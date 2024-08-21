F.R.I.E.N.D.S Cast Then and Now

Friends was one of those shows that was watched everywhere around the world when it ran on Network TV for a full decade from 1994 to 2004. It was a television sitcom that impacted catchphrases, fashion, and hairstyles. Revolving around six friends living in New York City, the show had a lasting impact on its fans and will be loved by the upcoming generations. Not only did the sitcom significantly impact the careers of its cast members, but by the end of the show, the core cast members were making millions of dollars. The cast of the American sitcom has maintained a close friendship with each other since the show has ended and continued to act in other movies and shows. So, in this article, we will talk about the cast of Friends and what are they doing since the show had ended.

Lisa Kudrow

The character of Phoebe Buffay in Friends, who was both poignant and funny, was played by the American actress Lisa Kudrow. Also, while being on the show, she introduced everyone to their favorite song, Smelly Cat. Before joining the cast of Friends, Kudrow started her career in comedy by being a member of The Groundlings. Following her time on the sitcom ended, Kudrow has continued to work on shows and movies including The Girl on the Train, Cougar Town, Scandal, The Comeback, Better Nate Than Ever, and Web Therapy. Since 1995, she has been married to Michel Stern and has two kids with him.

Courteney Cox

The American actress played the role of Monica Geller in the sitcom, who was a first-class chef obsessed with cleaning. Initially, in the show, she is in a serious relationship with Dr. Richard Bruke, but she ultimately ends up with Chandler Bing. Before becoming a regular cast member of Friends, Cox starred in the CBS sitcom The Trouble With Larry in 1993. Since the show wrapped up, Cox has continued to grace the screens by appearing in Cougar Town, Shining Vale, November, Zoom, Scream, and The Longest Yard. In 1999, Cox married David Arquette, but they got divorced in 2013 and have decided to co-parent their daughter Coco.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Green who was the best friend of Monica Geller and love interest of Ross Geller. In the end, not only did she end up getting a job at Ralph Lauren, but she also finally gets together with Ross Geller. Before starting Friends, Aniston began her career by starring in Molloy and Ferris Bueller. Since the NBC sitcom, Friends went off the air, Aniston has continued to appear in many shows and films including Murder Mystery, Marley & Me, The Yellow Birds, Cake, The Morning Show, and Horrible Bosses. Apart from work, she married Brad Pitt (2000 to 2005) and Justin Theroux (2015 to 2018).

David Schwimmer

The character of Ross Geller, who gets married to Rachel Green in the end was played by David Schwimmer. He was a paleontologist who turned into a professor. Before he became a regular cast member of Friends, he began his professional journey by appearing in A Deadly Silence, L.A. Law and Flight of the Intruder. However, when the NBC sitcom ended, he made appearances in American Crime Story, Intelligence, Madagascar, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Entourage, and Come Fly With Me. Outside of his professional life, David Schwimmer was married to Zoe Buckman from 2010 to 2017 and the couple also had a daughter, Cleo.

Matt LeBlanc

The American actor played the role of Joey Tribbiani, who was a big ladies’ man and a soap actor in the sitcom. Before joining the ensemble of Friends, LeBlanc began his professional career by starring in TV 101, Married…With Children and Red Shoe Diaries. However, when the NBC sitcom wrapped up in 2004, the talented actor continued appearing in several shows and movies, including Episodes, Top Gear, and Man With A Plan. Also, he has starred in the Friends spinoff, Joey. On the personal front, LeBlanc has a daughter, Marina, with his ex-wife, Melissa McKnight.

Matthew Perry

The famous Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing’s character in the NBC sitcom Friends. The character was the one who was afraid to commit to one person but he ultimately falls in love with Monica Geller. Perry started his career by appearing in 240-Robert, Second Chance, and Growing Pains. After Friends went off the air, he continued to appear in shows and movies such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Trip, The Odd Couple, The Ron Clark Story, Numb, Birds of America, and 17 Again. In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, he talked about his addiction to drugs and alcohol. However, in 2023, he died due to accidental drowning at the age of 54.

