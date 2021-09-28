When will Forza Horizon 6 release?

Challenging races, mind-blowing stunts, and competitive opponents; the Forza Horizon games have it all. Since the release of the game’s first extension in 2012, it has gained immense popularity. The game series currently has 4 parts with a fifth one currently in production. The release date for Forza Horizon 5 has been announced. It will premiere on November 5, 2021. With the fifth extension releasing just around the corner, fans are curious to know about the fate of their favorite game series. What lies in the future of the Forza Horizon series? Will it get the sixth extension? Or will Forza Horizon 5 be the end of the century’s sensational racing video game? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Forza Horizon 6.

Release Date

Forza Horizon 1 came out in 2012 with the second extension releasing two years later in 2014. Similarly, the third extension was released two years after the second one and the fourth one debuted two years after its predecessor in 2018. Forza Horizon 5 took slightly more time and will be releasing in 2021 instead of 2020. The reason for this is probably the pandemic and all the restrictions imposed due to lockdowns.

Unfortunately, the fate of Forza Horizon 6 is unknown as of yet. Since the producers are busy with the fifth part, they haven’t commented on the possibility of a sixth part. However, based on the game’s popularity and high demand, there is a pretty high chance that fans will get a sixth part.

By looking at the previous release date patterns and statistics, Forza Horizon 6 will come out in 2023; two years after its predecessor Forza Horizon 5.

Expectations for Forza Horizon 6

As of yet, we don’t really have any information regarding Forza Horizon 6. However, we do have some pretty expectations for it! The game will feature the same old basic Forza Horizon gameplay; winning racing competitions and increasing popularity. Obviously, some major new updates will be included to make the sixth part of the game series just as phenomenal as the previous parts.

Moreover, we have some pretty exciting fans for players regarding Forza Horizon 6! Some pretty trustworthy sources have revealed that Forza Horizon 6 could possibly be in production! If there is any truth to these rumors, the game developers will reveal information about the sixth part by the end of this year!