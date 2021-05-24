Family Guy is no less than a global phenomenon that has taken a permanent place in the hearts of viewers. With an IMDb ranking of 8.1, the show is always coming up with new twists and turns and fans just can’t get enough of it. Now that Family Guy Season 19 has come to an end, the big question on every single viewer’s mind is, “Will Family Guy Season 20 be released?”. Luckily for you all, we have all the details regarding the show from release dates to cast members.

Family Guy Plot

This hit series revolves around the unusual Griffin family who lives in Rhode Island. The family includes watchmen, three young people, and a canine who always manage to find trouble. The course of action incorporates family events with their ups and downs making us love this messed-up family even more with every episode. In different seasons, we have seen the Griffin’s unusual encounters. Each character in this family has different qualities, both abnormal and entertaining.

The Griffin family includes Peter and Lois as the parents of three kids. Peter even after being a father is clumsy and often does blunders. Lois, on the other hand, is much more reliable and better than Peter as a parent.

Meg is the eldest of the three children. She is rarely given the attention she deserves and is mostly bullied, cursed at, and ignored by everyone. Then, Chris is pretty much as clumsy as his father Peter and no less than a burden on the family. Then comes Stewie who is the most energetic of all the members. In addition to this, he also has all the attributes of an adult even though he is the youngest of the siblings. He also plans on one day controlling the entire world which is, no doubt, an unusual thing for a child of his age. The final member of the family is Brian, a canine who can talk and do pretty much everything that the rest of the characters can. He is often found drinking martinis and figuring out his life.

Family Guy age rating

Family Guy is TV-PG, which means that it contains material that many would find inappropriate for young children. However, if a young child is interested in watching the hit series, it is advised that an adult accompanies the child as there are definitely scenes in the show with some intriguing talk, conflicting coarse language, some sexual conditions, or moderate severity.

Family Guy Season 20 Renewal and Release Date

Family Guy aired for the first time on screens in 1999 and has been pretty much unstoppable since then. In fact, even after season 19, Family Guy just can’t seem to conclude as Fox Network has confirmed that the show is getting renewed for not one but two seasons i.e. Season 20 and Season 21. This means that viewers can expect to watch Family Guy till the year 2023 and maybe even longer than that. Isn’t all this just super exciting?

Now that it is confirmed that the show is getting renewed, you along with millions of other fans must be wondering when you will actually get to watch these new episodes. Well, we have got some great news for you that is bound to make your day. Moreover, it has been confirmed that Family Guy Season 20 will begin airing in August 2021, only a few months away.

Family Guy Season 20 Plot

In Family Guy Season 20, we can expect the plot to focus mainly on the three siblings and their silly manner and fights. It will be charming to see Meg since she will stand up for herself and shine throughout the upcoming episodes. She will also manage to understand her qualities and use them for her benefit. We moreover will see a more noteworthy measure of Stevie’s odd sexual dreams in Family Guy Season 20.

Family Guy Season 20 Cast

Family Guy has an amazing cast that has been there with us for many years and includes the following members:

Mila Kunis as Meg Griffin

Lacey Chabert as Meg Griffin

Patrick Warburton as Joe Swanson

Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown

Arif Zahir as Cleveland Brown

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, and Glenn 0Quagmire

Seth Green as Chris Griffin

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

Family Guy Season 20 Episodes

After existing for so many years, Family Guy is probably like a tradition in many homes where all kids and adults come together in front of their television screens on Sunday at 9 pm to have a laugh. Just like season 19, Family Guy Season 20 will also consist of 20 episodes. Each episode will have a broadcast time of 30 minutes.

Final Verdict

As a viewer, you can expect Season 20 to be full of adventures and no less than a roller coaster ride. The Griffin will have many new strange events that will make you feel a mix of various emotions. So, buckle up and be ready to be surprised in August 2021.