James Michael Tyler

The American actor played the role of Gunther, the manager of Central Perk, where the six friends used to hang out. Tyler’s character was one of those, who had a crush on Rachel Green. Before becoming a part of the NBC sitcom’s cast, he started his career by becoming an assistant film editor and production assistant. Since Friends wrapped up in 2004, Tyler has made appearances at several fan events and also made a remote appearance at Friends’ reunion in 2021. Also, he appeared in the sitcom Episodes. In 2021, he died at the age of 59 due to prostate cancer.

Reese Witherspoon

Before starring in season six of Friends as Rachel Green’s sister Jill, Reese Witherspoon was already an established actress. She began her professional life by starring in The Man in the Moon, Wildflower, Desperate Choices: To Save My Child, A Far Off Place, Cruel Intentions, Little Fires Everywhere, and Election. After appearing in season 6 of Friends she appeared in Legally Blonde, The Importance Of Being Earnest, and Just Like Heaven. In 2019, she teamed up with Jennifer Aniston to produce The Morning Show.

Paul Rudd

The American actor, Paul Rudd played the role of Mike Hannigan in seasons 9 and 10 of Friends, who dates and gets married to Phoebe Buffay. Before appearing on the sitcom, Rudd started his career by featuring in Clueless, 200 Cigarettes, The Locusts, Gen-Y Cops, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, and Knocked Up. However, since the NBC sitcom went off the air, Rudd has become famous for playing the role of Ant-Man in various Marvel movies. Also, he has starred in The Ten, The Oh In Ohio, I Love You, Man, and many more. Outside work, he has been married to Julie Yaeger and the couple has two kids together.

Maggie Wheeler

Maggie Wheeler played the character of Janice Goralnik in Friends and appeared in a dozen of the show’s episodes. She was Chandler Bing’s on-and-off love interest, and she had a weird laugh. She started her career in the 1980s by voicing characters in many films and shows such as SilverHawks and The Comic Strip. As of now, Wheeler has lent her voice to several characters including Archer, Barbie of Swan Lake, and Addams Family. Also, she made an appearance in 2011 in Shake It Up.

Cole Sprouse

American actor, Cole Sprouse appeared in the sitcom Friends as the son of Ross Geller, Ben. He was the third child actor who played the role but was the first who led the important storylines. Before appearing on Friends, Cole Sprouse started his career at the age of eight months and much of his career was shared by his brother, Dylan Sprouse including in Grace Under Fire and Big Baddy. However, the role of Ben in Friends was the first one which was not shared by the brothers. After the sitcom, the famous actor continued to appear in films and shows including Riverdale, Five Feet Apart, and Moonshot.

Jane Sibbett

Jane Sibbet played the character of Carol Willick in the NBC sitcom Friends. She played the role of Ross’s ex-wife who was also the mother of Ben. Sibbett was the second actress to play the role after Anita Barone and appeared in several episodes until the end of season 7. She started her professional career by appearing in Santa Barbara, The Famous Teddy Z, and Herman’s Head. However, after the television sitcom wrapped up, she appeared in 21 Jump Street, A Date By Christmas Eve, Winter Wedding, and Jessica Darling’s It List.

Aisha Tyler

The American actress appeared in seasons 9 and 10 of Friends by playing the role of Dr. Charlie Wheeler, who dates Joey and Ross. Before becoming a cast member of the NBC sitcom, she started her career as a television host by appearing on Talk Soup and The 5th Wheel. However, after the show went off the air, Tyler continued to make appearances in Death Sentence, Black Water Transit, Boston Legal, Reno 911!, Criminal Minds, and The Boondocks. Also, she has featured in Kanye West’s song Slow Jamz. Apart from this, she was married to Jeff Tietjens in 1992, but they ended up getting divorced in 2017.

Elliott Gould

Before playing the role of Monica and Ross Geller’s father, Jack Geller in the sitcom Friends, the American actor was already famous for his past appearances. He started his career in the 1950s and made appearances in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, M*A*S*H, The Long Goodbye, California Split, Bugsy, A Bridge Too Far, Little Murders, and many more. However, since the NBC sitcom ended, he continued to star in many shows and movies including Ocean’s film series, Contagion, Mulaney, Ray Donovan, Grace and Frankie, The Kaminsky Method, and Lincoln Lawyer.

