20+ Famous People & Celebrities Born on July 4th

Beyond national celebrations, both past and present, including Calvin Coolidge this list honors those who make July 4th extra special, highlighting famous individuals born on this day of independence and festivity. From Hollywood stars like Alyssa Miller to influential musicians such as Bill Withers, explore which celebrities add their own shine to the Fourth of July!

Gina Lollobrigida

Gina Lollobrigida was born in Subiaco, Italy, on July 4, 1927. She passed away in Rome on January 16, 2023, and was renowned as an Italian actress and accomplished photographer. Her magnetic appeal and natural sensuality gave her to global fame during the 1950s and ’60s. Raised in Rome after her family relocated during World War II, Lollobrigida initially pursued painting and sculpture, later gaining notice as a model under the name Diana Loris. She transitioned to film, debuting in 1946’s “Return of the Black Eagle,” and swiftly rose to prominence with leading roles in European cinema.

Mike Sorrentino

Michael Paul Sorrentino, known as The Situation, is an American television personality born on July 4, 1982. He gained fame on MTV’s reality series Jersey Shore, appearing in all six seasons from 2009 to 2012. He later returned to the franchise with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, continuing his television career. Originally from Staten Island, New York, Sorrentino was raised in Manalapan, New Jersey, where he graduated from Manalapan High School in 1999. He pursued higher education at Brookdale Community College, Kean University, and Monmouth University.

Geraldo Rivera

Geraldo Rivera, born on July 4, 1943, in New York City, is an American investigative journalist, talk show host, conservative commentator, and television personality recognized for his sensationalist reporting style. Rivera, of Puerto Rican and Russian Jewish descent, earned his bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and later a juris doctorate from Brooklyn Law School. He began his career as an attorney for Puerto Rican activists before transitioning to journalism, initially at WABC-TV in New York. Rivera gained acclaim for his Peabody Award-winning investigation into abuses at Willowbrook State School. His career spanned various roles, including hosting controversial talk shows like “Geraldo” and reporting for major networks like CNBC, NBC, and Fox News.

Eva Marie Saint

Eva Marie Saint, born on 4th July 1924 is an esteemed American actress whose career spans seven decades, encompassing film, Broadway, and television. She achieved acclaim with an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in On the Waterfront, directed by Elia Kazan. Saint further solidified her status with a memorable performance in Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest. Her versatility earned her Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for A Hatful of Rain and an Emmy Award for People Like Us. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Saint’s early education was at Bethlehem Central High School in Delmar, New York, and she honed her acting skills at Bowling Green State University.

Becki Newton

Becki Newton, born July 4, 1978, is an American actress celebrated for her roles as Amanda Tanen on Ugly Betty and Quinn on How I Met Your Mother. Raised in Guilford, Connecticut, Newton studied at the University of Pennsylvania, earning a B.A. in European History. She began her career in New York City with television commercials before landing her breakthrough role as Amanda Tanen, which she portrayed from 2006 to 2010. Newton’s career also includes notable performances in Love Bites and The Goodwin Games. Married to actor Chris Diamantopoulos, Newton balances her acting career with family life, welcoming a son in 2010.

Domingo Ortiz

Domingo Ortiz was born on 4th July 1952 to Victor and Faye Ortiz in Waco, Texas, and is of Mexican descent. Introduced to music by his family, he purchased his first drum kit with their support during his teenage years. His professional career began at age 15 in the 1960s, playing drums with his Uncle Cruz’s band at local venues. Initially hesitant, his parents eventually embraced his musical pursuits upon learning of his $35 earnings from a gig. Ortiz initially focused on standard drumming but later specialized in bongos, congas, timbales, and other percussion instruments.

Pam Shriver

Born on 4th July 1962, Pam Shriver left her legacy in tennis as one of the premier doubles players in history. Beginning her career at just 16 in 1979, the Baltimore native amassed 111 doubles titles, a feat achieved by only six women in the Open Era. Partnering with Martina Navratilova, Shriver clinched the women’s Grand Slam in doubles in 1984. Their formidable duo captured a record-breaking 109-match winning streak and claimed 20 major titles, including seven Australian Opens, five Wimbledons, four US Opens, and four French Opens. Beyond her doubles prowess, Shriver reached 48 singles finals and won 21 titles during her illustrious career.

Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern is a renowned figure in the culinary world born on July 4, 1961.he was honored with four James Beard Awards for his multifaceted roles as a TV personality, chef, writer, and culinary explorer. He is best known as the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel’s popular series Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern, Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations, and The Zimmern List. Through these shows, Zimmern immerses viewers in global cultures, using unique and often unusual foods as a gateway to understanding diverse societies. In The Zimmern List, which debuted in 2018, he delves into personal food memories and local culinary traditions, offering a personal perspective on the allure of each featured city.

Ralph Johnson

Ralph Johnson, born on 4th July 1951, is a celebrated American musician, renowned for his pivotal role as a percussionist and vocalist in the iconic band Earth, Wind & Fire. Affectionately known as “Slick,” Johnson boasts a storied career collaborating with music legends. Johnson has produced and performed on albums for artists like Howard Hewitt, Jay-Z, and The Temptations, among others. His journey began in 1968 with “Maverick Splash” and “The Master’s Children,” where his drumming prowess caught the attention of Maurice and Verdine White. He officially joined Earth, Wind & Fire in 1972, launching a string of hits including “Mighty Mighty” and “Shining Star.” Beyond music, Johnson has ventured into film and martial arts.

Post Malone

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post was born in Syracuse, New York, and relocated to Grapevine, Texas, at age 10. Standing at 6 feet tall, he was born on July 4, 1995. He gained initial fame on SoundCloud in 2015 with his track “White Iverson,” which peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100. Achieving his first chart-topper with “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, which led for eight weeks, he continued his success with hits like “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Sunflower” with Swae Lee from the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse’ soundtrack, and “Circles,” all reaching No. 1. His albums ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ (2018) and ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ (2019) also topped the charts. Post Malone has collaborated with a range of artists including Nicki Minaj, SZA, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Bill Withers

Bill Withers, is an American musical icon, born on 4th July 1938 and passed away in 2020. His songs, such as “Lean on Me” famously performed by Mary J. Blige at Washington D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial during Barack Obama’s pre-inaugural festivities, and “Ain’t No Sunshine” featured on the hit series Scandal in 2013, resonate across generations. His music continues to find new audiences through diverse interpretations like Alt-J’s take on “Lovely Day” and Justin Timberlake’s Oscar performance mash-up in 2018. Legacy Recordings’ Grammy-winning box set, The Complete Sussex and Columbia Albums (2012), celebrates Withers’ profound impact, while documentaries like Still Bill elaborate on his influential career.

Alyssa Miller

Alyssa Elaine Miller, born July 4th, 1989, is an American model celebrated for her extensive print and runway career with top global brands. She has graced covers of Vogue (Germany) and Elle (Italy), and served as a prominent model–spokesperson for Guess. Miller has also featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Born in Los Angeles, California, to Craig Miller, Alyssa grew up in Palmdale, Los Angeles County. With ancestry including German, Austrian, English, Irish, Scottish, and Welsh roots, Miller is recognized for her natural dark brown hair, distinctive eyebrows, and European-like bone structure. Guess founder Paul Marciano once likened her appearance to that of Sophia Loren and Brooke Shields, highlighting her classic appeal.

Melissa Barrera

Melissa Barrera Martínez, born on July 4, 1990, is a Mexican actress whose career started in Mexico, where she appeared in telenovelas such as Siempre tuya Acapulco (2013) and Tanto amor (2015), as well as the Netflix series Club de Cuervos (2017). Transitioning to Hollywood in 2018, Barrera gained recognition for her roles in the Starz series Vida (2018–2020) and the musical film In the Heights (2021). Her portrayal of Sam Carpenter in the slasher films Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023) established her as a notable figure in the horror genre. Recently, she starred in the vampire horror/comedy film Abigail (2024).

George Steinbrenner

George Steinbrenner, born on July 4, 1930, in Rocky River, Ohio, USA, was an American businessman renowned as the principal owner of the New York Yankees from 1973 until his death on July 13, 2010, in Tampa, Florida. Known for his demanding approach and often confrontational demeanor, he became one of baseball’s most polarizing figures. Despite frequent criticism, Steinbrenner’s leadership saw the Yankees rise to prominence, becoming a dominant force in baseball and one of the most valuable sports franchises globally.

Angelique Boyer

Born on 4th July 1988, Angelique Boyer, a French-Mexican actress, gained fame through roles in Mexican telenovelas such as Rebelde, Muchachitas Como Tú, and Corazón Salvaje. She also starred in Abismo de Pasión and Amar a muerte. Before her acting career, Boyer was involved with the band Rabanitos Verdes (Little Green Radishes), which sparked her interest in acting. Born to a Mexican mother of French descent, Boyer moved to Mexico at the age of two. She was in a relationship with Jose Alberto Castro from 2011 to 2014 and later began dating Sebastian Rulli.

