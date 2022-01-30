Evil Dead: The Game Release Date Set After Delay

Welcome back all the game lovers! Today we are here to discuss an amazing game with you called The Evil Dead. So all the fans of Evil Dead we have some sad news for you, do not worry we have covered it all here and we will discuss everything we have gathered about this upcoming game.

The Evil Dead video game Was initially planned to be released this year in the month of February itself. However recently the makers of the game had officially announced that this game is going to be delayed. Now the official release date of the game is 13th May 2022 for the PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

This announcement was made by the official Twitter account of Evil Dead the game. However, no specific reason was provided for this delay of the game, and as much as we are expecting that this deal is only giving the developers to make the necessary changes in the game and release the best version of the game to us. So without any anticipation, we are very much eager to have the game with us in May 2022.

The tweet shared by the makers of the show said that when they decided to create a completely new game that is worthy of the series of The Evil dead they knew that it has to be the best one ever. This text was written in the same announcement of the delay which was mentioned by them.

They have also mentioned that this delay is giving them the time they needed to adjust everything and make things right. Thus all the fans who were willing to play the game are going to have this brand new and polished game with them on 13th May. Get ready to blast that Friday night with the boomstick fully loaded. Along with that, the makers have also written that they appreciate our understanding and patience in this matter.

Everything About the Evil Dead: The Game

Along with the delayed news, the tweet also revealed a lot of other pre-order information for this game, and also a completely new trailer is going to be released in the month of February. So do not forget to keep your eyes open for this amazing trailer that is going to be out really soon.

Other than this the tweet was not very much specific and this is the second delay of the Evil Dead: The Game. The first delay had happened in August 2021 and the game was delayed till February 2022. In the first delay, the developer had added a single-player experience along with a lot more polish.

This game was first announced in the game awards held in 2020. The first part of the gameplay was debuted in June at the summer fest and since then this game showing some parts of amazing characters from the films and also from the television series, named Ash vs. Evil Dead.