Helen Baxendale

The English actress played the role of Emily Waltham in seasons 4 and 5 of Friends, who was the second wife of Ross Geller. Before being cast on the NBC show, Baxendale appeared in Cold Feet, Cardiac Arrest, and An Unsuitable Job For A Woman. However, post-Friends, the actress gained more recognition by starring in Truth Or Dare, Dead by Monday, Adrian Mole: The Cappuccino Years, Cuckoo, Swimming with Sharks, Kidnap and Ransom, and many more. Outside of her work life, she has been married to David L. Williams and has three kids.

Jessica Hecht

The character of Susan Bunch in the NBC sitcom Friends was played by Jessica Hecht. The character of Susan becomes the wife of Ross Geller’s ex-wife Carol Willick during her appearance on the show’s 12 episodes. Before starring in the popular sitcom, Hecht tried her hand in several Broadway plays. However, after making her appearance on Friends, she continued to feature in shows and movies including Bored to Death, Succession, Red Oaks, Dickinson, The Loudest Voice, Breaking Bad, Dan in Real Life, and A View from the Bridge. On the personal front, she is married to Adam Bernstein, with whom she has 2 kids.

Paget Brewster

The American actress, Paget Brewster starred in the fourth season of the sitcom as Kathy, who dates Joey and Chandler both. It was Brewster’s first big television role which made her famous around the world. After her role ended in the NBC sitcom, she continued to make appearances in Community, Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, Criminal Minds, Huff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Modern Family, and many more. Since 2013, she has been married to Steve Damstra, and the couple lives in Los Angeles together.

Eddie Cahill

The character of Tag Jones, who was Rachel Green’s boyfriend and a young assistant at Ralph Lauren was played by Eddie Cahill. After starring in the lively sitcom, Eddie Cahill made appearances in Felicity, Sex and the City, Glory Days, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Miracle, Under the Dome, CSI: New Orleans, CSI: NY, and many more. In his personal life, the well-known actor is married to Nikki Uberti and the couple has a son together.

Lauren Tom

Lauren Tom is a popular actress who played the role of Julie, Ross Geller’s girlfriend, in seasons 1 and 2 of Friends. Before becoming a cast member of the NBC sitcom, she started her professional career by appearing in the films, The Joy Luck Club and When a Man Loves a Woman. After her role ended in Friends, she continued to star in films and television shows including The Rookie, North, Men in Trees, Grey’s Anatomy, Goliath, and In Good Company. Also, she has voiced characters in several films and shows such as Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, and Futurama.

Christina Pickles

The award-winning actress, Christina Pickles played the role of Monica and Ross Geller’s mother Judy Geller, and appeared in several episodes of the sitcom. Before she played the role in Friends, Pickles was known for playing the character of Helen Rosenthal in the show, St. Elsewhere. However, after the NBC sitcom was wrapped up, the actress made appearances in Sol Goode, George of the Jungle 2, Atlas Shrugged: Part 1, How I Met Your Mother, The Division, Childrens Hospital, Great News, and Break A Hip. Outside of her professional life, Pickles is currently married to Ian Masters.

Tom Selleck

American actor, Tom Selleck played the character of optometrist Dr. Richard Burke in the sitcom, who was initially the love interest of Monica Geller. The character of Monica’s older boyfriend was a friend of her parents. Before starring in the show, the actor was well-known for appearing in Magnum, P.I., The Sacketts, and Concrete Cowboys. After the NBC sitcom went off the air, Tom Selleck made an appearance in Crossfire Trail, Las Vegas, and Blue Bloods. On the personal front, Tom Selleck married Jacqueline Ray (from 1971 to 1982) and Jillie Mack in 1987.

Bonnie Sommerville

The American actress, Bonnie Sommerville played the character of Mona in the sitcom for a total of 7 episodes in season 8. After meeting at the wedding of Monica and Chandler, Ross starts dating Mona. Before getting cast on the show, Bonnie started her professional career by starring in City Hall and Rattle and Roll: An American Love Story. However, when Friends was wrapped up, she continued to make appearances in Spider-Man 2, Bedazzled, The O.C., Kitchen Confidential, Labor Pains, Seven Below, A Holiday Engagement, The NYPD, and many more.

