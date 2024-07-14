20+ Forgotten Scandals from the Golden Age of Hollywood

[td_smart_list_end]

Celebrities in the classical Hollywood period were famous for their distinct acting skills and for bringing perfection to every project. However, they were also famous for getting involved in certain scandals, which brought them into the limelight more often. Although these scandals have vanished with the passage of time, here are some of the scandals from the golden age of Hollywood that people have forgotten!!

Gloria Grahame

The professional career of Gloria Grahame came down due to her scattered personal life. The actress got married several times during her lifetime, first to Stanley Clements, divorced in 1948. Then, she got married to Nicholas Ray. She tied the knot for the second time just five hours after her divorce from her first husband. After five months, she gave birth to their son, Timothy, in November 1948. This timeline indicates that she and Nicholas Ray had an extramarital affair, and Grahame could have been pregnant at the time of her second marriage. After this, Gloria cheated on Nicholas with her stepson, but after getting divorced from Nicholas, she married Cy Howard. Finally, after separating from Cy Howard, she exchanged vows with her stepson in the 1960s, breaking her career into pieces.

Elizabeth Short

Elizabeth Short’s murder was one of the most scandalous events that took place during the old Hollywood. Her body was found divided into two pieces. The murder of Black Dahlia is considered the most gruesome because her body was mutilated badly. As of now, no one has been formally charged, but suspects have been found. Orson Welles, Leslie Short, and George Hodel were some of the suspects, but the case remains unresolved even though no one has been formally charged. It is still considered one of the most famous and gruesome murder mysteries in American history.

George Reeves

The death of George Reeves remains mysterious until today. The actor was found dead in his home by a gunshot. It was believed that the gunshot wound was inflicted by the actor himself, and he had died by taking his own life. However, some people thought that this wasn’t the case because George had an affair with Mannix’s wife in 1951. It was rumored that the gunshot might have been inflicted on him by someone who could be very close to Toni Mannix, possibly due to the affair. However, until today, this hasn’t been proven because there is no evidence.

Tallulah Bankhead

Tallulah Bankhead was a vibrant personality who was known for her relaxed attitude. During her time in Hollywood, she was one of those figures who used to be involved in every gossip. The actress used to talk openly about her addiction to drugs and alcohol. Also, she used to discuss her sexual desires openly in interviews, due to which she became a controversial figure. Further, she has also been in relationships with both men and women.

Ella Mae Evans

Spade Cooley’s professional life was broken into pieces when he was convicted for the death of his second wife. The musician was known to have a short-tempered, abusive, and suspicious attitude. Due to this, he suspected that his wife, Ella Mae Evans, was having an extra-marital affair. Spade used to torture her physically, and one day, she died owing to following a particularly brutal incident in 1961. Further, he was charged with his wife’s murder by the court.

Ingrid Bergman

The actress Ingrid Bergman and her lover, Roberto Rossellini, became scandalous figures when their affair became public news. The celebrity became pregnant with Roberto Rossellini’s child when she started an affair with him, but was also married to her first husband, Peter Lindstrom. Due to this indecent behavior, the celebrities were told by a US senator, Edwin C. “Big Ed” Johnson, to leave America and not step into the country. They were also called for canceling their respective licenses to work in Hollywood. Although any of his proposals didn’t pass. As he had no authority to expel or officially ban her from the country.

Joan Crawford Starred In Adult Movies

The actress who became known for her professional skills was found caught in a scandal of adult movies. It was alleged that she was a part of some adult movies before entering Hollywood. The allegations were made on the basis of the testimonies given by her former husbands and the information kept with the FBI. It was also alleged that Crawford wanted to become a star, so she appeared in those explicit movies.

Judy Garland

The multitalented celebrity’s contract with MGM Studio was the biggest controversy of that time. Judy was forced by the studio to rely on drugs and alcohol in order to handle her workload and not feel exhausted. She was also given sleeping pills by them to have a good sleep. The actress wanted to get married at an early age but was strongly discouraged by the Studio. Due to the contract she had an intense pressure and control MGM exerted over her life and career. Also, the Studio put her on a strict diet to maintain her weight.

Charlie Chaplin

The reputation of Charlie Chaplin was shredded to pieces when his divorce from his second wife was finalized. The celebrity got married to Lita Grey when she was just 16 years old. The couple tied the knot with each other after Lita got pregnant with Charlie’s child. However, after some years, the couple filed for divorce, in which it was revealed that Charlie Chaplin was an abuser who used to hit women. He was also claimed to be a womanizer who used to sleep with teenage girls.

