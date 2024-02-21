Search

Fantastic Four Cast Announced by Marvel

Entertainment
By Umama Siddiqui
Fantastic Four Cast
Fantastic Four Cast

Marvel has finally announced the official members of the Fantastic Four cast! Prominent A-list actors are confirmed to join the roster for the already successful franchise. By securing these big names, Marvel has ensured the upcoming project fares well. We have talked more about the actors and their respective characters below. So, keep reading!

Quick Links

Who are the Fantastic Four cast members?

Fantastic Four Cast
Fantastic Four Cast

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are officially part of the core cast! Of course, there will be more characters, but for now, this is all that Marvel has revealed. Any guesses about who’s going to play the villain?

Along with the casting announcement, we also received news about the changes in release date. Reportedly, The Fantastic Four will now debut on July 25, 2025.

Despite these details, there’s no word about the official plot synopsis of Fantastic Four. However, this is not unusual for Marvel projects. This kind of detail is usually revealed nearer to the premiere. But the silver lining is that we already know which characters the aforementioned actors are set to play.

Pedro Pascal Will Play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic

Finally, this rumour has turned into a reality. Marvel was considering many other famous actors as well. However, they went along with Pascal for Mr. Fantastic.

Vanessa Kirby Will Play Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman

Kirby teased back in July 2023 that she’d love to portray Sue Storm. Fast forward to 2024; it is finally out in the open!

Joseph Quinn Will Play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch

The role previously played by Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan is now in Quinn’s hands!

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Will Play Ben Grimm/The Thing

The Emmy-winner Moss-Bachrach is returning for another Marvel project! If you’re unfamiliar with his past project, you must remember him from the hit series ‘The Bear.’

There’s nothing substantial to add as far as their character details are concerned.

That was everything you needed to know about Fantastic Four cast members. We’ll update this site if there is any new information. So, stay tuned!

Share

Umama Siddiqui
Umama Siddiqui
Umama Siddiqui is a part-time content writer with a particular interest in cinema, which is evident in her work. Her genuine enthusiasm for film is consistently seen in her writing through inventive and unique approaches.
Related
Entertainment

Young Royals Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Trailer

The third and final season of Young Royals is...
Read more
Entertainment

Moana 2 is Coming This Fall!

In Moana 2, our favorite duo, Moana and Maui,...
Read more
Entertainment

Dune Part 2 Release Date Confirmed for March 2024

Dune Part 2 will make its theatrical debut earlier...
Read more
Entertainment

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 Release Date Announced: He’s Back Again

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 is finally coming to...
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix Unveils the Launch Date for ‘Alexander: The Making of a God’ Documentary

Netflix is back with another historical documentary showcasing the...
Read more
Celebrity

20 Legendary Stars Who Battled Cancer and Passed Away

When a well-known celebrity is lost from the world...
Games

Super Mario Odyssey 2 Release Date Speculation, Trailer and More Updates

Super Mario Odyssey 2 is set to be released...

© 2023 Open Sky News. All Rights Reserved. A brand of Fast Rank Media LLC