Giovanni Ribisi

Before playing the role of Frank Jr Buffay in the sitcom Friends, Giovanni Ribisi was already well-known for starring in The Wonder Years. In the show, the character of Frank asks Phoebe to be a surrogate for him and his wife, and agreeing to this, Phoebe delivers triplets for the couple. Since the show went off the air, the American actor has appeared in Sneaky Pete, Public Enemies, Avatar, Heaven, Gangster Squad, My Name Is Earl, and Lost In Translation.

Marlo Thomas

The American actress played the character of Sandra Green, who was Rachel Green’s mother in the sitcom. Before getting cast in the NBC sitcom, the actress was already known for appearing in That Girl, Jenny, In The Spirit, and Thieves. However, when the sitcom wrapped up in 2004, Marlo Thomas continued to grace the screen by appearing in It Happened One Christmas, Law & Order, Cardboard Boxer, LOL, and many more.

Hank Azaria

Hank Azaria is an American actor who played the character of scientist David, Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend, who leaves the city of New York to do research in Minsk. However, the things between Phoebe and David end, when she meets Mike. Before starring in the NBC show Friends, Azaria was well-known for voicing characters in The Simpsons and appearing in The Birdcage and Heat. After Friends ended in 2004, he continued to star in films and shows, including Shattered Glass, Along Came Polly, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Norman. Apart from work, he has got married twice, first to Helen Hunt and then to Katie Wright.

Jon Favreau

The American actor, Jon Favreau played the role of Pete, who was Monica Geller’s millionaire boyfriend who wishes to become a UFC fighter. Before appearing in the NBC sitcom. Favreau was well-known for appearing in Swingers, Rudy, and PCU. However, when the sitcom, Friends, went off the air, the talented celebrity made appearances in Chef, People Like Us, Couples Retreat, The Wolf Of Wall Street, and The Break-Up. Also, he became the producer of several films such as Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and many more.

Larry Hankin

Before playing Mr. Heckles in the American sitcom Friends, Larry Hankin was known around the world for appearing in Escape from Alcatraz, Billy Madison, How Sweet It Is, Home Alone, The Sure Thing, and Running Scared. After the NBC sitcom Friends wrapped up, Larry Hankin went on to appear in Breaking Bad and reprised his role in the 2019 spin-off movie El Camino. He also made his appearance on the 2021 Friends: The Reunion.

Elle Macpherson

The popular celebrity, Elle Macpherson played the role of Janine Lecroix in the NBC sitcom Friends. The character of Elle was Joey Tribbiani’s roommate and girlfriend. However, before making her appearance on the show, she was already well-known for Sirens, Batman and Robin, The Edge and The Mirror Has Two Faces. Following the end of Friends, she continued to star in films and shows including If Lucy Fell, South Kensington, The Beautiful Life, and A Girl Thing.

Christina Applegate

The character of Amy Green in the television sitcom Friends was played by Christina Applegate. She only appeared in the ninth and tenth seasons of the show. But before starring in the NBC show, she was well-known for playing the character of Kelly Bundy in Married…With Children. Also, she was known for appearing in The Big Hit and Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead. After Friends wrapped up, Applegate made appearances in Hall Pass, Bad Moms, Vacation, Crash Pad, Surviving Christmas, and many more.

Alexandra Holden

The American actress, Alexandra Holden played the role of Elizabeth Stevens in the television sitcom. Before becoming a cast member of Friends, she made her debut in 1997 by appearing in The Last Time I Committed Suicide. However, after the American sitcom completed its run, she went on to appear in Sugar & Spice, Dark Reel, The Hot Chick, Always Watching: A Marble Hornets Story, and All The Days Before Tomorrow.

