43 Famous Celebrities Last Words

Celebrities are well-known people who definitely leave an impact on the lives of their beloved fans during the time when they are alive. However, when they die, the fans of the celebrities experience the pain of loss which is exactly similar to the pain which is felt by their family members and friends. In the final moments of popular figures, their last words often carry a meaning that is deep and heavy and give their fans a glimpse of their mentality and thoughts. In this article, we will talk about 43 famous celebrities who have tragically passed away and what they said in their last moments.

Gustav Mahler

The auto-bohemian composer, Gustav Mahler was one of the best conductors of his generation. However, in May 1911, he passed away after he was confined to the bed due to bacterial endocarditis. After this, he caught pneumonia and slipped into a coma which further deteriorated his health. The famous romantic composer’s last words when he died were Mozart.

Bessie Smith

The Blues singer who was African and American, was known around the world as the Empress Of The Blues. During the days of 1930s, Bessie Smith was one of the most popular female blues singers. However, in September 1937, the Jazz Age singer tragically died after she and her companion, Richard Morgan met with a car accident. While she was dying, she said I’m going, but I’m going in the name of the Lord.

Jean-Philippe Rameau

The music theorist and French composer, Jean-Philippe Rameau was popular in the 18th century for composing, Hippolyte et Aricie. However, Les Indes Galantes composer died on 12th September 1764, after suffering from a very high fever. Also, it has been revealed that he died just thirteen days before his 81st birthday. During his final moments, he said, What the devil do you mean to sing to me, priest? You are out of tune.

Frank Sinatra

The American actor and singer was one of the most popular celebrities in the mid-20th century. However, on 14th May 1998, Frank Sinatra passed away after suffering a 2nd heart attack in Los Angeles at the age of 82. Initially, he suffered his first heart attack in 1997, after he was hospitalized for breathing and heart problems. In his final moments, he died after saying, I’m Losing.

George Orwell

The British poet and novelist, whose real name was Eric Arthur Blair was known for his work on social criticism and democratic socialism. However, the popular essayist and journalist died in January 1950 after his health kept deteriorating due to Tuberculosis. At the time of his death, Orwell was just 46 years old. Also, his last written words were, At 50, everyone has the face he deserves.

Jean-Paul Sartre

The French playwright and philosopher, Jean-Paul Sartre made a name for himself when he was alive and well. He was a leading figure in the 20th century and was known around the world for his French Marxism and philosophy. Also, he became popular for having an open relationship with Simone De Beauvoir. However, Jean-Paul Sartre died in April 1980 after suffering from Pulmonary Edema. At the time of his final moments, he turned to his wife and said I love you very much, my dear Beauvoir.

Ennius

The famous writer and poet was considered the father of Roman poetry and was known around the world for his influence on Latin literature. However, at the age of 70, Ennius passed away immediately after producing his tragedy, Thyestes. The famous poet died in 169 BC while he was in Rome, Italy. At the time of his last moments, he stated, Let no one weep for me, or celebrate my funeral with mourning; for I still live, as I pass to and fro through the mouths of men.

Nostradamus

The French astrologer and reputed seer is known around the world for his book Les Prophéties, which was published in the year 1555. The famous book is based heavily on historical and political principles and received both positive and negative reception in the beginning. In the later part of his life, he suffered a severe gout and passed away in July 1566. At the time of his death, he stated, Tomorrow, at sunrise, I shall no longer be here.

Vladimir Nabokov

The Russian-American poet and novelist who was also a famous entomologist, made a name for himself by publishing many novels and becoming a professor at Cornell University. Some of his great works include Pale Fire, Lolita, Bend Sinister, and many more. However, the prominent personality passed away tragically on 2nd July 1977 due to bronchitis. At the time of his unfortunate death, Nabokov was working on a novel named, The Original of Laura. Before his death, he said, a certain butterfly is already on the wing.

Herman Melville

The famous novelist and short story writer from America was known throughout the world for his writing Typee and Moby-Dick. The 1851 novel was considered one of the great American novels in history in addition to his other works such as Benito Cereno, Bartleby, the Scrivener, and The Confidence Man. However, in 1891, he tragically passed away due to cardiovascular disease. At the time of his death, he was 72 years old. Referencing his then-unpublished novel, he died after saying, God bless Captain Vere.

Terry Kath

The American singer and songwriter was popular around the world for being the founding member of the band, Chicago. He was the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band alongside Peter Cetera and Robert Lamm. However, the Colour My World lead singer died from a gunshot on 23rd January 1978, just 8 days before his 32nd birthday. Just moments before his passing, he said, What do you think I’m gonna do? Blow my brains out? During the time when he was alive, Terry Kath was considered one of the best guitarists.

