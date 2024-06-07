Fit To Fat: List Of Celebrities Who Became Fat

We often admire Hollywood celebrities for their perfect figures and toned abs, but achieving those sculpted bodies takes a lot of hard work. Many popular celebrities undergo significant weight loss to look their best for the camera. However, sometimes, they decide to let go of these strict rules and embrace their natural selves. Want to know who these inspiring celebrities are and what led them to embrace their bodies? Here’s a list of celebrities who have gone fit to fat and have encouraged others to embrace self-confidence!!

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, is a widely recognized American actor and producer who is most commonly known for his role of Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor has also gained notoriety as a leading action hero for starring in multiple franchises such as The Chronicles of Riddick and XXX. Further, in addition to being an actor, he is also a film producer who has founded the production company One Race Films. Though the Boiler Room actor is always known for being a fitness freak, recent pictures of him going overweight while on vacation have become viral. Fans have also noticed that the actor looks much more swollen than before in his recent films. In the leaked photos, it looks like the actor has gained 10 to 20 pounds.

Demi Lovato

Another celebrity who became a media sensation after gaining a lot of weight is Demi Lovato. The American singer, songwriter, and actress became popular after appearing in the television film Camp Rock as Mitchie Torres. Further, she also became well-known when she released her pop-rock debut album, Don’t Forget in the year 2010. Though she had a fair share in her professional achievements, she had a shot at weight gain, too. The singer has revealed that during her depression phase, her eating habits got over the board. It was also revealed that she developed an eating disorder when she was young.

Rihanna

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who is widely known by her stage name, Rihanna, is a very popular singer, businesswoman, and actress. She was also labeled as the most prominent recording artist of the 21st century. She is widely acclaimed for blending pop, dance, and R&B influences in her music albums. Her albums have reached sales of over 250 million records worldwide. The singer is also a renowned businesswoman who is now best known for her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty. However, recently, she has gained a noticeable amount of weight, which she is not afraid to show off. During the launch of her brand, she mentioned that she is happy to experience being of all sizes and knows how difficult it is for a woman to find her actual size.

Slash

Another celebrity who made headlines after gaining some weight is the British-American musician Slash whose real name is Saul Hudson. The musician also served as the main guitarist of the rock band Guns N’ Roses and achieved major success through it. He is also considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time in Hollywood. The popular musician has recently been trolled for his changed appearance and fans think he might have gained weight and this is because his abs look like he is expecting a child, being a clear example of getting fit to fat.

Selena Gomez

The American singer and actress, who began her professional career as a child actress has also been in the spotlight for her weight gain. The singer has recently revealed that this is due to her lupus medications which are having serious effects on her overall body. The medicines for the disease lead to people gaining weight and vice versa. The actress and singer recently revealed her weight gain struggles in a short clip that has been shared on Twitter widely and addresses the comments that have been made about her body.

Matt Damon

The American celebrity who gained weight for a role is Matt Damon, whose real name is Matthew Paige Damon. In addition to acting, he is also a film producer and screenwriter and was named the Forbes’ most bankable star in the year 2007. The actor became the center of attraction when he gained 30 pounds for his role in the Warner Bros. original movie The Informant. During a talk, he revealed that he used to eat anything and everything in order to gain such weight in a short span of time.