Bruce Willis

The character of Paul Stevens was played by the American actor Bruce Willis in the television show, Friends. Before joining the ensemble of the sitcom, the actor was well-known for appearing in Moonlighting, The Last Boy Scout, 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, and Pulp Fiction. However, when Friends got wrapped up, Willis continued to grace the screens and appeared in Sin City, Looper, Glass, Cop Out, and many more. In 2023, it was announced that he had been diagnosed with Dementia due to which he has retired from acting.

Michael Rapaport

Michael Rapaport started his professional career in the 1990s and played the role of Gary in the American sitcom Friends. However, the American actor was established before this and was known for starring in Ture Romance, Cop Land, Deep Blue Sea, and Metro. After the sitcom went off the air, he continued appearing in Prison Break, Boston Public, My Name Is Earl, Justified, The War At Home, and The Heat.

Christine Taylor

Before playing the role of Bonnie in the American television sitcom Friends, Christine Taylor was famous for appearing in The Brady Bunch Movie, A Very Brady Sequel, and The Wedding Singer. However, when the sitcom wrapped up in 2004, Christine Taylor went on to appear in many films and shows including Zoolander, Arrested Development, Search Party, Hannah Montana Forever, License to Wed, and many more.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is an American actress who played the role of Susie Moss in the sitcom Friends. Before playing the role, Roberts was already established in the industry by starring in Mystic Pizza, Pretty Woman, Nothing Hill, Runaway Bride, and Steel Magnolias. After the sitcom ended in 2004, the actress continued to grace the screens by starring in Eat Pray Love, Wonder, Valentine’s Day, and many more.

Adam Goldberg

Before portraying the character of Eddie Menuek in the American sitcom Friends, Adam Goldberg was well-known for appearing in Saving Private Ryan, Dazed and Confused, and Zodiac. Since the popular show completed its run on Network TV, he made appearances in The Equalizer, The Unusuals, The Jim Gaffigan Show and My Name Is Earl.

Morgan Fairchild

The American actress began her professional career in the 1970s by appearing in Search for Tomorrow, Dallas, Flamingo, Paper Dolls, Murphy, and Falcon Crest. In the American television sitcom Friends, she played the character of Nora Tyler Bing and became more well-known. However, when the sitcom was wrapped up in 2004, she made appearances in Arizona Summer, Boy Toy, American Horror House, Fighting Back, A Perfect Ending, and many more.

Winona Ryder

The character of Melissa Warburton was played by Winona Ryder in the television show, Friends. Before starring in the popular sitcom, she started her professional life by appearing in Beetlejuice, Heathers, Dracula, Little Woman, Reality Bites, and more. However, when the sitcom went off the air, she made appearances in several movies and shows such as The Dilemma, Stranger Things, The Plot Against America, Destination Wedding, and many more.

Charlie Sheen

Before playing the character of Ryan in the television sitcom Friends, Charlie Sheen appeared in many films and shows including Red Dawn, Wall Street, Eight Men Out, The Rookie, The Arrival, The Three Musketeers, and many more. However, when he starred in Friends, he became more famous for his role and appeared in Two and a Half Men, Anger Management, A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, and Machete Kills.

Danny DeVito

The American actor, Danny DeVito played the character of Roy the stripper in the popular sitcom, Friends. For this role, he also earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor. Before starring in Friends, DeVito made appearances in Taxi, Dreams of Glass, Deadly Hero, Hurry Up, Lady Liberty, Johnny Dangerously, and many more. However, when the sitcom completed its run in 2004, he continued to appear in Drowning Mona, Anything Else, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and Be Cool.

Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney played the role of Gavin Mitchell in the television sitcom Friends. But he was already an established actor before joining the Friends cast because of his appearances in Long Gone, Point Of No Return, Young Guns, The Last Outlaw, and many more. However, when the American sitcom ended in 2004, he continued to appear in The Wedding Date, Scream VI, Anyone But You, Shameless, The Purge, and many more.

George Newbern

The character of Danny in the American sitcom Friends was played by the well-known actor George Newbern. Before getting cast in the sitcom, the actor was known around the world for appearing in Father of the Bride and its sequels, and Designing Women. However, when the sitcom ended in 2004, he continued to grace the screens of the audience by starring in Criminal Minds, Private Practice, Medium, Chicago Hope, and many more. Also, he lent his voice to various characters in various films and shows.

