailer confirmed that the series will premiere on 24th March (Thursday) exclusively on Paramount+!

Cast

Halo will feature Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey who is the reason why Spartans came into existence. Jen Taylor has been finalized for the voice of Al Cortana. Other important cast members include:

Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo

Charlie Murphy as Maker

Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky. She is the Director of ONI (Office of Naval Intelligence).

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes. She is a UNSC officer and the daughter of Keyes.

Kate Kennedy as Kai-125

Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes. He is a UNSC commander and confidant of Master Chiefs.

Killen and Kane were supposed to both serve as co-showrunners for Halo. but due to some undisclosed events, Killen stepped down from the position.

Plot

The official synopsis for Halo reads:

“Halo is set to follow “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

There is very little known about the plot of the TV series. Wolfkill wrote:

“We are excited to navigate these creative waters to bring you something that is both respectful of what you already know and love, but also new and surprising and enthralling.”

A possible main plot could be the story of Chief’s origins. How he became a Spartan and the journey which led to his such an important position. Since the show is sci-fi it will be interesting to find out how Paramount+ accommodated its futuristic elements. No doubt this was a heavy-budget show!

Trailer

In Halo’s trailer, we saw a lot of main characters getting introduced. The two main ones which were revealed were: Jen Taylor’s Cortana and Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief. Other than them we also saw the Elites (Sangheili), Brutes (Jiralhanae), Jackals (Kig-Yar), and more.

You can now stream the Halo trailer! Other than that there are a lot of set pictures as well which might help you further in understanding what exactly the show is coming to serve.

For now, this is all that we know about the Halo TV series coming soon to Paramount+ on 24th March 2022.

Back to 15 Official Trailer Released by Netflix Premiering on February 25th