Vic Morrow

The American actor became popular in the entertainment industry for starring in the show, Combat. Also, he made appearances in God’s Little Acre, The Bad News Bears and, Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry. However, Vic Morrow died in July 1982 in a helicopter crash along with two other child actors. At the time of his death, he was 53 years old. The last words before his death were I’ve got to be crazy to do this shot. I should’ve asked for a double.

Richard B. Mellon

The multitalented figure who was a banker, philanthropist, and industrialist was known around the world for being the president of the Aluminium Company of America. However, he died on 1st December 1933, in Pennsylvania. At the time of his death, Richard B. Mellon was 75 years old. When the famous figure was on his death, he called his brother and said the words, Last Tag. These were the last words of Mellon which he wispered his brother’s ears.

Pete Maravich

The American basketball player, Pete Maravich was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the 1970 NBA draft. But after playing four seasons with the team, he was traded to the New Orleans Jazz. However, the professional basketball player died in January 1988 after he suffered a heart failure while playing in a pickup basketball game. At the time of his death, Pete Maravich was just 40 years old. Before dying, Peter stated, I feel great as his lost words.

Harriet Tubman

The social activist from America who was also an abolitionist, was popular for serving as an armed scout during the period of the American Civil War. She was also an activist in the movement for Women’s Suffrage. However, in March 1913, Harriet Tubman passed away due to pneumonia while being surrounded by his friends and family. According to some people, Tubman’s last words were Swing low, sweet chariot while others have said, Give my love to the churches. Tell the women to stand firm. I go to prepare a place for you, were her final words.

Brandon Vedas

The ripper of IRC who was a computer enthusiast from America, was known around the world for a wide variety of works. In addition to his work, he was also a recreational drug user. On 12th January 2003, Brandon Vedas died after suffering from a multiple drug overdose at the age of 21. In his final moments, the words stated by the public figure were, I told u I was hardcore […] u are so stupid.

Isaac Newton

The English polymath who was also a renowned philosopher, mathematician, and physicist, was an important person in the Scientific Revolution. His book, Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica was published in 1687 and received mixed perception from the audience. However, when he died in 1726, the enthusiasts of Science experienced profound loss. According to most people, the last words of the alchemist were, “I don’t know what I may seem to the world. But as to myself, I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore and diverting myself now and then in finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than the ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me.”

Leonardo Da Vinci

Another polymath who the world has lost is the famous painter and scientist, Leonardo Da Vinci. He was initially known around the world for his notebooks which had drawings and notes on a variety of subjects. On 2nd May 1519, the famous painter of Mona Lisa passed away at the age of 67. At the time of his final moments, Vinci was being overly modest and said, I have offended God and mankind because my work did not reach the quality it should have.

William Donaldson

The British satirist and writer, who published his works under the pseudonym Henry Root, was known around the world for his book, The Henry Root Letters. However, after achieving fame, the writer of Henry Root’s World of Knowledge died on 22nd June 2005 at the age of 70. At the time of his final moments, William Donaldson’s last words to the caretaker of a building were, You’re a lifesaver, Andy.

Buddy Rich

The American jazz drummer who was also a famous songwriter and conductor, began drumming at the age of 2. Since then, Buddy Rich achieved much stardom and became one of the best drummers of all time. However, in April 1987, the leader of Buddy Rich Orchestra died of a heart failure and unexpected respiratory problem, after he received treatment for a brain tumor. At the time of his unfortunate death, he was just 69 years old. In his final moments, a nurse asked him what he could not take with him. To this, he replied that he could not take country music with him.

Johnny Ace

The Rhythm and Blues singer, Johnny Ace became famous during the period of the mid-1950s for a wide variety of hit singles such as My Song, Cross My Heart, Saving My Love For You, Please Forgive Me, Never Let Me Go and many more. However, the famous singer passed away in 1954 after shooting himself with a pistol, which was reportedly of .32 caliber and not .22 caliber. At the time of his death, he was just 25 years old. In his final moments, Johnny Ace said, I’ll show you that it won’t shoot.

Richard Feynman

The American physicist, Richard Feynman is known for his work in the theory of quantum electrodynamics and particle physics. Also, he was an ardent populizer of physics. During his lifetime, he was diagnosed with two types of cancer, liposarcoma, and Waldenström macroglobulinemia, and underwent surgeries to overcome these. On 15th February 1988, he lost his life due to his ailing health at the age of 69. At the time of his death, Richard Feynman’s last words were, This dying is boring.

