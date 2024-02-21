Fantastic Four Cast Announced by Marvel

Marvel has finally announced the official members of the Fantastic Four cast! Prominent A-list actors are confirmed to join the roster for the already successful franchise. By securing these big names, Marvel has ensured the upcoming project fares well. We have talked more about the actors and their respective characters below. So, keep reading!

Who are the Fantastic Four cast members?

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are officially part of the core cast! Of course, there will be more characters, but for now, this is all that Marvel has revealed. Any guesses about who’s going to play the villain?

Along with the casting announcement, we also received news about the changes in release date. Reportedly, The Fantastic Four will now debut on July 25, 2025.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/unLVxPsjSW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 14, 2024

Despite these details, there’s no word about the official plot synopsis of Fantastic Four. However, this is not unusual for Marvel projects. This kind of detail is usually revealed nearer to the premiere. But the silver lining is that we already know which characters the aforementioned actors are set to play.

Pedro Pascal Will Play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic

Finally, this rumour has turned into a reality. Marvel was considering many other famous actors as well. However, they went along with Pascal for Mr. Fantastic.

Vanessa Kirby Will Play Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman

Kirby teased back in July 2023 that she’d love to portray Sue Storm. Fast forward to 2024; it is finally out in the open!

Will Vanessa Kirby be in #Fantastic4? “It would be an honor to play Sue Storm. She’s amazing.” https://t.co/agnljwQbKc pic.twitter.com/KaXlDrpAyN — Variety (@Variety) July 11, 2023

Joseph Quinn Will Play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch

The role previously played by Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan is now in Quinn’s hands!

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Will Play Ben Grimm/The Thing

The Emmy-winner Moss-Bachrach is returning for another Marvel project! If you’re unfamiliar with his past project, you must remember him from the hit series ‘The Bear.’

There’s nothing substantial to add as far as their character details are concerned.

That was everything you needed to know about Fantastic Four cast members. We’ll update this site if there is any new information. So, stay tuned!