Fatty Arbuckle

The fame of Fatty Arbuckle was torn apart when he became part of a controversy surrounding the death of Virginia Rappe. Fatty Arbuckle was popular as a popular comedian and silent film actor. But after the death of Rappe, he was famous for going to high-profile parties and getting drunk. The actor became part of a scandal when Virginia Rappe fell ill at a party held on 5th September 1921 in Arbuckle’s hotel room and died four days later, on 9th September 1921, from a ruptured bladder and secondary peritonitis. It was alleged that Arbuckle was responsible for her injuries, leading to three highly publicized trials, but he was acquitted of all charges because there was no conclusive proof.

Marilyn Monroe’s Affair With Kennedy Brothers

Though Marilyn Monroe had a great personality, her reputation as a woman was not so good in Hollywood. The actress had numerous affairs and divorces, but her alleged affairs with John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert F. Kennedy made her a controversial figure. The rumors of Marilyn’s affair with JFK were fueled when she gave a seductive performance at his 45th birthday celebration, which was held on 19th May 1962 at Madison Square Garden. However, in a 2012 interview her biographer, James Spada revealed that Marilyn’s death is a mystery and JFK passed her to his brother, Robert when he got tired of her. Spada also mentioned that it was clearly shown that Marilyn had sexual relations with the Kennedy brothers. Also, journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in his 1997 book, The Dark Side of Camelot, that Marilyn’s mental and emotional instability became a threat to JFK’s position.

Stealing Of Money By Jackie Coogan’s Parents

Jackie Coogan was amongst the most famous child actors of his time, and he used to make huge amounts of money. At that time, the money that he used to make was not reserved by the government, as the Coogan Act wasn’t passed until then. In 1938, he sued his mother and stepfather for squandering his money. They spent the money on fur coats, diamonds, other jewelry, and expensive cars. He just got $126,000 of the $250,000 remaining of his earnings after settling the legal expenses. Due to this, the 1939 passing of the California Child Actor’s Bill, often known as the “Coogan Law” or the “Coogan Act.” In this law, the employer of the child has to set aside 15% of the child’s earnings in a trust. He also has to specify the actor’s schooling, work hours, and time off.

Barry Williams And Florence Henderson’s Affair

The celebrities Barry Williams and Florence Henderson became a part of a controversy when rumors began that they were having a romantic affair. It was alleged that the couple became romantically involved while working on the project, The Brady Bunch, though they had an almost 20-year age gap. It was revealed that during the 2nd season of The Brady Bunch in 1970, the 16-year-old actor asked his on-screen mom for a date. But the 36-year-old actress has stated that she didn’t look upon it as a romantic date rather she looked upon it as a sweet gesture from the side of his on-screen son. Further, she revealed that she had no idea that Barry intended to date her. They simply went to a restaurant for dinner where Barry Williams was dropped by his brother because he was too young to drive.

Pola Negri’s Revelation At Rudolph Valentino’s Funeral

The actress from Poland started a controversy when the news of Rudolph Valentino’s death became public. At the Italian actor’s funeral, Pola Negri revealed that she was secretly engaged to him, and they were deciding to get married. Further, she also caught the attention after fainting at his funeral.

Death Of Paul Bern

The news of Paul Bern’s death became a scandal because he died just two months after he got married to Jean Harlow in July 1932. Paul Bern was found dead in his Bathroom with a gunshot in his head. The body of Paul was discovered by the household staff, who made the very first call to the MGM studio rather than calling the police. They also called Jean Harlow, informing her about Paul’s death. It was revealed in his autopsy that he passed away due to suicide. It was because Harlow showed everybody a note written by Paul Bern. In this note, he explained the reasons expressed deep regret, and mentioned a “frightful wrong” he had done. But after some time, it was revealed that a woman with whom Bern was having an affair took his life.