Benjamin Franklin

A leading writer, polymath, and scientist who was known as one of the best intellectuals of his time was Benjamin Franklin. He was also one of the Founding Fathers of America and the first postmaster general. Also, his opinion greatly mattered in colonial and state politics as well as international affairs. However, when he suffered from obesity, his health kept on deteriorating. In April 1790, Benjamin Franklin died due to a pleuritic attack at the age of 84. His last words when he was lying on the deathbed were, A dying man can do nothing easy.

John Sedgwick

The military officer who was also the general of the Union Army, was popular for his contribution to the American Civil War. Before the American Civil War started, Sedgwick was the assistant inspector general and colonel of Washington’s Military Department. However, his precious life was cut short at the beginning of the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House. On 9th May 1864, he died at the age of 50. While he was on his deathbed, he said, They couldn’t hit an elephant at this distance. All right, my man; go to your place.

Albert Abraham Michelson

The American physicist who was in Prussia is known around the world for his work on measuring the light’s speed. Also, Albert Abraham Michelson is popular for the experiment of Michelson-Morley. Further, he was the first American to win a Nobel Prize in Science. However, in May 1931, the award-winning physicist died at the age of 78. The last written words of a dedicated scientist were, “The following is a report on the measurement of the velocity of light made at the Irvine Ranch, near Santa Ana, California, during the period of September 1929 to—.”

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

The British physician and writer became well-known after he created the character Sherlock Holmes in the novel, A Study in Scarlet. He was a prolific writer who mostly wrote science fiction and fantasy stories. However, in July 1930, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle tragically died due to a heart attack. At the time of his death, he was 71 years old. His last words during the time of his death, were for his wife, Valerie. He said in her ear, Valerie, you are wonderful.

W.C. Fields

The American actor and comedian who was also a well-known juggler and writer, began his professional career by getting featured as a comedian in, Ziegfeld Follies. Since then, he has made appearances in Poppy, Pool Sharks, His Lordship’s Dilemma, Sally of the Sawdust, and many more. However, in 1946, he suffered a massive gastric hemorrhage which took away his life at the age of 66. At the time of his death, he was with his longtime mistress Carlotta Monti and he said to her, God damn the whole friggin’ world and everyone in it but you, Carlotta.

Percy Grainger

The famous composer and pianist was born in Australia and moved to America in 1914 to make a professional career in the entertainment industry. He was an influential figure who became an important part of the revival of British Folk Music in the early 20th century. Also, he was known for his experimentation with music. In 1957, the physical health of Percy Grainger declined severely and in February 1961, he passed away in the hospital. At the time of his death, he was 78 years old. During his final moments, he was with his wife Ella, and his last words were directed towards her. He stated, You’re the only one I like.

Michael Landon

The American filmmaker and actor who has appeared on the cover of TV Guide a total of 22 times is Michael Landon. He is known in the entertainment industry for making an appearance in several films and shows including Bonanza, Highway To Heaven, I Was A Teenage Werewolf, The Legend Of Tom Dooley, and Little House On The Prairie. However, the famous actor died in 1991, after suffering multiple illnesses such as pancreatic cancer and blood clots. At the time of his death, he was just 54 years old. During his final moments, his family gathered around his bed when he said, You’re right. It’s time. I love you all.

Vince Lombardi

The American football coach, Vince Lombardi was known as one of the best and greatest coaches in the history of American sports. Also, he was popular throughout the world for being the head coach of the Green Bay Packers in the 1960s and leading the team towards winning six NFL Championships. However, in September 1970, Vince Lombardi passed away after suffering from digestive tract problems in 1967. On his deathbed, while being surrounded by his family and friends, he told his father that he is not afraid to die, but thinks that he could have achieved more in life. His last words were for his wife Marie, to whom he said, Happy anniversary. I love you. At the time of his death, the famous football coach was just 57 years old.

Edward R. Murrow

The American broadcast journalist who gained stardom during the period of World War II with a series of live radio broadcasts is Edward R. Murrow. Also, he was popular for being a member of the Murrow Boys, a team of highly skilled war correspondents. He was considered one of the greatest figures in Journalism by many renowned journalists and correspondents. However, in April 1965, he passed away due to lung cancer, just 2 days after his 57th birthday. During his final moments, when he was surrounded by his friends and family, he was patting the hand of his wife and said, Well, Jan, we were lucky at that.

John Wayne

The American actor who was also known as The Duke, was a popular celebrity in the Golden Age of Hollywood. John Wayne was famous for making appearances in Western and war movies such as The Big Trail, Stagecoach, and Red River. However, in June 1979, he passed away after suffering from stomach cancer at the age of 72. At the time of his death, John Wayne was at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. During his final moments, The Shootist actor was surrounded by his beloved wife and said to her, Of course I know who you are. You’re my girl. I love you. These were the last words of the actor which shows that he loved his wife deeply.

