Green Goblin Mask Smashed in Spider-man: No Way Home Trailer

Recently in the new trailer released for Spider-Man: No Way Home in which the Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe is all abandoned and smashed. In a recent TV promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a whole new hype was set for this movie as it was shared that this movie is going to be bigger than anyone could have ever thought of.

Along with that they also revealed a new video of the Goblin’s mask being all shattered. In this movie, we will be seeing Peter Parker try to make Doctor Strange agree on casting a spell to reverse the effect of the spider man’s identity being revealed.

However, this dangerous spell is going to have a much worse effect on the entire story of spiderman. As this will open a portal in the multiverse, And now Peter has to handle the villains of all the realms and timezone, especially those who had already lost to Spider-Man earlier.

In this part of the movie, we are going to see a lot of past villains of Spider-Man who also are going to make their debut in Marvel productions. The list of members includes Doc Ock( by Alfred Molina), Sandman, and Green Goblin(by Willem Dafoe) who is the supervillain from the original Spider-Man.

Along with the villains from Amazing Spider-Man, films such as Electro(by Jamie Foxx) and Lizard( by Rhys Ifan) are also going to be in the movie. And it is also believed that the MUC stars will also be returning such as Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau.

And as the time is almost here we can’t keep calm for this mega war between spider man and so many villains. And fans are all the way excited to see the most interesting concept of Marvel films yet.

green Goblin Is Declared as the Main Villain in Spider-man: No Way Home

Now, as we have already seen the new short trailer of the movie we can see how the fans are going crazy over the story. This trailer shows that Doctor Strange will be acting as a mentor for Peter and he will warn him about the risk in the spell saying that if the spell gets wrong at any point all the villains would be back in this world.

Earlier in the trailer, some shots of Sandman, Lizard, and Electro were shared. And now a new shot has been released showing the mask of Green Goblin all damages and smashed left in a road. Later on, we have seen Dr. Strange ask Peter not to do this however Peter replies that he has to try.

However, the mask of Green Goblin all smashed is similar to the one released for Spider-Man: No Way Home. And also per a video posted on the official youtube channel of Spider-Man showed a huge fight between Peter and the Green Goblin.

However, without the mask, it only suggests that Goblin and Norman Osborne might be turning into one personality. It is also believed that it won’t be like the original spiderman movie of 2002 and all these villains will be back with a lot of action.

The latest shot released showing the broken mask also shows that someone ran behind with the typical laugh of the Green Goblin. And as of now, we are all thinking that it is possible that Green Goblin is back in the universe of Marvel’s Peter.

And as we know Green Goblin has been given some new technologies by Dafoe, especially some more upregulation with the costumes in Spiderman: No Way Home. And as we have seen out of all other villains in Spider-Man who will be returning to the show, Defoe’s Green Goblin is the most favorite villain of fans of all time.

And we know with this new release of the shots fans will be all crazy and wondering what is actually in the story and what does that shot meant. And till then let’s wait for the movie to be released and stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about your favorite shows and movies.