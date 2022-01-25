Far Cry 7 Release Date: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox

A Far Cry 7 launch date is now almost certainly on the way. It’s a significant seller and one of Ubisoft’s main properties. However, because it is not a yearly series, forecasting when the next one will be released is more difficult. Nonetheless, here’s when we believe the next Far Cry game will be released, as well as the platforms it will be available on.

Far Cry 7 does not yet have an official release date. Far Cry 6 was just launched a few months ago, so we can presume that development on the next game is still in its early stages. If the series’ development trend holds, we’ll likely see a Far Cry 6 spin-off game in 2022 or 2023, followed by Far Cry 7 in 2024-2025.

However, Ubisoft has announced that it intends to make more free-to-play titles based on its greatest brands, so Far Cry 7 may not be the single-player experience we’re accustomed to. Instead, it may be a battle royale, an arena shooter, or anything else that is popular at the moment.

At this point, the Far Cry series is fairly artistically bankrupt. As a result, Ubisoft could simply label any game Far Cry 7. The sole element that connects the series is that players take on the role of a valiant underdog pitted against a comical villain in a sandbox open-world. Perhaps next time, gamers can have a shark riding on top of an RC vehicle as a friend.

What Platforms Will It Release On?

Those seeking another Far Cry fix will have to wait a little longer. If Far Cry 7 is released around 2024-2025, it will most likely be a current-gen only game. Furthermore, the eventual spin-off game that will come before that may be a cross-platform title. That is probable to result if console supply concerns remain.

About Far Cry 6

According to an Axios source, Ubisoft has been looking into a more online-oriented strategy for a new installment in the lengthy series. Last year, it was revealed that Ubisoft may have inserted a teaser in Far Cry 6 indicating the possibility of a multiplayer game centered in the Far Cry world.

In addition, Bloomberg researcher Jason Schreier speculated in June that Ubisoft may be planning to take the Far Cry brand in a different direction with Far Cry 7.

“If I recall properly, they’re planning to go in a dramatically new path for Far Cry after that, after [Far Cry] 6,” he remarked on the Triple Click podcast. Far Cry 6, the most recent chapter in the series, was published a few months ago for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.

Although there is no player vs player multiplayer in the game, the tale may be played cooperatively. On review site Metacritic, it currently has ratings of 75 (PS5), 76 (PC), and 80 (Xbox Series X/S). Some of the game’s tougher reviews, such as VGC’s 2/5 rating, criticize it for adhering too closely to a known and proven concept.