Leona Helmsley

Leona Helmsley was born on 4th July 1920. She was known as the “Queen of Mean” for her tough and assertive demeanor, presided over New York City’s Helmsley Palace in midtown Manhattan. Married to billionaire Harry Helmsley from 1972 until his death, she faced criticism for her public profile and perceived love of attention. Despite her success as a shrewd businesswoman, her image often overshadowed her achievements after marrying the much older Helmsley. In 1989, her downfall came with charges and conviction for income tax evasion. Helmsley served 21 months of a four-year sentence, trading her lavish penthouse for a prison cell, before returning to New York City. She passed away on 20th August 2007.

Carrie Keagan

Carrie Keagan, born on 4th July 1980 is an American television figure, actress, writer, and producer, gained recognition as the host of Up Close with Carrie Keagan and Big Morning Buzz Live on VH1. She also made appearances as a panelist on Fox News Channel’s Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld and the E! talk show Chelsea Lately. Additionally, she hosted Vh1 Classic’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp and fulfilled numerous hosting roles for E!, VH1, and G4’s Attack of the Show!

Neil Simon

Neil Simon was born on 4th July 1927. He launched his career by writing comedy for top radio and television personalities in the 1940s. Transitioning to theater, he achieved early success with Barefoot in the Park in 1963, followed by Tony Award wins for The Odd Couple (1965), Biloxi Blues (1985), and Lost in Yonkers (1991). Simon excelled as a screenwriter, receiving acclaim for both original scripts and adaptations. Alongside multiple Tony and Academy Award nominations, he was honored in 1983 as the first living playwright to have a Broadway theater named after him. Simon passed away on August 26, 2018, from complications of pneumonia.

Al Davis

Al Davis, born on July 4, 1929, was an American football coach and executive renowned for his influential role with the Oakland Raiders in the NFL. He served as the team’s head coach from 1963 to 1965 and later became a part owner from 1966 to 1971 during their tenure in the AFL. Davis held the positions of principal owner and general manager (officially managing general partner) from 1972 until his passing in October 2011. Under his leadership, characterized by the motto “Just win, baby,” the Raiders flourished, winning three Super Bowl titles and consistently contending in the playoffs. Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992 and was notable for his pioneering efforts in civil rights within the NFL, including hiring the league’s first black head coach (Art Shell), first female chief executive (Amy Trask), and first Latino head coach (Tom Flores).

Malie Ann Obama

Born in Chicago on 4th July 1998, Malia Obama moved to the White House after her father, Barack Obama, was elected U.S. president in 2008. She attended the Sidwell Friends School with her younger sister, Sasha, and accompanied her parents on international trips, before enrolling at Harvard University in 2017. Obama has since pursued her interests in television and filmmaking, and making her way into Hollywood.

Henri Leconte

Henri Leconte, born on July 4, 1963, in Lillers, France, achieved notable success in professional tennis. He secured nine singles titles and ten doubles titles throughout his career, including victories at prestigious events like Roland Garros and Indian Wells. Leconte reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 5 in September 1986 and doubles ranking of World No. 6 in March 1985. He represented France in the Davis Cup from 1982 to 1994, accumulating a renowned record of 17-5. Leconte partnered effectively with Guy Forget in doubles, remaining undefeated in the 11 matches they played together and winning the 1986 World Team Cup with the French team.

Rosie Malek-Yonan

Rosie Malek-Yonan, born on July 4, 1965, is an actress recognized for her role as Tekoa in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode “The Assignment.” Originally from Iran and of Assyrian descent, Malek-Yonan aimed to participate in the 1980 Olympics in figure skating but withdrew due to religious and cultural constraints imposed by the Iranian government. She later moved to the United States, where she studied at the University of Cambridge and pursued a career in music and acting. Malek-Yonan has appeared in over 30 films and TV projects since 1982. Additionally, she is an author, known for writing “The Crimson Field,” a historical account set against the backdrop of the Assyrian Genocide during World War I (1914-1918).

