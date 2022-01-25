Dino Crisis Remake Release Date: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox

Fans have been waiting for a release date for the Dino Crisis sequel for years. Sadly, unlike Resident Evil, Capcom’s dinosaur-themed survival horror brand has been inactive for over two decades. So, will the classic Dino Crisis be remade any time soon? We’ll have a glance at the options below.

There is currently no announced release date for the Dino Crisis remake. A remake of the classic or an extension of the franchise would be a good move for Capcom, given the success of prior remakes of its titles. However, other than a few statements about being interested in the notion, Capcom has not committed to continuing to support the franchise.

So, even if it is in the works, we won’t see it for quite some time. As a result, it’ll most likely be a current-gen unique.

Dino Crisis 3 was critically panned and with good cause. It largely abandoned earlier games in the franchise in favor of a plot set onboard a spacecraft in the 26th century. The game was originally planned to be set in a modern metropolis, but the September 2001 terrorist attack on New York City took place during production.

Many games in development were reworked, scrapped, or severely altered as a result of the tragedy. Dino Crisis 3 was one of the former since the developers didn’t want dinosaurs rampaging through a metropolis and destroying buildings.

Dino Crisis 3’s dismal reaction appears to have been enough to put the series on hold. Capcom has since recognized the character of Regina, who appeared in the first two games. She’s made a few appearances in other games, although the Dino Crisis series is currently inactive.

Probably one of the reasons for this might be the difficulty of recreating the old game with contemporary technologies. It would be much more difficult to create a dinosaur with contemporary visuals and animations than it was in 1999. Making them appear convincing and frightening, creating AI, and ensuring that their exchanges with the user are tough yet fair.

The Gameplay

Resident Evil titles enjoyed a rebirth in the ninth console generation. Resident Evil 7 pushed the brand on an intriguing new path, while the remakes reintroduced players to some of their favorite Resident Evil classics. Although Resident Evil remains one of Capcom’s most popular IPs, it isn’t the only scary title that fans want to see thrive on next-generation devices. Many gamers would welcome a victorious return of Dino Crisis to home platforms.

Dino Crisis blends the renowned survival horror gameplay of Resident Evil with the disturbing atmosphere of Jurassic Park. After an intelligence officer goes missing, players must find their way through a remote research center located among the jungles of Ibis Island.

After attempting a rescue mission, a crew of fully skilled special agents discovers that nothing is as it appears. Prehistoric dinosaurs have taken over the island who want nothing else than to munch on human flesh.

The gameplay in Dino Crisis has aged like good wine, but the controls are stuck in the late 1990s. While some die-hard players prefer the old-school tank control scheme, many others find it clumsy and unappealing.

Many of the game’s control flaws might be addressed with a next-generation remake, making it more accessible to general audiences. It may even feature a vintage tank control option for those who want to recreate the original sensation.

Dino Crisis, like other PS1 games, isn’t the most visually appealing game. The game’s realism might be hampered by the polygonal visuals and basic character designs. Updated visuals have the potential to take Dino Crisis to areas previously unimaginable.

The deep forest might be digitally improved and extended upon, bringing the dreadful mood to unimaginable greater levels.

Horror games involving vicious dinosaurs are uncommon in video games. Reviving Dino Crisis might provide gamers with a one-of-a-kind terror encounter that few games can match, satisfying both longstanding fans and newcomers.

It’s been 17 years since the previous Dino Crisis game was released, and it was one of the worst games of the early 2000s. A remake might bring the franchise back on track, possibly leading to further remakes or a new sequel.

The Bottom Line

With the strength of remakes and horror games, there has never been a better moment for Capcom to resuscitate the Dino Crisis franchise. On the original PlayStation, the initial game came to define survival horror and established the framework for many of the titles horror fans love today.

With reports of Capcom having an interest in the series circulating on the internet, a Dino Crisis remake may not be entirely out of the question.