Errol Flynn’s Scandalous Trial

Errol Flynn was an actor who was famous for his varied and distinct roles in Hollywood. However, his professional life was broken into pieces when two teenage girls accused him of statutory rape in 1942. During this time, Flynn was at the peak of his career and was often invited to high-profile parties. At a party in September 1942, he met 17-year-old Betty Hansen, who Flynn offered him drinks. He then took her upstairs and seduced her. Betty’s sister lodged a complaint against Flynn with the District Attorney’s office. At that time, the DA recalled that a similar complaint had been filed against Flynn in 1941 by Peggy Satterlee, who was 15 years old. Errol Flynn’s trial took place in 1943 and caught everyone’s attention. Flynn was acquitted of all the charges because his lawyer questioned the sexual histories of both the girls.

Death Of Thelma Todd

The mysterious death of Thelma Todd is one of those events that shook everyone. The comedy actress was found dead on 16th December 1935 in the front seat of a convertible car that was parked in a garage in Pacific Palisades. At the time, it was stated that she died because of carbon monoxide poisoning, but her death was a mysterious event. There were several people who became the suspects, but the prime suspect was Roland West, her on-and-off boyfriend. The garage in which Thelma’s car was parked belonged to Roland West’s house. It was suspected that West deliberately locked Thelma out of their house because he was angry about her heavy drinking and affairs. There were rumors that he followed her to the garage and locked her in but was unaware that she would turn on the car to keep her warm all night and would die as a result. Other suspects were Thelma’s ex-husband Pat DiCicco, mobster Lucky Luciano, and Roland West’s ex-wife Jewel Carmen.

Joan Bennett’s Husband Shot Her Agent

The actress became controversial when she tied the knot with Walter Wanger, who declared bankruptcy in the early 1950s. At that time, Wanger was dependent on his wife to pay their bills. However, he thought that his wife was having an affair with her agent Jennings Lang because he was a very suspicious person who used to get jealous very easily. He hired a private detective to follow the two of them and bring him information. But one day, when he found his wife’s car in Jennings Lang’s agency’s parking lot, he got very furious. He reached there and had a violent argument with the two and ultimately shot Jennings Lang in his groin in December 1951. But Jennings Lang survived the gunshot, and Joan’s husband served a prison sentence of 4 months.

Mysterious Death Of Natalie Wood

Natalie Wood’s death sent people into a state of mourning because she was popular for her acting skills. The actress died tragically on 29th November 1981, after she fell from a boat on which she was traveling with her husband Robert Wagner, along with guest Christoper Walken and captain Dennis Davern. The body of Natalie Wood was found floating in the water and was ruled accidental in 1981. The 2008 memoir of Robert Wagner revealed that Natalie was trying to tie the dinghy that was banging the boat and fell into the water. However, in Dennis Davern’s 2009 book, he alleged that Wagner pushed her into the water after having an argument, and he kept this information a secret because Wagner intimidated him. The case of Natalie’s death was opened in 2011, and her cause of death was changed to drowning and other undetermined factors.

Legal Problems Of Clara Bow

Clara Bow was a popular actress who was very famous in the classical Hollywood era. However, she came into the spotlight after being involved in several legal cases, which made her a scandalous personality. The actress filed a case in court against her secretary, Daisy De Voe, who was fired by her. It was revealed that Daisy stole Clara’s diamond jewelry, a sapphire ring, and all of Clara’s insurance papers. Also, she took cashier’s checks worth $20,000 and canceled checks along with paid and unpaid bills. It was revealed that Daisy had withdrawn approximately $16,000 from Bow’s accounts. The District Attorney quickly indicted Daisy De Voe on 35 counts of grand theft. The trial of the case began in January 1931 and proved to be excruciating for the actress. All the things stolen by Daisy were brought into evidence and showed that Clara used to make payments for whiskey, which was illegal at the time.

Frances Farmer’s Forced Admission In Hospital

Though Frances Farmer was a high-profile actress, she also came into the spotlight due to her personal life. The actress was arrested in October 1942 for driving in a drunken state with her car’s headlights on during wartime blackout. Frances was fined $500, which she could not pay until 1943. After this, Frances was found by the police in a naked and drunken state and accepted that she had been drinking anything that came into her hand. Due to this, her sister-in-law thought that admitting her to a mental hospital would be more apt rather than keeping her imprisoned. Therefore, she was transferred to Kimball Sanitarium in California, followed by further institutionalization at Western State Hospital, and was diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Loretta Young’s Adoption Of Her Own Child

Loretta Young was a very famous actress who became everyone’s sweetheart with her distinct film roles. However, her personal life made her a controversial figure when she admitted that her adopted daughter, Judy Lewis, was her and Clark Gable’s biological daughter. Following the filming of the 1935 film Call of the Wild, the actress found out that she was pregnant with Clark’s child. The actress disappeared from Hollywood after this and gave birth to her daughter in secret because having a child without marriage or abortion was considered a mortal sin. However, she gave up her child for adoption and re-adopted her again so that people think that she has actually adopted a child. But this news did not stay hidden, and when it became public knowledge.