Zoe Naylor

Zoe Naylor, born on 4th July 1977, is a versatile professional with achievements spanning journalism, acting, producing, hosting, public speaking, entrepreneurship, and wellbeing coaching. After graduating from Loreto College Normanhurst and being honored as School Captain, Zoe’s career blossomed with roles such as hosting her radio show, producing, and reporting for prominent Australian and New Zealand TV programs like Channel 9 News, A Current Affair, and MTV Australia. Zoe’s voice is widely recognized in radio and TV ads. She married James Trude in 2007 but later got divorced. She is now married to Aaron Jeffrey since 2010.

Josh McCown

Born on 4th July 1979, Josh McCown was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft, having played college football at Sam Houston State. He has had a diverse career, playing for various teams including the Arizona Cardinals (2002–2005), Detroit Lions (2006), Oakland Raiders (2007), Miami Dolphins (2008), Carolina Panthers (2008–2009), Hartford Colonials (2010), San Francisco 49ers (2011), Chicago Bears (2011–2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Cleveland Browns (2015–2016), New York Jets (2017–2018), and Philadelphia Eagles.

Digger Phelps

Richard “Digger” Phelps, born on July 4, 1941, coached the Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball team from the 1970s through the 1990s. He earned the nickname “Digger” from his hometown, Beacon, New York, where his father ran a funeral service. Phelps is the father-in-law of professional baseball player Jamie Moyer. During his 20-year tenure at Notre Dame (1971-1991), Phelps amassed a record of 393-197, including 14 seasons with 20 or more wins. Phelps holds the NCAA record for most upsets over a #1 ranked team, tying with Gary Williams at seven.

Tracy Letts

Tracy Letts, born on 4th July 1965, is a versatile and highly acclaimed actor and playwright. He earned the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play “August: Osage County” and a Tony Award for his role as George in the revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”. Letts has adapted several of his own plays into screenplays. Letts has also made significant contributions to film, starring in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” and earning acclaim for his role in Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird”. His extensive filmography includes “The Lovers”, “Christine”, “Indignation”, and “The Big Short”.

Calvin Coolidge

Born in Plymouth, Vermont, on July 4, 1872, Coolidge was the son of a village storekeeper. He graduated with honors from Amherst College and pursued a career in law and politics in Northampton, Massachusetts. Moving up the political ranks as a Republican, he started as a councilman in Northampton and eventually became Governor of Massachusetts. Along the way, he adopted a thoroughly conservative stance. Coolidge gained widespread popularity, winning over 54 percent of the popular vote in 1924, credited to the thriving “Coolidge prosperity” of the era.

Floyd Little

Floyd Little, born on 4th July 1942 was a standout three-time All-America running back at Syracuse University. He was selected by the Denver Broncos as the sixth overall pick in the 1967 AFL-NFL Draft. His versatility displayed during his college years with the Orangemen made him highly coveted by the Broncos. Little’s diverse skills quickly translated into success in the professional arena. Initially used primarily as a return specialist, he led the American Football League in punt returns during his rookie season, averaging 16.9 yards per return and scoring the only touchdown on a punt return that year with a 72-yard run against the New York Jets. He passed away on 1st January 2021.

Mitch Miller

Mitchell William “Mitch” Miller was a significant figure in American music during the 1950s and early 1960s. He served as the head of Artists and Repertoire at Columbia Records and achieved fame as a bestselling recording artist and host of the NBC television series Sing Along with Mitch. Miller graduated from the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in the early 1930s, initially mastering the oboe and English horn. Despite starting with classical albums, he gained renown as a conductor, choral director, and television performer. Born on July 4, 1911, in Rochester, New York, to Jewish immigrants. He died in July 2010.

Richard Garriott

Richard Allen Garriott de Cayeux, born on July 4, 1961 is an American entrepreneur in video game development. Garriott, the son of NASA astronaut Owen Garriott, embarked on a private space mission aboard Soyuz TMA-13 to the International Space Station on October 12, 2008. He returned 12 days later on Soyuz TMA-12. In 2009, Garriott established Portalarium, a company focused on video game development. He served as CEO and creative director for Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues.

Lucy Diggs Slowe

Lucy Diggs Slowe born on 4th July 1885 was a trailblazer known for numerous achievements. She was among the sixteen founding members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the first sorority established by African American women, joining its inception at Howard University in 1908. Appointed in 1922, Slowe became Howard University’s inaugural Dean of Women. She also founded and led two professional associations dedicated to supporting college administrators. Beyond her academic and administrative roles, Slowe excelled in sports, notably becoming the first African American woman to win a major sports championship by clinching the national title at the American Tennis Association’s inaugural tournament in 1917. She passed away in October 1937.

