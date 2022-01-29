Cabinet of Curiosities: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Guillermo del Toro is back to direct another smashing hit. He has finally decided to end his hiatus with the magnificent Netflix’ thrilling drama series. Cabinet of Curiosities, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is an upcoming Netflix Original horror anthology. The series will feature a variety of horror genres that will have the audience shivering in their boots. As Toro finally begins after a long wait, the audience’s attention is also drawn to the story.

Cabinet of Curiosities was officially announced in May 2018, and production is currently underway. According to the latest official updates, filming is close to completion. Not only is Toro’s direction in the spotlight, so is the cast of the series. When can we expect to see this exciting new Netflix series? What exactly is the Cabinet of Curiosities? Let’s see what we can find out about.

Netflix officially announced the cabinet of Curiosities in May 2018. Since then, fans have started waiting for the official release date. Even though production began three years ago, filming just began in 2021. The series was initially titled “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight” but was later renamed “Cabinet of Curiosities.”

The filming is currently underway in Toronto. According to the latest update through IMDb, the series will wrap filming around the end of this month. Three years have passed, and fans are eager to watch the drama. Those who have followed Toro know that delay in his project is quite usual. This delay in his projects has already favoured previous shows, resulting in a unique storyline and projection.

Talking about the release date, nothing is official. Some claim that it will be out in October. It will premiere following filming and post-production, expected to finish in February. As a result, we can expect the show to premiere in Q3 of this year. We will update the space once the official release date is announced.

Cabinet of Curiosities: Cast

Looking at the cast list, this would be unique to the upcoming show. The show will take a new direction and feature a new cast with each episode. As it is an anthology, the cast will be diverse, but all of the members will be replaced in new episodes to make it more interesting. David S. Goyer, Panos Cosmatos, and Regina Corrado are among the story’s writers. They have already penned fantastic stories, which have been big hits to date.

Not only that, but all of the great faces lead the story in the cast, including Andrew Lincoln from renowned The Walking Dead, Demetrius Grosse, the glory of Fear the Walking Dead, Ben Barnes of Shadow and Bone, Westworld fame, and more. We will also meet Essie Davis, F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover, and a few more prominent figures. Overall, the filmmakers have created a comprehensive scenario where the audience will be thoroughly entertained.

Cabinet of Curiosities: Plot

Now we know a different writer writes each episode. As a result, fans can expect a wide range of plots in various styles. For those who have always craved exclusive horror stories, the show is coming for you.

According to the summary of the series, this show will be a compilation of personally handpicked stories that are described as both equally intelligent and frightening. As we know, the series is intended to be an anthology so that each episode will bring a new story. It will, nevertheless, be based on the same horror genre, but the makers will intend to cover diverse areas to thrill and keep the viewers engaged.

Cabinet of Curiosities: Trailer

The show’s trailer has yet to be released. We are looking forward to seeing the trailer after the production wraps. With so much talent linked to this series and fans clamouring for more information, we will keep updating it here. So, keep visiting for more.