Lana Turner’s Relationship With Johnny Stompanato

The beautiful Lana Turner was very popular in Hollywood during her professional life. However, the actress’s personal life, which involves her relationship with Johnny Stompanato, made her more famous. It was revealed that Johnny had connections to a mafia group, which made Lana a scandalous figure. However, one day in 1958, Lana returned to Hotel Bel-Air and saw Stompanato sitting on a chair in a dark room. She switched on the light, and her boyfriend started slapping and punching her. Several times, Johnny Stompanato used to abuse her physically and mentally and also used to give her drugs. But one day, after the couple’s affair ended in 1958, Johnny entered Lana’s house and threatened to kill her, and this is when Lana’s daughter Cheryl came in. She took a huge knife and killed Stompanato.

Jerry Lee Lewis’s Marriage To 13-Year-Old Cousin

The famous musician is considered an all-time great in the industry. However, his personal life was much of a scandal because he got married several times. The most controversial wedding of his life was to her 13-year-old cousin Myra Brown, who became Jerry’s third wife. Jerry Lewis got married to Myra on 12th December 1957, just before his divorce from her second wife was finalized. The event turned into a scandal because radios stopped playing his songs, and his friends abandoned him. It was also revealed that the girl was not 13 but actually 15 years old at the time of her marriage.

Joan Crawford’s Daughter’s Shocking Revelations

Joan Crawford always stayed in the limelight because of her personal life during the old days of Hollywood. The actress was accused by her daughter, Christina, of abusing her mentally and physically. Christina revealed this shocking news in her memoir, Mommie Dearest, that her mother was an alcoholic and abuser. Christina revealed that she and her brother’s name were changed when Joan Crawford’s third marriage fell apart. She used to wake her children up in the middle of the night to clean up the mess. Also, she was starved by Joan once when she refused to eat an uncooked steak.

The Death Of Peg Entwistle

The actress with beautiful eyes was not a famous personality, but her death made her posthumously famous because of her tragic death. As she did not get a chance to make a name for herself. Peg Entwistle jumped off the H in Hollywood sign on 16th September 1932. The actress came to Hollywood in order to achieve stardom, but she was only cast in one movie, Thirteen Women. Also, much of her movie performance was cut and received poor reviews. This is why the experts say disappointment with her career and personal struggles likely contributed to her suicide. However, the exact reason behind her tragic loss is still unknown. That’s why the death of Peg Entwistle is considered one of the most scandalous events in history.

Elizabeth Taylor’s Affair With Eddie Fischer

Elizabeth Taylor was popular due to her personal life in the entertainment industry, and she and Debbie Reynolds were close friends, but their friendship dynamics changed owing to the affair. After her husband, Mike Todd, died in a plane accident in 1958, the actress got married to Eddie Fischer in 1959, just weeks after his divorce from Debbie Reynolds was finalized. Debbie Reynolds’s son, Todd Fisher, revealed that when Eddie Fisher left his mother for Taylor, people were mad about it and said that his father left a good girl for a bad girl.

Sandra Dee’s Struggle With Multiple Issues

Sandra Dee was one of those actresses who was pressurized by her signing studio to stay in shape. Due to this, she used to take pills and eat very less which affected her overall health. The actress got into depression, suffered from alcohol addiction, and also developed an eating disorder. Further, she also struggled with Anorexia due to which she stayed in a Los Angeles hospital for three weeks, after she fainted in her West Hollywood apartment. Her close friends described her as a heavy drinker and smoker who was on the verge of suicide. Further, the actress’s marriage to co-star Bobby Darin ended in 1967, though she stayed close to him until his death in 1973. Also, she was boycotted from the television industry due to the changing nature of the industry and personal struggles. However, she died at the age of 62 due to complications from a kidney disease.

The Death Of Thomas Ince

The scandalous death of Thomas Ince was one of the most significant events that happened during that time. The popular motion-picture producer and director in the 1910s went on to attend a party that was hosted by William Randolph Hearst on his yacht in November 1924. After a day of some food and drinks, Thomas complained that he was having severe stomach pain. Due to this, he was immediately taken to the shore and died the next day. Some people thought that his death had some foul play and it was a murder. But the San Diego attorney, Chester C. Kempley said that Ince died of heart failure and acute indigestion.