William Farnum

William Farnum, born on 4th July 1876 was once celebrated as the highest-paid star of silent films. His expansive yacht, lavish home, luxurious furnishings, stables, automobiles, and extravagant social gatherings mirrored the glitz and glamor of movie stardom. Initially renowned as a leading stage actor, Farnum’s transition to Hollywood was marked by successes in “Ben Hur,” “The Littlest Rebel,” and other popular plays of his time. Acknowledged nationally for his tragic roles, he continued to captivate audiences with his Shakespearean performances, particularly his rendition of Mark Antony’s speech from “Julius Caesar.” He died on 5th June 1953.

Vicky Kaya

Vicky Kaya, born on July 4, 1978, is a Greek fashion model and television presenter. Her career in modeling began at the age of 14 when she was discovered on the streets. From there, she rose to prominence in the fashion industry, gracing the covers of prestigious magazines such as Vogue, Esquire, Madame Figaro, Marie Claire, and Elle. She has worked in Milan, Germany, London, and later based herself in New York City, represented by Wilhelmina Models. She has walked the runways for renowned designers like Chanel, Valentino, Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood, and Jean Paul Gaultier, and has also ventured into television acting alongside her extensive catalog and campaign work.

Fredo Santana

Derrick Antonio Coleman, professionally known as Fredo Santana, was an American rapper hailing from Chicago, Illinois, born on July 4, 1990, and passed away on January 19, 2018 due to a seizure. He was the older cousin of fellow Chicago rapper Chief Keef. Santana launched his music career in 2011 and gained attention with a series of mixtapes released between 2012 and 2013. His first official studio album, “Trappin Ain’t Dead,” came out on October 31, 2013, under the Savage Squad label, reaching number 45 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Santana followed up with his second studio album, “Fredo Krueger 2,” a sequel to his 2013 mixtape, released on September 8, 2017.

Gackt

Gackt Camui, born Kamui Gakuto on July 4, 1973, is a versatile Japanese artist known as Gackt. He has been active since 1994, initially as the lead vocalist of the short-lived band Cains, followed by his tenure with the visual kei rock band Malice Mizer, and eventually launching a successful solo career in 1999. Gackt has released nine studio albums and holds the record for most consecutive top ten singles by a male soloist in Japan, with forty-three singles to date. Gackt also made history as the first Japanese artist to distribute his music catalog on iTunes in October 2007.

Isabeli Fontana

Isabeli Fontana, born on July 4, 1983, in Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil, is a renowned fashion model recognized for her iconic role as a Victoria’s Secret lingerie model and her frequent appearances in the Pirelli calendar and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Her debut in a Victoria’s Secret catalog at sixteen stirred controversy due to the brand’s policy on underage models. Fontana has graced the runways of eight Victoria’s Secret Fashion shows and has held contracts with top fashion houses including Versace, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, and L’Oreal. She has also starred in campaigns for numerous global brands and featured prominently in leading fashion publications worldwide. Fontana has been married twice and has two sons.

Horace Grant

Horace Junior Grant Sr., born on July 4, 1965, is a retired American basketball player and currently serves as a special advisor to Michael Reinsdorf, the president and COO of the Chicago Bulls. He attended Clemson University, where he played college basketball before embarking on a successful NBA career. Grant achieved fame as a four-time NBA champion, securing three titles with the Chicago Bulls and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. Notably, he is the twin brother of former NBA player Harvey Grant, making their family a notable presence in professional basketball circles.

Gloria Stuart

Gloria Stuart, originally Gloria Frances Stewart was born on July 4, 1910, was a versatile American actress celebrated for her roles in Hollywood, though her career spanned intermittently from 1932 to 2004. Alongside her work on stage and television, she gained prominence for memorable film appearances, such as Claude Rains’ love interest in “The Invisible Man” and her Academy Award-nominated performance as Rose in “Titanic.” Stuart, nominated at the age of 87, became the oldest person ever nominated for a competitive Oscar. Interestingly, she coincidentally lived to the age of 100, maintaining an active life as an actress, activist, painter, bonsai artist, and fine printer. She died on September 26, 2010.