Kathleen Turner

Kathleen Turner played the role of Charles Bing in the 7th season of the sitcom, who was the drag queen father of Chandler Bing. Before playing a role in Friends, the actress made a name for herself by appearing in The Doctors, Body Heat, The Man with Two Brains, Switching Channels, Crimes of Passion, and many more. However, when the American sitcom wrapped up, she appeared in Beautiful, Marley & Me, Dumb and Dumber To, Baby Geniuses, and many more.

Mae Whitman

The American actress played the character of Sarah Tuttle in the television sitcom Friends. Before appearing in the show, she began her career as a child actor by featuring in Hope Floats, Independence Day, Chicago Hope, and When a Man Loves a Woman. However, after the sitcom Friends wrapped up in 2004, she went on to appear in Arrested Development, Parenthood, Good Girls, and THE DUFF and has also appeared as a voice actor in The Jungle Book 2, Katara, The Owl House, Young Justice and many more.

Teri Garr

The character of Phoebe Abbot Sr., the estranged mother of Phoebe Buffay, was played by Teri Garr in the American sitcom, Friends. Before starring in this, she made appearances in The Conversation, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Oh God, The Black Stallion, and many more. However, when the American sitcom ended in 2004, she continued to star in The Bob Newhart Show, M*A*S*H, Maude, Let It Ride, Expired, Kabluey, and The Odd Couple.

Steven Eckholdt

The American actor, Steven Eckholdt played the character of Mark Robinson in the sitcom Friends and appeared in a few episodes of season 3 and one episode of season 10. Before being cast on the show, he began his professional career in the 1980s by appearing in 21 Jump Street, The Love Boat, Life Goes On, The West Wing, and many more. However, when the sitcom went off the air in 2004, he continued to appear in My Big Fat Greek Life, Two and a Half Men, Message in a Bottle, and Arcadia.

Debra Jo Rupp

Debra Jo Rupp played the role of Alice Knight Buffay in the American sitcom Friends and was a home economics teacher who gets married to Phoebe Buffay’s half-brother Frank. But before starring in this, she made a name for herself by appearing in Death Becomes Her, Big, and Sgt. Biko. After the sitcom wrapped up in 2004, she starred in various films and shows, including Noises Off, That ’70s Show, Teacher’s Pet, WandaVision, and many more.

Alison La Placa

The American actress, Alison La Placa played the role of Joanna, the boss of Rachel Green who briefly dated Chandler Bing, in Friends. Before joining the cast of the sitcom, Placa started her professional career by appearing in Diner, Listen to Your Heart, Suzanne Pleshette Is Maggie Briggs, Open House, The Jackie Thomas Show, Tom, and Duet. After the sitcom completed its run in 2004, she continued to make appearances in movies and shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Lie to Me, Up All Night, and Desperate Housewives.

Noelle Sheldon

Noelle Sheldon is an American actress who played the part of Emma Geller Green in the television sitcom, Friends. Apart from her role in the NBC show, she is also known for appearing in 2019’s US and 2007’s Life.

June Gable

The character of Estelle Leonard, Joey’s agent was played by June Gable in the sitcom, Friends. Also, in season 1 episode 23, she played the part of a nurse present in a delivery room. Before starring in the NBC show, the actress made appearances in Brenda Starr, She-Devil, Sha Na Na, Legends of the Superheroes, Crime Story, Miami Vice, and Head of the Class. However, after finishing up Friends, she continued to grace the screens by starring in Somewhere in Queens, Maestro, My America, Nunsense, and more.

Tate Donovan

The American actor, Tate Donovan played the role of Joshua Burgin, Rachel Green’s love interest in season 4 of Friends. But before starring in the show, he made appearances in SpaceCamp, Memphis Belle, Hercules, and Clean and Sober. After finishing up the sitcom in 2004, he continued to appear in films and shows including Rocketman, Argo, Good Night, and Good Luck, Manchester by the Sea, The Only Living Boy in New York, The Nomads, and Ghosted.