Restriction On The Entry Of Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin was a great star who was widely known for his exceptional talent. However, in 1952 he was denied entry into America when he went to England to promote his film, Limelight along with his wife Oona and their four children. This decision was made when he was already en route to the USA. He stated that he would be away for just six months but did not know that it was the beginning of his exile from the United States. On 19th September 1952, the US Attorney General announced that they were launching an inquiry against him and that a hearing would be held whenever he sought to re-enter the USA. However, Charlie Chaplin held a press conference on 23rd September 1952, stating that he was not a Communist and wanted humanity. Therefore, he returned to America in 1972 to receive an honorary Academy Award, just five years before his death.

Ava Gardner Was Forced To Terminate Pregnancy

Back in the old days, celebrities in Hollywood were governed by the contracts of film studios, and one condition they lay down in the contract was to abort their babies. Ava Gardner is one of those celebrities who was coerced by MGM Studios to terminate her pregnancy because they thought having babies for an actress would lead to her destroying her career.

J. Edgar Hoover Kept Confidential Information In His Office

The scandal involving FBI agent J. Edgar Hoover was among the most controversial. It was revealed after his death, that the senior officer of the department used to keep information about celebrities and private files that included 17000 pages locked in his office. Several files were destroyed after his demise, but the ones that were left included a copy of Kompromat on politicians and private information about figures like Richard Nixon. It was stated that Hoover kept these files in order to protect the sensitive information from getting leaked, but the phrase, Official and Confidential Files written on top of these clearly suggested that they were used for blackmailing.

Inappropriate Behavior Of Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock was among the most popular directors in the classical era of Hollywood. Though he was popular in his professional life, he also came into the spotlight because of his indecent behavior. It was revealed that he used to ask for sexual favors from the actresses and was a sexual predator. Tippi Hedren revealed in one of her interviews that Alfred Hitchcock sexually assaulted her while they were working on the films The Birds and Marnie. She revealed that he told other cast members not to talk to her or touch her. Tippi revealed that one day, he threw himself upon her and tried to kiss her. However, when she denied him of the sexual advances, he punished her by making her do a film scene with live birds.

Jack Ryan Was A Womanizer

Though Jack Ryan was popular in the entertainment industry for marrying Zsa Zsa Gabor, he also came into the limelight for his indecent behavior. It was revealed at the time of his death, that he was a pervert who used to keep wild gatherings at his mansion which was located in Los Angeles in the suburb of Be-Air. Also, he used to surround himself with busty and young prostitutes because they would look like Barbie. It was claimed that Jack Ryan tried to keep his private life a secret for a long time because it would tarnish his squeaky-clean reputation.

Roman Polanski Was Found Guilty

The biggest scandal in Hollywood was the one involving Roman Polanski. The director was accused of rapping a minor girl in 1977 and was found guilty. Roman Polanski conducted a photo shoot with a 13-year-old girl at Jack Nicholson’s house and gave her champagne and sedatives. During the shoot, he forced the girl to have intercourse with him, though she repeatedly told him not to do so. On 24th March 1977, the jury indicted him of six felony charges, to which Polanski pleaded guilty. On 1st February 1978, Polanski fled from America after learning that he was going to be imprisoned. Further, in 2008, Polanski filed for dismissal of charges, which was supported by the victim, but the Judge stated that he needed to appear in court because, at this time, he was in Switzerland. In September 2009, Extradition proceedings also started against Polanski. The Film Academy announced in May 2018 that they had expelled Roman Polanski because of his conviction.

Woody Allen’s Scandalous Behaviour

Woody Allen was accused of sexually abusing her adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, who was a minor at the time. The accusations were made by Mia Farrow in 1992 when she was married to Woody. The court registered the case, and the jury ruled that Woody Allen behaved badly toward his daughter. After this, Dylan Farrow came in front and spoke independently about all the allegations. In an open letter, Dylan Farrow revealed that Woody Allen would sexually assault her when she used to lie on her stomach and play with her brother’s train. She revealed that he abused her for years, and all this was hidden from her mother. In her letter, she also stated that she suffered from eating disorders and trauma. However, Dr. John Leventhal who investigated the case stated Woody and his colleagues have said the opposite because they felt that she might be influenced by her mother.