Meyer Lansky

Meyer Lansky was born on 4th July 1902 in Grodno, Russia (present day Belarus), immigrating to America as a child. Growing up on tough streets, he eventually became an organized crime figure who was active in the development of a national crime syndicate in the United States. For decades he was considered one of the most powerful men in the country and also ran gambling operations both domestically and abroad in Cuba. In 1970 he attempted to retire to Israel to evade federal indictment but was eventually forced to return to the United States, though the bulk of charges were dropped due to Lansky’s failing health. He died in 1983 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Pauline Philips

Pauline Esther Phillips, also known as Abigail Van Buren, was a prominent American advice columnist and radio host, born on 4th July 1918. She launched the widely popular Dear Abby newspaper column in 1956, which became the world’s most widely syndicated column, appearing in 1,400 newspapers and reaching 110 million readers. From 1963 to 1975, Phillips also hosted a daily Dear Abby program on CBS Radio. Renowned TV anchorwoman Diane Sawyer referred to her as the “pioneering queen of candid advice.” Additionally, Phillips was the paternal stepgrandmother of U.S. Congressman Dean Phillips. She died on 16th January 2013.

Yoon Doojoon

Born on 4th July 1989, Yoon Doo Joon, often referred to as Doo Joon, is a versatile South Korean entertainer known for his roles as a singer, rapper, dancer, actor, and CEO. He currently thrives as a member of the boy group HIGHLIGHT, having previously led and contributed vocals to the group “Beast”. His initial ambition to become a high school Physical Education teacher shifted dramatically during his second year of high school after he was inspired by MTV’s “Big Bang” Documentary. Despite initial resistance from his parents and teachers, he persuaded them to enroll him in a music school, leading to auditions and eventually training under JYP Entertainment. Although he was featured in the Mnet documentary “Hot Blooded Men” alongside groups like 2AM and 2PM, he was eliminated before joining Cube Entertainment, where he debuted as the leader of “Beast”.

Stephen Foster

Stephen Foster, born on 4th July 1826 in Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania, was among the earliest American composers to sustain himself solely through music composition. His songs, primarily intended for parlor entertainment and minstrel shows, enjoyed immense popularity in his lifetime and continue to resonate today. However, his portrayals of African Americans in some of his compositions have sparked controversy. Foster’s father, William Barclay Foster (1779–1855), established himself in Pittsburgh in 1796, quickly becoming part of the affluent “pioneer aristocracy of Pittsburgh,” as noted by biographer John Tasker Howard. Stephen Foster died in 1864.

Alan Wilson

Alan Christie Wilson, born in Arlington, MA on July 4, 1943, was a deeply introspective and musically gifted individual from a young age. His journey into music began when his stepmother introduced him to jazz records, sparking a lifelong passion. He worked on his musical skills in his teens, learning trombone and later forming a jazz group called Crescent City Hot Five. Wilson’s interests expanded to encompass New Orleans, European classical, and Indian music before he discovered blues through Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker records. He pursued music studies at Boston University, becoming a respected blues scholar and co-founding Canned Heat in 1965 with Bob Hite. Wilson’s distinctive high tenor voice and prowess on harmonica and guitar shaped Canned Heat’s sound, leading to hits like “On the Road Again” and “Going Up the Country.” Tragically, he passed away at 27 from accidental barbiturate intoxication, leaving behind a lasting legacy in blues and rock music.

Todd Marinovich

Todd Marvin Marinovich, originally Marvin Scott Marinovich, born on July 4, 1969, is a former American professional football quarterback who played in various leagues, including the NFL (Los Angeles Raiders), CFL (Winnipeg Blue Bombers, BC Lions), and AFL (Los Angeles Avengers). He rose to prominence playing college football for the USC Trojans. Marinovich gained attention for his rigorous and meticulously controlled training regimen as a young athlete. However, his professional career was short-lived, largely due to struggles with drug addiction, which became well-documented.

Deep Katdare

Deep Katdare, born on July 4, 1970, is an American actor, producer, and financier. He achieved recognition for his roles in the film “American Desi” (2001), where he also served as a producer, and the film “Hiding Divya” (2006), for which he was an executive producer. Katdare notably portrayed the antagonist Vikram in the Broadway production “Bombay Dreams” from 2004 to 2006. Katdare lives in New York City with his wife, Reshma Shetty, an actress known for her role in “Royal Pains.” They both starred in the national tour of “Bombay Dreams” in 2006. They married on March 19, 2011, and their daughter, Ariya Eliana, was born on October 6, 2015.

July 4th marks the birthdays of numerous famous individuals and celebrities across different fields, highlighting various talents and contributions to arts, entertainment, politics, and beyond.