Humphrey Bogart

The American actor, Humphrey Bogart was known around the world for his performances in classical Hollywood films. In 1999, he became a cultural icon and the best male star for appearing in classic American cinema. Bogart is popular for starring in The Dancing Town, The Petrified Forest, Dead End, High Sierra, and many more. However, in 1955, the health of the famous actor started deteriorating and later he developed esophageal cancer. In 1957, he lapsed into a coma and died due to his ailing health. During his final moments, he said, Goodbye, kid. Hurry back. Not quite, Here’s looking at you, kid, but close.

Ernest Hemingway

The short story writer and novelist from America is known for having an outspoken public image and an adventurous lifestyle. For his outstanding work, he was awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature in the year 1954. However, in July 1961, he passed away after taking his own life in his house in Idaho. At the time of his death, Ernest Hemingway was just 61 years old. During his final moments, he was surrounded by his wife, to whom he said, goodbye my kitten. These were the final words of the writer which demonstrates that he truly and deeply adored his wife.

Donald O’Connor

The American dancer and singer who also worked as an actor in the entertainment industry was Donald O’Connor. He is known throughout the world for making appearances in Men With Wings, Sing You Sinners, Sons Of The Legion, and many more. However, in September 2003, he tragically passed away from the complications of heart failure. At the time of his death, he was 78 years old and was surrounded by his friends and family. During his final moments, he joked and said, I’d like to thank the Academy for my lifetime achievement award that I will eventually get.

Eugene O’Neill

The American playwright, Eugene O’Neill is known around the world for his play, Long Day’s Journey Into Night. It is one of Neill’s plays which has been included several times on the list of best American plays of the 20th century. In 1936, he received the Nobel Prize in Literature and also won four Pulitzer Prizes for his contribution to Drama. On 27th December 1953, he passed away at the age of 65. During his final moments he said, I knew it! I knew it! Born in a hotel room and, goddamn it, dying in a hotel room.

Jack Soo

The American singer and actor, Jack Soo is known around the whole world for playing the role of Nick Yemana in the show, Barney Miller. However, during the 4th season of Barney Miller, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and this illness ultimately took away his precious life. In January 1971, Jack Soo died at the age of 61. During his final moments, he was being taken to his room in a wheelchair when he talked to Hal Linden. His last words to his co-star were, It must have been the coffee.

Josephine Baker

The French actress and dancer who also worked as a singer was known in the entertainment industry for her luxurious lifestyle and parties. By starring in the 1927 film, Siren Of The Tropics she became the first black woman to appear in the silent film. However, in April 1975, she passed away by slipping into a coma after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. At the time of her death, she was just 68 years old. Before her death, she left a party which was held in her honor by saying, Oh, you young people act like old men. You are no fun. These were the last words of the well-actress.

Joan Crawford

The American actress, Joan Crawford is famous around the world for starting her career as a dancer. During her early career, she made appearances in Sally, Irene and Mary, Paris, The Unknown, Across to Singapore, and Spring Fever. After becoming an international sensation she starred in Hollywood Canteen, Mildred Pierce, Humoresque, and Daisy Kenyon. However, in May 1977, she passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 69. While lying on her deathbed, Crawford yelled at her housekeeper who was praying for her, Damn it! Don’t you dare ask God to help me!

Groucho Marx

The American actor and comedian who also worked as a writer and singer, was considered the best entertainer in the American entertainment Industry. He was a master of quick wit who made 13 feature films with a team that also included his brothers. However, in June 1977, he passed away after suffering from pneumonia. At the time of his death, Marx was 86 years old. During his final moments, he stated, This is no way to live!

Alfred Hitchcock

The English film director was considered the most influential personality in the history of the American entertainment industry. Alfred’s professional career spanned over 60 years during which he directed a total of 50 films. However, in April 1980, he passed away at the age of 80 in California. During his final moments, he said that one never knows the ending. One has to die to know exactly what happens after death, although Catholics have their hopes.

Lead Belly

The American blues and folk singer, Lead Belly is known around the world for her strong vocals and for playing a 12-string guitar. However, on 6th December 1949, he passed away at the age of 61. During his final moments, the singer of Irene Goodnight said while lying on his deathbed, Doctor, if I put this guitar down now here, I ain’t never gonna wake up.

Derek Jarman

Another famous personality whose last words have become famous was Derek Jarman. He was a popular American filmmaker and artist who worked as a costume designer in the entertainment industry. However, at the time of his demise, while being surrounded by his friends and family, he stated I want the world to be filled with white fluffy duckies.