Ronald Reagan Was A Sexual Predator

During his time in Hollywood, Ronald Reagan was accused of having inappropriate behavior towards women. He was accused in Hollywood of being a sexual predator. One actress who accused him was Selene Walters, whose claims were revealed in Kitty Kelley’s 1991 book Nancy Reagan: The Unauthorised Biography. She stated that it was a battle of the couch because she didn’t want Ronald to make love with him. The author asked Selene if it was date rape or not, to which she replied in the negative because Selene Walters didn’t date him.

Clark Gable Raped Loretta Young

One of the most heartbreaking scandals that took place during the old days of Hollywood was the one involving Clark Gable. The actor was accused by the actress of date raping her when they were filming Call of the Wild together in 1935. At that time, Loretta Young was only 23 years old and got pregnant. Loretta Young stated that she was able to keep her pregnancy a secret and also birthed her daughter in private. The actress also gave up her daughter for adoption and adopted her again because, at that time, unmarried women having kids was not considered good.

Christian Slater Was Apprehended By Police Many Times

Though actors in Hollywood get involved in matters where they get punished by the police, Christian Slater is one of those who has been arrested countless times. The actor has been arrested for sexually harassing a woman, while she walking on a street. Sgt. Mary Doherty of New York Police revealed at the time, that Christian grabbed a woman’s back and was intoxicated at the time. The actor was accused of third-degree sexual abuse. Also, in 1997, Christian was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and was charged with four counts, including three counts of assault and one count of battery. The actor was sentenced to three months of prison but served only 59 days.

Judith Barsi Was Killed By Her Father

The death of child actor Judith Barsi was one of the most heartbreaking events. Though she had a successful professional life, her home life was terrible. Before the premiere of her film in 1988, the child actor was killed by her father, Jozsef Barsi, when she was only ten years old. The father of the child also killed himself and her mother, Maria Virovacz. It was revealed that Jozsef Barsi was an abuser and heavy drinker who had a bad temper. In December 1986, the mother of Judith filed a complaint against him, but the police found no visible injuries. A neighbor also revealed that Judith’s father told them 500 times that he would kill his wife and her daughter.

Mark Wahlberg Was Accused Of Racist Hate Crimes

Mark Wahlberg is a very famous actor, but it has been reported that he was accused of multiple crimes related to race during his young age. The history of Mark’s racist attacks surfaced on the internet when he uploaded a post in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It has been revealed that when he was a teenager in 1986, he and his three friends were accused of chasing three black children and pelting stones at them. Then, he also harassed some Black children at a beach by abusing them racially and throwing stones at them. In 1988, Mark Wahlberg attacked two Vietnamese men (Thanh Lam and, Hoa Trinh) when he was high on drugs, he knocked down Thanh Lam with a 5-foot-long wooden stick. Then, later punched Hoa Trinh in the eye. For the first attack, he was charged with violating civil rights along with his friends, but the case was settled. For the second attack, he was charged with an attempt to murder and was sentenced to 2 years in prison. However, the actor served only 45 days imprisonment.

Victor Salva Was Convicted For A Crime

The writer of multiple films, Victor Salva, was convicted of molesting a minor child of 12 years in 1988. It was revealed that the minor child, Nathan Forrest Winters, was a child star who was working with the director for his film Clownhouse. The director was convicted of child molestation along with videographing the whole act and keeping the tapes with him. The director was sentenced to 3 years in prison but only served 15 months. Recently, Nathan Forrest Winters has stated that Victor Salva used to groom the child stars and their parents and used to win their trust in order to commit the crime.

Matthew Broderick Was Charged For Killing Two Women

The car crash involving Matthew Broderick as the accused was one of the most fatal ones. In 1987, Broderick was driving with his girlfriend, Jennifer Grey in the wrong lane, which led to a head-on collision with another car of Margaret Doherty 63, and Anna Gallagher 28. Though he was not charged, he was worried about the victims who lost their lives. The actor was forgiven by Margeret’s son Martin Doherty, who stated in 2002 that he did not kill his mother and sister deliberately.

Sarah Jones Killed By A Train On The Set

A camera assistant, Sarah Jones was killed on the set of the movie, Midnight Rider on 20th February 2014 when a train struck her with a set piece directly. At the time of the accident, the crew was filming a sequence on the Wayne County, Georgia railway tracks. Though it was stated that no train was arriving at the time, the crew was shocked by seeing an oncoming train. The crew was not able to remove the bed placed on the track, which collided with the train and struck Jones directly. There were no medical professionals present on the film set. Further, Randall Miller, the director of the film, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 2 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Don Johnson Had An Affair With A 15-Year-Old Girl

In 1972, Don Johnson came into the public limelight when it was revealed that he was having an affair with Melanie Griffith. Melanie was only 14 years old at that time, which was a controversial revelation as Don was 22 years old. The couple met each other on the set of the film The Harrad Experiment in 1972. The couple fell in love with each other, though Don Johnson was eight years older than Melanie. In 1976, the couple moved in together when Melanie was 15 and got engaged on her 18th birthday. Also, the couple tied the knot in the same year. However, the marriage did not last long, and the couple divorced after six months. Again, in 1989, Don and Melanie tied the knot for a second time and welcomed daughter Dakota Johnson into the world. However, in March 1994, the couple filed for a divorce for the second time.

Jerry Seinfeld was a popular actor in the entertainment industry, but he was also involved in certain scandals. He was involved romantically with a girl in the year 1993 who was in high school. It was revealed that the actor got into a love affair with a 17-year-old girl named Shoshanna Lonstein, who was 21 years younger than him. The couple met each other in Central Park in 1993 when Jerry was 38 years old. In a 1994 interview, Jerry Seinfeld revealed that his affair was serious and proper. However, the couple only dated for four years and ended their relationship in 1997.

Forced Marriage Of Jean Harlow

The personal life of Jean Harlow was very complicated, just like her career. The actress was famous in Hollywood for her multiple marriages, but one of her marriages, which became controversial, was with Harold Rosson. It was a strategic move by MGM to manage her public image. After her second husband was killed, she fell for a boxer, Max Baer, whose divorce from his wife was not finalized, which also led to a negative public perception of Harlow. Jean Harlow’s image was portrayed negatively when her second husband, Paul Bern, was found dead at home. Though his death was ruled out as suicide due to impotence issues, there are other theories that say Paul’s former lover killed him; Jean’s negative image became a threat to her contracting studio, MGM. Further, when Jean’s affair with Max became known to the studio, they feared more negative comments and decided to get her married to Harold Rosson only for public purposes. This marriage was the studio’s strategic move to deflect negative publicity rather than a scandalous event. After a few months, the marriage ended in a quiet divorce.

Patricia Douglas Was Brutally Raped

Patricia Douglas’s life became a scandal when the news of her rape came to the public. The actress was called to a convention party in May 1937 held for MGM’s sales executives. Legitimate casting calls were also made to 120 female dancers from a well-known legitimate casting director. All the women were tricked and asked to report in Western dress and sent to a remote location where they were trapped for services. All the men in the party got heavily drunk and thought that all these women were present to fulfill their sexual needs. One such woman was Patricia Douglas, who was raped by David Ross, who continuously followed her throughout the party. She was dragged to his car and was also forced to drink alcohol. In the future, she also filed a legal case, but her suit was dismissed by the court. Owing to MGM’s powerful influence and intimidation tactics played a crucial role in dismissing Patricia Douglas’s lawsuit.

George Raft Was A Real-Life Gangster

As we all know, George Raft was famous in the old days of Hollywood for playing the roles of bold and tough men. However, this was not the case only on the screen because the actor was connected to mobsters and goons. George Raft grew up in the poor area of Hell’s Kitchen in New York City. Also, the actor was friend of Benjamin Bugsy Siegel, an American mobster. Due to his connections to mobsters, the actor also testified in 1944 on behalf of Benjamin when charged for a bookmaking operation.

Death Of Roman Polanski’s Second Wife

Roman Polanski was famous for his movies, he was portrayed as a scandalous figure due to the charges of rape against him, but his second wife’s death made him more famous. The director’s second wife, Sharon Tate was killed on 9th August 1969, when she was eight and a half months pregnant with the couple’s child. Along with her, four friends, including Abigail Folger, Steven Parent, Jay Sebring, and Wojciech Frykowski, were also killed. All of them were murdered by the followers of cult leader Charles Manson. Sharon Tate and her friends were stabbed multiple times, and their blood was used by the killers to write on the walls. At the time of her death, Roman Polanski was in London.